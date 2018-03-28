More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Scott Heppell

Report: Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor considering MLS move

By Matt ReedMar 28, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A long-time English goalscorer looks to be ready to pursue new endeavors next year.

The Telegraph is reporting that veteran Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor will likely leave the club at the end of the 2017/18 season, even if the Villans are promoted back to the top flight of English soccer.

Agbonlahor spent many of his professional years with Villa during their PL stay, but since the team’s fall to the Championship, the Englishman has struggled to find any goalscoring rhythm.

In his two seasons in the second-tier, Agbonlahor has only managed to score twice across all competitions, and has seen his playing time dwindle down significantly.

The report suggests that Agbonlahor’s time is almost certainly up at Villa after the dip in form, and a move to Major League Soccer could be in the cards as he aims to revitalize his career.

The 31-year-old has spent 17 years at Villa, including his days with the club’s youth academy.

Wondo embarks on 14th MLS season chasing Donovan’s record

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 28, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Early in his 14th season in Major League Soccer, Chris Wondolowski no doubt knows the question is coming.

About Landon Donovan. About the record. And about whether he’ll break it.

“I hope so, that would be pretty cool,” Wondolowski said.

Donovan holds the career MLS scoring record with 145 goals. Wondolowski is just 10 goals from matching him. Wondo, as he is known, has already scored a goal this season for the San Jose Earthquakes, the team he’s played for since 2009.

“If we’re successful and get some wins, I’ll be able to get some chances, at least,” he said, referring to the prospects of catching Donovan this season.

Recent history is on Wondolowski’s side. He’s scored 12 or more goals in each of the last eight seasons. He led the Earthquakes last year with 13 goals and eight assists.

Wondolowski and Donovan faced off last weekend in San Jose when Donovan’s new team, Leon, visited the Earthquakes in an exhibition match. Donovan scored the lone goal in the 1-0 victory for the Liga MX team.

There was some history there. Donovan played for the Earthquakes for four seasons, leading the team to MLS Cup titles in 2001 and 2003. Quakes fans were dismayed when Donovan signed with the rival LA Galaxy and went on to win four more MLS Cup championships with Los Angeles.

Donovan smiled when he was asked about the record. He said the ego part of him doesn’t want his record broken, but his heart wants Wondolowski to break it.

“When you look at Wondo’s career and how he’s done it, it’s incredible. For five or six or seven years he didn’t really play. And then all of the sudden he came on to the scene and he scored 15, 18, 20, 25 goals a year for however many years now,” Donovan said. “He deserves it. It’s going to happen at some point and it’s a credit to how hard he’s worked.”

Donovan, who has retired from MLS twice, signed with Leon in January.

After the friendly, Wondolowski and Donovan exchanged jerseys .

“We definitely enjoy joking around,” Wondolowski said. “He told me to go break it (the record) and get as many as I can, and I told him he should come back and keep playing in MLS, as long as he comes back to the Earthquakes. He’s always been a really kind man and it was nice to see him.”

For now, Wondolowski appears focused on the Earthquakes, not the record.

San Jose went 13-14-7 last season, which appeared turbulent for the club. Coach Dominic Kinnear was dismissed in June and replaced by technical director Chris Leitch. Despite the upheaval, San Jose returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2012 but fell to the Vancouver Whitecaps in the knockout round.

The Quakes hired new coach Mikael Stahre in November and opened this season with a 3-2 victory over Minnesota United. They fell 3-2 in the second match against Sporting Kansas City but Wondolowski scored in stoppage time, giving him 135 goals and moving him into sole possession of second place on the career list, 10 back of Donovan.

Wondolowski has played in MLS since 2005, when he was taken by the Earthquakes in the supplemental draft. He moved with the team to Houston in 2006 before getting traded to the new incarnation of the Quakes in 2009.

His best season for MLS came in 2012 when he had 27 goals, a league record that he still shares with two other players.

