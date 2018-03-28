Paul Lambert remains confident Stoke can survive relegation

It’s certainly not an easy task, but Paul Lambert remains confident that he and his Stoke City side will be able to keep a place in England’s top flight next season.
The Potters currently sit in 19th place in the Premier League, three points buried in the relegation race.
While that doesn’t seem too far away from safety, Stoke has managed to secure one victory in its last 12 domestic fixtures, which doesn’t bode well for a club facing upcoming matches against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.
Lambert recognizes the challenges of keeping a team above the red line at the bottom of the PL, and says his team will need to keep a strong mindset in order to survive a drop down to the Championship.
“I view them as important as everything else,” Lambert said ahead of an important stretch of matches in the PL. “It is not down beat or anything like that but I am going to fight. As long as you fight you have a chance and that’s what you do, you keep fighting for it.
“It is a tough game but I know we are more than capable of winning and that’s the mindset I’ll have when we go down there.
“It is a really tough game, the next couple of games are tough, but I can see that right through the seven games. But we are in with a fight.”
With the Gunners awaiting Stoke this weekend following the international break, Lambert is ready for a fight at the Emirates Stadium, and doesn’t expect any easy outing against an Arsenal side that has proven deadly when on its game.
“It is a really tough place to go, I am fortunate enough to have won there myself and I know what it is like to win there, lose and draw there,” he said. “I’m new to this club, what happened in the past isn’t of interest to me.”
To close out the season, Stoke plays just three of its seven matches against clubs in the bottom half of the table, with West Ham, Crystal Palace and Swansea City awaiting the battle-tested squad.