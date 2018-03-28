Gabriel Jesus reportedly rejects new Man City deal

Gabriel Jesus has reportedly turned down a new $130,000 per week contract at Manchester City.

The Brazilian forward, 20, has missed a large chunk of this season with a knee injury but Pep Guardiola is a huge fan as the young forward looked set to usurp club-record goalscorer Sergio Aguero from City’s starting lineup this season.

Per the Daily Mail, Jesus’ representatives are believed to want closer to $150,000 per week for their client and talks have now been put on hold until the summer after negotiations initially began in late 2017.

It is still believed Jesus will sign a new deal to extend his stay past 2022 and with the former Palmeiras star scoring the only goal of the game for Brazil in their 1-0 friendly win against Germany in Tuesday it appears he is getting back to his best.

Jesus has scored 11 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions this season but has only scored once since Nov. 18. as he missed all of January and most of February with the knee injury he picked up at Crystal Palace on New Year’s Eve.

City know that Sergio Aguero can’t go on scoring goals forever and the Argentine’s comments earlier this week that he plans to return to his hometown club of Independiente in 2020 have perhaps accelerated City’s need to have plans in place to deal with his impending departure.

Jesus will be the future star of City’s attack and he has shown he can deliver goals and dynamic performances to link up with Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane as a terrifying front three.

There are lingering concerns about Jesus’ knee injury as he had reported some discomfort in recent weeks since his return, but if managed correctly in the final months of the season he could well have a big impact as Guardiola looks to keep Aguero fit for the big Champions League games with City set to also wrap up the Premier League title within the next few weeks.