Wondolowski has played 35 games with the U.S. national team, including two at the 2014 World Cup. He has 11 international goals, but he is perhaps most remembered for the one he missed – a potential game winner against Belgium at the World Cup that went over the crossbar late in regulation.

He was on the roster for the U.S. team that lost to Trinidad and Tobago last fall, which effectively eliminated the Americans from this summer’s World Cup. He called the defeat devastating.

But as an MLS veteran, Wondolowski is excited about the growth he’s seen in the league. Despite his team’s loss to Leon, he sees the league as steadily gaining on Liga MX. Indeed, the progress has had tangible results in the CONCACAF Champions League, where a pair of MLS teams – Toronto FC and the New York Red Bulls – advanced to the semifinals with victories over Mexican league opponents.

“I think it’s been amazing, it’s been leaps and bounds. The league itself has grown – you see the talent that’s out there on the field and the product itself,” he said. “And the Earthquakes themselves, how the club has progressed since 2005. It’s cool to see.”

That’s A Dive pod: USMNT tops Paraguay, VAR and 2026 United bid

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMar 28, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Martino takes a deep dive on the USMNT’s win against Paraguay which featured some exciting up-and-coming talent (6:44), analyzes England’s draw against Italy – VAR strikes again! (26:40). And finally, Kyle responds to the #United2026 naysayers, who are against North America’s 2026 World Cup bid (39:49).

[ MORE: Download “That’s A Dive” Apple Podcast ]

Click play to listen to the pod below as Martino and Howard discuss the crucial World Cup qualifiers, Christian Pulisic, Clint Dempsey, playing for Bruce Arena and more.

Paul Lambert remains confident Stoke can survive relegation

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMar 28, 2018, 6:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s certainly not an easy task, but Paul Lambert remains confident that he and his Stoke City side will be able to keep a place in England’s top flight next season.

The Potters currently sit in 19th place in the Premier League, three points buried in the relegation race.

While that doesn’t seem too far away from safety, Stoke has managed to secure one victory in its last 12 domestic fixtures, which doesn’t bode well for a club facing upcoming matches against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Lambert recognizes the challenges of keeping a team above the red line at the bottom of the PL, and says his team will need to keep a strong mindset in order to survive a drop down to the Championship.

“I view them as important as everything else,” Lambert said ahead of an important stretch of matches in the PL. “It is not down beat or anything like that but I am going to fight. As long as you fight you have a chance and that’s what you do, you keep fighting for it.

“It is a tough game but I know we are more than capable of winning and that’s the mindset I’ll have when we go down there.

“It is a really tough game, the next couple of games are tough, but I can see that right through the seven games. But we are in with a fight.”

With the Gunners awaiting Stoke this weekend following the international break, Lambert is ready for a fight at the Emirates Stadium, and doesn’t expect any easy outing against an Arsenal side that has proven deadly when on its game.

“It is a really tough place to go, I am fortunate enough to have won there myself and I know what it is like to win there, lose and draw there,” he said. “I’m new to this club, what happened in the past isn’t of interest to me.”

To close out the season, Stoke plays just three of its seven matches against clubs in the bottom half of the table, with West Ham, Crystal Palace and Swansea City awaiting the battle-tested squad.

Leicester striker Iheanacho breaks hand while with Nigeria

Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMar 28, 2018, 5:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Leicester City could be without one of its strikers this weekend after picking up an injury while on international duty.

[ MORE: Who makes England’s World Cup starting XI? ]

Kelechi Iheanacho suffered a hand fracture during his stay with Nigeria over the international break, leaving the Foxes forward in jeopardy of missing this weekend’s Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Nigeria manager Gernot Roar confirmed the striker’s injury prior to Tuesday night’s defeat against Serbia.

“Unfortunately, we have one broken hand’, said Rohr, according to the Leicester Mercury. “This player cannot play. He has fractured the first metacarpal. This is Kelechi Iheanacho, so he will not be with us.”

This season, Iheanacho has scored five goals in all competitions for the 2015/16 PL champions, however, the 21-year-old has found the back of the net just once in league play.