Few positives for Italy after missing out on World Cup

Associated PressMar 28, 2018, 4:20 PM EDT
MILAN (AP) Over 180 minutes of soccer, Italy showed exactly why it is not going to the World Cup.

The national team was poor during a 2-0 loss to Argentina on Friday and needed a late penalty – awarded on video review – to salvage a 1-1 draw against England on Tuesday.

Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958, and changes in the team were expected. But although interim coach Luigi Di Biagio handed debuts to 20-year-old players Federico Chiesa and Patrick Cutrone, much of the lineup for his first match in charge consisted of veterans held over from the qualifying campaign.

Chiesa was one of the few bright spots for Italy, which barely avoided going scoreless for a fourth straight match for the first time in the national team’s 108-year history.

The Fiorentina winger was brought on 10 minutes into the second half and impressed on the left flank, running at defenders. He was also the player who was fouled late, leading to Lorenzo Insigne’s equalizing penalty.

“We deserved the draw,” Chiesa said, “and it’s important for our morale and the atmosphere in the Italy camp.”

Chiesa, who turned 20 in October, and teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma were the youngest Italy players on the field, and the duo could form the spine of the Azzurri for many years to come.

“I’m very happy because after making my debut I managed to play another match with the national team,” Chiesa said. “I always dreamed about making my debut for Italy but also to continue playing in the next matches.

Another positive for Italy was that the players seemed to have found their team spirit – which was sorely lacking in both World Cup playoff matches against Sweden and in several of the final matches of former coach Gian Piero Ventura’s tenure.

“I am happy because we showed no fear in front of 80,000 people, in an important stadium such as Wembley,” Di Biagio said. “Independent of the result, which is a positive one, I would have been satisfied with the performance anyway.

“What’s most important is the growth of these guys. These players have character, I can guarantee you that … even when we were losing they never stopped chasing the draw and then they tried to win. We certainly took a step forward.”

Despite the positive injection of youth, others who have performed well for their clubs continued to struggle in the national shirt.

Ciro Immobile has scored eight goals in his past nine matches for Lazio, but only once in his past 11 matches for Italy. On Tuesday, the 28-year-old forward missed a number of chances, including two in the opening three minutes against England at Wembley Stadium.

Insigne was also guilty of wasting opportunities before converting from the spot near the end.

The 26-year-old Napoli forward, who surprisingly was hardly used in the playoffs against Sweden, looked lost for most of the match against England. But then, somewhat out of nowhere, he almost scored in the 80th minute after linking up with Napoli teammate Jorginho.

Italy’s next two matches will be against France on June 1 and the Netherlands three days later, when the Azzurri should have a permanent coach. An announcement is slated for May 20.

Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini are the leading candidates, while Di Biagio could also be given the job fulltime.

“This has been a fantastic experience which has really given me a lot,” Di Biagio said. “These guys aren’t so mediocre as everyone wants to make out. They are Italy, they have to understand what they represent. We’ll see if it will be me or not, but that’s not a problem.”

A look at several of the largest international defeats in history

AP Photo/Andre Penner
By Matt ReedMar 28, 2018, 3:30 PM EDT
Lionel Messi may not have played in Argentina’s significant defeat at the hands of Spain on Tuesday, but it got us at Pro Soccer Talk thinking about other historic results in the international game.

Again, Messi’s impact for the Albiceleste cannot be understated, but the Spanish comfortably put up six goals against the South American side, and should have had a seventh goal as well had it not been for a tame foul call on Sergio Ramos’ second-half finish.

Here’s a look at several of the greatest (or worst) defeats in the history of international soccer.

Brazil 1-7 Germany — 2014 FIFA World Cup

Being a World Cup year, it’s hard not to bring up this historic result, which saw the eventual-World Cup winners thrash a Brazil side that was playing on home soil. Albeit with Neymar, the Brazilians were on the back foot from the opening whistle, and the Germans simply didn’t let up.

Four goals in a six-minute span capped off the performance for Jurgen Low’s side, including Toni Kroos’ quick brace.

Spain 6-1 Argentina — 2018 International Friendly

Isco’s brilliance shone through on Tuesday with a hat-trick against the South American giants, but the best goal of them all came in the 73rd minute when Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea recorded an assist on a long ball to Iago Aspas.

At one point, the television cameras focused on Messi walking away from his sky-box view of the match, and understandably so.

Australia 31-0 American Samoa — 2001 AFC World Cup qualifying

It wasn’t until 2006 that Australia snapped its drought of missing out on the World Cup, but this match currently lives on as the most significant defeat in international soccer history.

The Socceroos came, they saw, and they definitely conquered American Samoa. Unsurprisingly, this was the only meeting between the two nations in their history.

