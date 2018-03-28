More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

That’s A Dive pod: USMNT tops Paraguay, VAR and 2026 United bid

By Matt ReedMar 28, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
Kyle Martino takes a deep dive on the USMNT’s win against Paraguay which featured some exciting up-and-coming talent (6:44), analyzes England’s draw against Italy – VAR strikes again! (26:40). And finally, Kyle responds to the #United2026 naysayers, who are against North America’s 2026 World Cup bid (39:49).

Paul Lambert remains confident Stoke can survive relegation

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMar 28, 2018, 6:45 PM EDT
It’s certainly not an easy task, but Paul Lambert remains confident that he and his Stoke City side will be able to keep a place in England’s top flight next season.

The Potters currently sit in 19th place in the Premier League, three points buried in the relegation race.

While that doesn’t seem too far away from safety, Stoke has managed to secure one victory in its last 12 domestic fixtures, which doesn’t bode well for a club facing upcoming matches against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Lambert recognizes the challenges of keeping a team above the red line at the bottom of the PL, and says his team will need to keep a strong mindset in order to survive a drop down to the Championship.

“I view them as important as everything else,” Lambert said ahead of an important stretch of matches in the PL. “It is not down beat or anything like that but I am going to fight. As long as you fight you have a chance and that’s what you do, you keep fighting for it.

“It is a tough game but I know we are more than capable of winning and that’s the mindset I’ll have when we go down there.

“It is a really tough game, the next couple of games are tough, but I can see that right through the seven games. But we are in with a fight.”

With the Gunners awaiting Stoke this weekend following the international break, Lambert is ready for a fight at the Emirates Stadium, and doesn’t expect any easy outing against an Arsenal side that has proven deadly when on its game.

“It is a really tough place to go, I am fortunate enough to have won there myself and I know what it is like to win there, lose and draw there,” he said. “I’m new to this club, what happened in the past isn’t of interest to me.”

To close out the season, Stoke plays just three of its seven matches against clubs in the bottom half of the table, with West Ham, Crystal Palace and Swansea City awaiting the battle-tested squad.

Leicester striker Iheanacho breaks hand while with Nigeria

Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMar 28, 2018, 5:31 PM EDT
Leicester City could be without one of its strikers this weekend after picking up an injury while on international duty.

Who makes England's World Cup starting XI?

Kelechi Iheanacho suffered a hand fracture during his stay with Nigeria over the international break, leaving the Foxes forward in jeopardy of missing this weekend’s Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Nigeria manager Gernot Roar confirmed the striker’s injury prior to Tuesday night’s defeat against Serbia.

“Unfortunately, we have one broken hand’, said Rohr, according to the Leicester Mercury. “This player cannot play. He has fractured the first metacarpal. This is Kelechi Iheanacho, so he will not be with us.”

This season, Iheanacho has scored five goals in all competitions for the 2015/16 PL champions, however, the 21-year-old has found the back of the net just once in league play.

Few positives for Italy after missing out on World Cup

Twitter/@guardian_sport
Associated PressMar 28, 2018, 4:20 PM EDT
MILAN (AP) Over 180 minutes of soccer, Italy showed exactly why it is not going to the World Cup.

The national team was poor during a 2-0 loss to Argentina on Friday and needed a late penalty – awarded on video review – to salvage a 1-1 draw against England on Tuesday.

Is Chelsea or Spurs set up better for long-term success?

Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958, and changes in the team were expected. But although interim coach Luigi Di Biagio handed debuts to 20-year-old players Federico Chiesa and Patrick Cutrone, much of the lineup for his first match in charge consisted of veterans held over from the qualifying campaign.

Chiesa was one of the few bright spots for Italy, which barely avoided going scoreless for a fourth straight match for the first time in the national team’s 108-year history.

The Fiorentina winger was brought on 10 minutes into the second half and impressed on the left flank, running at defenders. He was also the player who was fouled late, leading to Lorenzo Insigne’s equalizing penalty.

“We deserved the draw,” Chiesa said, “and it’s important for our morale and the atmosphere in the Italy camp.”

Chiesa, who turned 20 in October, and teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma were the youngest Italy players on the field, and the duo could form the spine of the Azzurri for many years to come.

“I’m very happy because after making my debut I managed to play another match with the national team,” Chiesa said. “I always dreamed about making my debut for Italy but also to continue playing in the next matches.

Another positive for Italy was that the players seemed to have found their team spirit – which was sorely lacking in both World Cup playoff matches against Sweden and in several of the final matches of former coach Gian Piero Ventura’s tenure.

