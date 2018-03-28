More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
FIFA asked to probe Russian racism against France players

Associated PressMar 28, 2018, 7:49 AM EDT
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) Anti-racism campaigners say they want FIFA to investigate the abuse of French players, including Paul Pogba, by Russian fans.

Monkey chants could be heard from the crowd in St. Petersburg on Tuesday when black French players touched the ball in a friendly against Russia. The abuse was also audible on a TV broadcast after Pogba scored France’s second goal in a 3-1 win.

The anti-discrimination Fare Network says “there should be enough there for FIFA to initiate proceedings.”

The case comes before Russia hosts the World Cup in June and July.

Zenit St. Petersburg has twice faced UEFA charges for racism by its fans in Europa League games.

Tyler Adams the star in USMNT win over Paraguay

By Kyle BonnMar 27, 2018, 11:24 PM EDT
It’s not the most important takeaway from the 1-0 USMNT win over Paraguay, and one good performance doesn’t give the United States immediate hope to turn things around, but it would be doing the 19-year-old a disservice if we left him out of the discussion.

The New York Red Bulls midfielder earned his place on the field as the U.S. pushed toward victory in front of 10,000 strong in North Carolina. With Bobby Wood struggling to influence the game along up front and both Wil Trapp and Marky Delgado given more holding roles in midfield, Adams stole the show, displaying multiple skill sets both on and off the ball.

“I can sit and facilitate the play, or I can make the runs out of midfield and be dangerous,” Adams said after the game. “So continue to get those final plays right, creating chances, adding assists to my game is obviously more important for an 8, but as a 6 as well – which is where I’m playing for Red Bulls – I’m comfortable playing either one.”

Adams’ most important contribution of the night was also his most eye-popping, absolutely roasting the Paraguay high press with a stunning burst of speed, but he was also silky smooth on the ball and found himself in pockets of space on multiple occasions. His use of that space was impressive and incisive, and he was the most dangerous player on the field.

He also was a good fit for the 4-1-4-1 formation that interim head coach Dave Sarachan has used exclusively in his time in charge, and while the similarities between Adams, Delgado, and Trapp sometimes got in the way, Adams also used the opportunity in a formation without a true creative presence to fill that gap at times.

“Tyler is so effective in terms of breaking out – as he showed on the penalty,” Sarachan said after the game, “but also defensively when we want to press, and that system [the 4-1-4-1] allows us to really get after teams and make it difficult on them.”

Adams wasn’t the only impressive U.S. player on the field, but for a 19-year-old to slot in that effectively and that seamlessly is a promising prospect for fans starving for someone to lift the weight off Christian Pulisic’s shoulders.

“I feel comfortable here,” Adams said. “Gaining that confidence throughout the week is obviously important, but playing with guys like Wil and Marky, they make it easier on you. Wil obviously captain of his club and captain tonight, he gains confidence throughout the game and instills you with confidence as well so it was easy for me, I feel like I fit right in.”

With just six total shots on goal, it was by no means a barn-burning performance by the U.S. attack, but against an experienced and defensively sound South American opponent, what Adams supplied was enough to get the job done, something not always provided by even more senior players in the recent past.

Young USMNT squad benefits from chemistry in Paraguay win

By Kyle BonnMar 27, 2018, 10:58 PM EDT
CARY, NC — Plenty has been made about how young the USMNT squad is of late, with the team planning for the long-term after missing out on the 2018 World Cup. What’s not been talked about as much is the group’s prior experience together, and that shone through as the United States topped Paraguay 1-0 in Cary, NC on Tuesday.

The central defensive partnership between Matt Miazga and Cameron Carter-Vickers looked polished and unfazed even under pressure, while the midfield trio of Wil Trapp, Marky Delgado, and Tyler Adams linked up well. There was a disconnect between the midfield and attack, but against the high-press of Paraguay, that wasn’t as detrimental as it may have been to a more possession-dominant style of play.

“We really at the end of the day had five really hard training sessions,” head coach Dave Sarachan said after the game. “When you only have five days in bringing guys together, you try to make as much headway into making the group become cohesive and work together. Some of them have the advantage of having played before, but it’s like a crash course in communicating, and I thought the guys did an excellent job.”

In particular, the play of Trapp stood out, keeping the team’s shape and locking down the Paraguay attack led by dangerous Atlanta forward Miguel Almiron.

“He made sure that we were organized, he talked,” Sarachan said. “He communicated, he played out of pressure, he was able to pick his spots in terms of playing long and short, and I just thought overall with and without the ball he was really steady today.”

The players echoed their coach, admitting they believe things are progressing well. “That’s one of the things I try to bring to the team,” Trapp said. “A guy like Marky it’s his start, his first cap, Tyler who is growing in confidence every game it seems like whether it’s with the Red Bulls or the national team. So for me it’s easy to organize those guys and put them in a good position to win the game.”

“It’s always a process and you have to trust it as much as you can, and just continue every time you’re in camp to build chemistry and show it on the field.”

The back line also linked up well and defended with both force and precision. There were no communication breakdowns, and the only big chance Paraguay had off a defensive turnover was when goalkeeper Zack Steffen looked to play out of the back under pressure.

“Outstanding,” coach Sarachan said of the defensive partnership. “Carter-Vickers didn’t put a foot wrong, and neither did Matt in my opinion. Obviously they know one another. I thought they played with confidence, played with physicality…just a pairing that looked like they’d been there before for a young two-some.”

It wasn’t exactly pretty, and it never is with the United States, especially against North and South American opposition. But the spark was there, with players who had some prior experience together.