Tahiti 30-0 Cook Islands — 1971 South Pacific Games

Yes, you are reading that score line correct. In fairness to Cook Islands though, the country boasts a population of a whopping 18,000 people (roughly the equivalent of Davison County in South Dakota).

Cook Islands is currently ranked 194 in the latest FIFA World Rankings, and has never made it out of the group stage during the OFC Nations Cup.

Spain 12-1 Malta — 1984 UEFA Euro qualifying

It was one of the biggest turnarounds in history when considering what Spain needed to accomplish in order to qualify for the competition in 1984. The Spanish trailed group leaders Holland by two points in their qualifying group, and needed a victory plus an 110-goal swing in goal difference to overcome the Dutch.

Background: At the time, victories were awarded with two points instead of the modern-day three points.

In an improbable result, Spain finished level on points and aggregate goal difference with Holland, but the Spanish managed to top the Dutch based on superior number of goals scored (24).

Iran 19-0 Guam — 2002 World Cup qualifying

Iranian superstar Ali Daei still holds the record for international goals scored, but the star in this match was Charlton Athletic attacker Karim Bagheri, who netted a crazy six goals for the AFC side.

Meanwhile, the disappointing result for Guam marked the second time in less than a year that the small island nation suffered a defeat of 19-0 (against China PR).

Fabio Capello leaves Chinese club Jiangsu Suning

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 28, 2018, 2:26 PM EDT
NANJING, China (AP) Fabio Capello has left his post as head coach of Jiangsu Suning, the Chinese Super League club said Wednesday.

The 71-year-old Italian signed an 18-month contract with the Nanjing club in June 2017, helping the 2016 league runner-up to avoid relegation.

The departure of the former Milan, Real Madrid, Juventus and England coach comes just three games into the 2018 season in which Jiangsu has won one and lost two matches.

“After friendly negotiations between the two sides, the contract between Fabio Capello and Suning Football Club ended early and Mr. Capello no longer serves as the head coach of Jiangsu Suning,” the club said.

China media are reporting that Capello has been replaced by Cosmin Olaroiu, a Romanian coach who has extensive experience with Middle Eastern clubs.

Chelsea or Spurs set up better for long-term success?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 28, 2018, 1:19 PM EDT
Who is better set up for success in the future: Chelsea or Tottenham?

It’s an intriguing question to answer, isn’t it?

With both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur challenging for the title in recent seasons (and Chelsea of course winning it last year) plus the bitter rivals locked in a battle for the top four and to win the FA Cup this season after crashing out of the UEFA Champions League at the Round of 16 stage, there’s a lot of uncertainty in the air if they don’t qualify for the UCL or win some silverware in the final weeks of the season.

Focusing on the here and the now, the London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham this Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) should be a beauty at Stamford Bridge.

But the future is on the minds of everyone connected with both clubs right now. It really is.

Spurs are aiming to keep their rapid rise heading in the right direction with a talented young squad and manager (who will be targets for some of the biggest teams on the planet) preparing for life in a stunning new stadium at White Hart Lane next season, while Chelsea’s future is uncertain with Antonio Conte likely to leave in a few months and plenty of debate about their top four place.

In the video above we dissect the current situation regarding these London rivals who are closer than they’ve ever been in the Premier League era with regards to their playing squads and ambitions.

Perhaps there are a lot of similarities surrounding their uncertain futures too.

Barcelona’s Umtiti linked with Man United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 28, 2018, 12:26 PM EDT
1 Comment

Barcelona and France center back Samuel Umtiti has been linked with a move to Manchester United as talks over a new deal at the Nou Camp continue.

Umtiti, 24, arrived at Barcelona for $30 million in the summer of 2016 from Ligue 1 side Lyon and has impressed in Catalan with Mundo Deportivo claiming that he’s quite happy to stay at Barcelona and wants a new deal worth over $11.2 million per season.

However Umtiti does have a $73 million release clause in his current contract at Barca and the club are reportedly keen to lock the powerful French center back down to new terms to fend off interest from United and others.

It is believed Jose Mourinho has made signing a new center back a top target this summer as the form and fitness of Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo has left him short on many occasions this season with Eric Bailly the clear first-choice central defender for the Red Devils.

Imagine Umtiti and Bailly together in the heart of United’s defense…

Powerful. Strong in the air. Tremendous reading of the game. Able to pick out passes from the back. Yeah, that would be a ridiculously good partnership, at least on paper.

Umtiti is a regular for France and will surely be a star at the 2018 World Cup this summer, and if that’s the case then $73 million would be a very doable deal to sign one of the best center backs on the planet right now.

Barcelona need to hurry up and give Umtiti a new deal so he can not only get paid what his recent performances deserve but also so they can get rid of that pesky release clause.

Barca knows better than most how release clauses can come back to bite you in the backside…