“I am happy because we showed no fear in front of 80,000 people, in an important stadium such as Wembley,” Di Biagio said. “Independent of the result, which is a positive one, I would have been satisfied with the performance anyway.

“What’s most important is the growth of these guys. These players have character, I can guarantee you that … even when we were losing they never stopped chasing the draw and then they tried to win. We certainly took a step forward.”

Despite the positive injection of youth, others who have performed well for their clubs continued to struggle in the national shirt.

Ciro Immobile has scored eight goals in his past nine matches for Lazio, but only once in his past 11 matches for Italy. On Tuesday, the 28-year-old forward missed a number of chances, including two in the opening three minutes against England at Wembley Stadium.

Insigne was also guilty of wasting opportunities before converting from the spot near the end.

The 26-year-old Napoli forward, who surprisingly was hardly used in the playoffs against Sweden, looked lost for most of the match against England. But then, somewhat out of nowhere, he almost scored in the 80th minute after linking up with Napoli teammate Jorginho.

Italy’s next two matches will be against France on June 1 and the Netherlands three days later, when the Azzurri should have a permanent coach. An announcement is slated for May 20.

Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini are the leading candidates, while Di Biagio could also be given the job fulltime.

“This has been a fantastic experience which has really given me a lot,” Di Biagio said. “These guys aren’t so mediocre as everyone wants to make out. They are Italy, they have to understand what they represent. We’ll see if it will be me or not, but that’s not a problem.”

A look at several of the largest international defeats in history

AP Photo/Andre Penner
By Matt ReedMar 28, 2018, 3:30 PM EDT
Lionel Messi may not have played in Argentina’s significant defeat at the hands of Spain on Tuesday, but it got us at Pro Soccer Talk thinking about other historic results in the international game.

Again, Messi’s impact for the Albiceleste cannot be understated, but the Spanish comfortably put up six goals against the South American side, and should have had a seventh goal as well had it not been for a tame foul call on Sergio Ramos’ second-half finish.

Who makes England's World Cup starting XI?

Here’s a look at several of the greatest (or worst) defeats in the history of international soccer.

Brazil 1-7 Germany — 2014 FIFA World Cup

Being a World Cup year, it’s hard not to bring up this historic result, which saw the eventual-World Cup winners thrash a Brazil side that was playing on home soil. Albeit with Neymar, the Brazilians were on the back foot from the opening whistle, and the Germans simply didn’t let up.

Four goals in a six-minute span capped off the performance for Jurgen Low’s side, including Toni Kroos’ quick brace.

Spain 6-1 Argentina — 2018 International Friendly

Isco’s brilliance shone through on Tuesday with a hat-trick against the South American giants, but the best goal of them all came in the 73rd minute when Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea recorded an assist on a long ball to Iago Aspas.

At one point, the television cameras focused on Messi walking away from his sky-box view of the match, and understandably so.

Australia 31-0 American Samoa — 2001 AFC World Cup qualifying

It wasn’t until 2006 that Australia snapped its drought of missing out on the World Cup, but this match currently lives on as the most significant defeat in international soccer history.

The Socceroos came, they saw, and they definitely conquered American Samoa. Unsurprisingly, this was the only meeting between the two nations in their history.

Tahiti 30-0 Cook Islands — 1971 South Pacific Games

Yes, you are reading that score line correct. In fairness to Cook Islands though, the country boasts a population of a whopping 18,000 people (roughly the equivalent of Davison County in South Dakota).

Cook Islands is currently ranked 194 in the latest FIFA World Rankings, and has never made it out of the group stage during the OFC Nations Cup.

Spain 12-1 Malta — 1984 UEFA Euro qualifying

It was one of the biggest turnarounds in history when considering what Spain needed to accomplish in order to qualify for the competition in 1984. The Spanish trailed group leaders Holland by two points in their qualifying group, and needed a victory plus an 110-goal swing in goal difference to overcome the Dutch.

Background: At the time, victories were awarded with two points instead of the modern-day three points.

In an improbable result, Spain finished level on points and aggregate goal difference with Holland, but the Spanish managed to top the Dutch based on superior number of goals scored (24).

Iran 19-0 Guam — 2002 World Cup qualifying

Iranian superstar Ali Daei still holds the record for international goals scored, but the star in this match was Charlton Athletic attacker Karim Bagheri, who netted a crazy six goals for the AFC side.

Meanwhile, the disappointing result for Guam marked the second time in less than a year that the small island nation suffered a defeat of 19-0 (against China PR).