Chelsea or Spurs set up better for long-term success?

Who is better set up for success in the future: Chelsea or Tottenham?

It’s an intriguing question to answer, isn’t it?

With both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur challenging for the title in recent seasons (and Chelsea of course winning it last year) plus the bitter rivals locked in a battle for the top four and to win the FA Cup this season after crashing out of the UEFA Champions League at the Round of 16 stage, there’s a lot of uncertainty in the air if they don’t qualify for the UCL or win some silverware in the final weeks of the season.

Focusing on the here and the now, the London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham this Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) should be a beauty at Stamford Bridge.

But the future is on the minds of everyone connected with both clubs right now. It really is.

Spurs are aiming to keep their rapid rise heading in the right direction with a talented young squad and manager (who will be targets for some of the biggest teams on the planet) preparing for life in a stunning new stadium at White Hart Lane next season, while Chelsea’s future is uncertain with Antonio Conte likely to leave in a few months and plenty of debate about their top four place.

In the video above we dissect the current situation regarding these London rivals who are closer than they’ve ever been in the Premier League era with regards to their playing squads and ambitions.

Perhaps there are a lot of similarities surrounding their uncertain futures too.