So what does this mean for the long-term health of the team? There’s plenty of hurdles to clear, but for the young guns who may contribute down the road, the bright lights certainly didn’t phase them. Wil Trapp looks like to have the potential to take over for Michael Bradley in midfield, and he may even fit the holding role better than his predecessor. A lockdown defensive partnership is something that the United States has missed, and more importantly one that plays together on a consistent basis. All of these things are just speculative at this point, but seeing the proof in the pudding is about as much as anyone can ask at this point in the process.

Three things we learned from USMNT 1-0 Paraguay

By Kyle BonnMar 27, 2018, 9:48 PM EDT
CARY, NC — The United States topped Paraguay 1-0 at WakeMed Field in Cary, NC on a goal by Bobby Wood, but that’s not where tonight’s story lies.

On a night of youthful energy, the United States was far from pretty, but the performance sparked plenty of promise. Here are the three most notable talking points we can take from the victory.

1. Tyler Adams can ball

MLS fans (more specifically, Red Bulls fans) knew this already, but tonight the full national fan-base got to experience it. Tyler Adams was a force in the first 20 minutes, and he threatened throughout with freedom in the middle. When Paraguay began to build he lost influence, but the 19-year-old showed plenty of promise. He scythed up the Paraguay midfield in the opening 15 minutes for the best early US chance, and he popped up all over the field.

Then, just before halftime, he absolutely ROASTED the high Paraguay line. We’re talking a burst of speed that forced all 10,000 at WakeMed Park to audibly gasp. Usain Bolt would be proud. It led to the US goal just before the break as he tried to round the keeper and was taken down.

A smart player who utilized space well, Adams isn’t your true #10 but instead more like a #8 with an intelligence on and off the ball. He played very well next to Marky Delgado, who sat deeper (and also had a quality game himself).

2. Wil Trapp could be a long-term answer at holding midfield

The position that has plagued the United States for the longest, the USMNT may have found a holding midfielder. Wil Trapp played his position perfectly, forcing Paraguay’s attack out wide which resulted in gobs of crosses which Carter-Vickers and Miazga were able to guard effectively. He dropped between the center-back pairing consistently as the opponent pushed forward, and he quieted the press with calm distribution. His tackling was of high-quality as well, poking the ball free numerous times and clattering Nestor Camacho legally to stop a late first-half break. Then, on the hour mark, he guarded Oscar Romero in a dangerous position at the top of the box, muscling him off the ball to guide the Paraguay attack wide, where it fizzled.

Michael Bradley’s international career has been defined by his inability to find a best position, and often was pidgeonholed in the holding midfield role with no freedom to roam or space to provide his trademark through-ball. Could Wil Trapp be the answer the United States needs at that position? He might only have one World Cup cycle in him – two at best – at 25 years old, but he looked the part tonight.

3. It’s still hard to tell if U.S. Soccer has a clear direction

One of the most puzzling things after the final whistle was Dave Sarachan’s use of substitutes. He had six available to make, and used one until there was 13 minutes to go. He used 3 in regulation, and left 2 of them in his pocket altogether. With so many young players to take a look at, it left many wondering what the point of the game was if the maximum amount of players were not tested in a match setting. The U.S. setup has done many puzzling things with player selection and development over the years, giving opponents of the current regime plenty of fodder. This did nothing to quiet those fears.

Tim Weah, a promising 18-year-old attacker who just earned a call-up to the PSG first-team, got five minutes. Bobby Wood playing 77 minutes until relative unknown Andrija Novakovich was brought on. Erik Palmer-Brown was not tested in defense. Zack Steffan played the whole way in goal. This doesn’t make much sense given the ultimate goal of the game meant to evaluate young talent in a true international match setting, especially with only one friendly scheduled in this window instead of the usual two.

For all U.S. Soccer fed fans before these most recent friendlies about getting a good look at players for the future, this match didn’t do that to the fullest extent.

USMNT tops Paraguay, hands debuts to Weah, 2 others

By Nicholas MendolaMar 27, 2018, 9:40 PM EDT
Over-exuberant? Sure, but the young United States men’s national team who dispatched with Paraguay 1-0 at Sahlen’s Stadium in Cary, North Carolina provided passion in spades for an American fan base begging for life from their USMNT.

Bobby Wood converted a penalty kick for his 11th international goal to give Dave Sarachan his first win in three tries (two draws) as interim boss of the squad.

Dave Sarachan capped only three of his five uncapped players, handing a start to Marky Delgado and substitute appearances to Andriya Novakovich and Tim Weah.

The USMNT does not have another match scheduled until a May 28 visit from Bolivia in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Jorge Villafana was an unabashed bright spot in the first quarter hour, and Wil Trapp found him with a tremendous through ball to cue up a blocked Kenny Saief chance.

Zack Steffen had to deal with a risky back pass and a fairly routine header off a free kick as the first half hour wasn’t a busy one.

The Yanks won a penalty kick attempt when Marky Delgado sprung Tyler Adams on goal, who hit the floor after trying to dribble around Gatito Fernandez.

Wood’s slow run-up ended with calm low finish and the Yanks led 1-0 heading into the break.

Paraguay improved in the second half, but the Americans remained the more dangerous side and with most of the possession.

The match had its chippy moments, with Matt Miazga coming to the aid of Delgado and Yedlin picking up a yellow card after being jostled on the sideline.

Cameron Carter-Vickers gave away a dangerous free kick for what should’ve been seen as a routine shoulder barge, but the wall blocked Paraguay’s shot.

Substitute Rubio Rubin showed great cutback and vision with his 89th minute set-up of Weah for what became a dangerous free kick. Darlington Nagbe couldn’t get his 23-yard effort to dip under the bar.

Weah did well on debut, winning a dangerous free kick and then stealing another ball to set up Novakovich for what could’ve been a goal on debut.