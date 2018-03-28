Fabio Capello leaves Chinese club Jiangsu Suning

NANJING, China (AP) Fabio Capello has left his post as head coach of Jiangsu Suning, the Chinese Super League club said Wednesday.
The 71-year-old Italian signed an 18-month contract with the Nanjing club in June 2017, helping the 2016 league runner-up to avoid relegation.
The departure of the former Milan, Real Madrid, Juventus and England coach comes just three games into the 2018 season in which Jiangsu has won one and lost two matches.
“After friendly negotiations between the two sides, the contract between Fabio Capello and Suning Football Club ended early and Mr. Capello no longer serves as the head coach of Jiangsu Suning,” the club said.
China media are reporting that Capello has been replaced by Cosmin Olaroiu, a Romanian coach who has extensive experience with Middle Eastern clubs.
Who is better set up for success in the future: Chelsea or Tottenham?
It’s an intriguing question to answer, isn’t it?
[ LIVE: Stream every PL game ]
With both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur challenging for the title in recent seasons (and Chelsea of course winning it last year) plus the bitter rivals locked in a battle for the top four and to win the FA Cup this season after crashing out of the UEFA Champions League at the Round of 16 stage, there’s a lot of uncertainty in the air if they don’t qualify for the UCL or win some silverware in the final weeks of the season.
Focusing on the here and the now, the London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham this Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) should be a beauty at Stamford Bridge.
But the future is on the minds of everyone connected with both clubs right now. It really is.
Spurs are aiming to keep their rapid rise heading in the right direction with a talented young squad and manager (who will be targets for some of the biggest teams on the planet) preparing for life in a stunning new stadium at White Hart Lane next season, while Chelsea’s future is uncertain with Antonio Conte likely to leave in a few months and plenty of debate about their top four place.
In the video above we dissect the current situation regarding these London rivals who are closer than they’ve ever been in the Premier League era with regards to their playing squads and ambitions.
Perhaps there are a lot of similarities surrounding their uncertain futures too.
Barcelona and France center back Samuel Umtiti has been linked with a move to Manchester United as talks over a new deal at the Nou Camp continue.
[ LIVE: Stream every PL game ]
Umtiti, 24, arrived at Barcelona for $30 million in the summer of 2016 from Ligue 1 side Lyon and has impressed in Catalan with Mundo Deportivo claiming that he’s quite happy to stay at Barcelona and wants a new deal worth over $11.2 million per season.
However Umtiti does have a $73 million release clause in his current contract at Barca and the club are reportedly keen to lock the powerful French center back down to new terms to fend off interest from United and others.
It is believed Jose Mourinho has made signing a new center back a top target this summer as the form and fitness of Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo has left him short on many occasions this season with Eric Bailly the clear first-choice central defender for the Red Devils.
Imagine Umtiti and Bailly together in the heart of United’s defense…
Powerful. Strong in the air. Tremendous reading of the game. Able to pick out passes from the back. Yeah, that would be a ridiculously good partnership, at least on paper.
Umtiti is a regular for France and will surely be a star at the 2018 World Cup this summer, and if that’s the case then $73 million would be a very doable deal to sign one of the best center backs on the planet right now.
Barcelona need to hurry up and give Umtiti a new deal so he can not only get paid what his recent performances deserve but also so they can get rid of that pesky release clause.
Barca knows better than most how release clauses can come back to bite you in the backside…
The 2 Robbies podcast is back after a brief hiatus for the international break.
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle dispute the pitfalls of VAR officiating (00:30) and the stand out Premier League performers during the international friendlies (09:00).
They also catch up on the biggest Premier League talking points including Jose Mourinho’s outbursts (17:00), Mark Hughes‘ appointment as Southampton boss (32:00) and look ahead to a massive 6 pointer in the race for top 4 as Chelsea host Spurs this weekend (36:00).
Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.
All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:
[ Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]
https://www.art19.com/shows/the-2-robbies/episodes/60122ca8-4c4b-4f9a-baa0-3916a681950e
Gabriel Jesus has reportedly turned down a new $130,000 per week contract at Manchester City.
The Brazilian forward, 20, has missed a large chunk of this season with a knee injury but Pep Guardiola is a huge fan as the young forward looked set to usurp club-record goalscorer Sergio Aguero from City’s starting lineup this season.
Per the Daily Mail, Jesus’ representatives are believed to want closer to $150,000 per week for their client and talks have now been put on hold until the summer after negotiations initially began in late 2017.
It is still believed Jesus will sign a new deal to extend his stay past 2022 and with the former Palmeiras star scoring the only goal of the game for Brazil in their 1-0 friendly win against Germany in Tuesday it appears he is getting back to his best.
Jesus has scored 11 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions this season but has only scored once since Nov. 18. as he missed all of January and most of February with the knee injury he picked up at Crystal Palace on New Year’s Eve.
City know that Sergio Aguero can’t go on scoring goals forever and the Argentine’s comments earlier this week that he plans to return to his hometown club of Independiente in 2020 have perhaps accelerated City’s need to have plans in place to deal with his impending departure.
Jesus will be the future star of City’s attack and he has shown he can deliver goals and dynamic performances to link up with Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane as a terrifying front three.
There are lingering concerns about Jesus’ knee injury as he had reported some discomfort in recent weeks since his return, but if managed correctly in the final months of the season he could well have a big impact as Guardiola looks to keep Aguero fit for the big Champions League games with City set to also wrap up the Premier League title within the next few weeks.