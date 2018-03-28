More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
The 2 Robbies podcast: VAR, internationals, PL returns

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 28, 2018, 11:39 AM EDT
The 2 Robbies podcast is back after a brief hiatus for the international break.

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle dispute the pitfalls of VAR officiating (00:30) and the stand out Premier League performers during the international friendlies (09:00).

They also catch up on the biggest Premier League talking points including Jose Mourinho’s outbursts (17:00), Mark Hughes‘ appointment as Southampton boss (32:00) and look ahead to a massive 6 pointer in the race for top 4 as Chelsea host Spurs this weekend (36:00).

Barcelona’s Umtiti linked with Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 28, 2018, 12:26 PM EDT
Barcelona and France center back Samuel Umtiti has been linked with a move to Manchester United as talks over a new deal at the Nou Camp continue.

Umtiti, 24, arrived at Barcelona for $30 million in the summer of 2016 from Ligue 1 side Lyon and has impressed in Catalan with Mundo Deportivo claiming that he’s quite happy to stay at Barcelona and wants a new deal worth over $11.2 million per season.

However Umtiti does have a $73 million release clause in his current contract at Barca and the club are reportedly keen to lock the powerful French center back down to new terms to fend off interest from United and others.

It is believed Jose Mourinho has made signing a new center back a top target this summer as the form and fitness of Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo has left him short on many occasions this season with Eric Bailly the clear first-choice central defender for the Red Devils.

Imagine Umtiti and Bailly together in the heart of United’s defense…

Powerful. Strong in the air. Tremendous reading of the game. Able to pick out passes from the back. Yeah, that would be a ridiculously good partnership, at least on paper.

Umtiti is a regular for France and will surely be a star at the 2018 World Cup this summer, and if that’s the case then $73 million would be a very doable deal to sign one of the best center backs on the planet right now.

Barcelona need to hurry up and give Umtiti a new deal so he can not only get paid what his recent performances deserve but also so they can get rid of that pesky release clause.

Barca knows better than most how release clauses can come back to bite you in the backside…

Gabriel Jesus reportedly rejects new Man City deal

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 28, 2018, 10:42 AM EDT
Gabriel Jesus has reportedly turned down a new $130,000 per week contract at Manchester City.

The Brazilian forward, 20, has missed a large chunk of this season with a knee injury but Pep Guardiola is a huge fan as the young forward looked set to usurp club-record goalscorer Sergio Aguero from City’s starting lineup this season.

Per the Daily Mail, Jesus’ representatives are believed to want closer to $150,000 per week for their client and talks have now been put on hold until the summer after negotiations initially began in late 2017.

It is still believed Jesus will sign a new deal to extend his stay past 2022 and with the former Palmeiras star scoring the only goal of the game for Brazil in their 1-0 friendly win against Germany in Tuesday it appears he is getting back to his best.

Jesus has scored 11 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions this season but has only scored once since Nov. 18. as he missed all of January and most of February with the knee injury he picked up at Crystal Palace on New Year’s Eve.

City know that Sergio Aguero can’t go on scoring goals forever and the Argentine’s comments earlier this week that he plans to return to his hometown club of Independiente in 2020 have perhaps accelerated City’s need to have plans in place to deal with his impending departure.

Jesus will be the future star of City’s attack and he has shown he can deliver goals and dynamic performances to link up with Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane as a terrifying front three.

There are lingering concerns about Jesus’ knee injury as he had reported some discomfort in recent weeks since his return, but if managed correctly in the final months of the season he could well have a big impact as Guardiola looks to keep Aguero fit for the big Champions League games with City set to also wrap up the Premier League title within the next few weeks.

Who makes England’s World Cup squad, starting XI?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 28, 2018, 9:50 AM EDT
The English national team are quietly going about their business and are eight games unbeaten, with draws against Germany, Brazil and Italy plus a victory against the Netherlands in that span.

Not bad, Gareth Southgate. Not bad at all.

Following their 1-1 draw with Italy at Wembley on Tuesday, Southgate has no more games or training sessions before he names his provisional 2018 World Cup squad on May 14.

There’s no debate that Southgate’s boys should play in a 3-4-3 formation which has worked extremely well for them (they have only conceded one goal in their last six games and that was a late penalty kick, award by VAR, against Italy this week). But there is plenty of debate around the 23 players England should take to the World Cup this summer and the starting lineup too.

Below is a look at the current roster prediction for the young Three Lions squad, as the bookies currently make them eighth favorites to win the World Cup and obviously fancy England’s chances of getting out of Group G alongside Belgium, Tunisia and Panama.

England squad
Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Joe Hart, Jordan Pickford
Defenders: Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Gary Cahill, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Ryan Bertrand, Ashley Young
Midfielders: Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Jack Wilshere, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dele Alli, Adam Lallana, Jesse Lingard, Raheem Sterling
Forwards: Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford

England starting XI (3-4-3 formation)

—– Butland —–

—- Stones — Cahill —- Maguire —-

—- Walker — Dier — Alli — Bertrand —-

—- Sterling —- Kane —- Rashford —-

Isco slams Zidane; linked with Man City move

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 28, 2018, 8:53 AM EDT
Tell us how your really feel, Isco…

After scoring a hat trick for the Spanish national team in their 6-1 win against Argentina in Madrid on Tuesday, Real Madrid star Isco didn’t hold back about his lack of minutes for his club team.

Via Marca, here’s what Isco had to say about his current situation at Real under manager Zinedine Zidane.

“In Madrid, I don’t have the confidence a player needs,” Isco said. “The matches with the national team give me life. Here, I have the confidence of the coach. I want to show that I’m a good player. Lopetegui shows me confidence with the minutes he gives me. Maybe I’m the problem in Madrid. I don’t know how to win Zidane’s confidence.”

Well, if Zidane remains in charge of Real Madrid beyond this season then it’s safe to say Isco’s days at the Santiago Bernabeu may well be numbered.

As for his complaints about minutes, he may well have a point. Real’s star names Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema seem to be in the starting lineup no matter what, with Isco often losing out to Gareth Bale for the other attacking spot in the team. With Lucas Vasquez and Marco Asensio also battling for starting spots, Isco has still appeared in 40 games in all competitions for Real this season and only Ronaldo and Benzema have played more minutes than his 1533 in La Liga. Only Ronaldo, Asensio and Bale have more than Isco’s 10 goals in all competitions this season.

Yet with Bale out injured for a large chunk of this campaign but now back fit for key Champions League games, perhaps Isco is concerned about his spot in the Real team between now and the end of the season and if Zidane survives beyond this campaign.

With that in mind a rather conveniently timed report from the Sun states that Isco is on the radar of Manchester City but the creative midfielder would cost over $125 million.

A 25 years old, Isco would surely be the perfect long-term replacement for David Silva, but when you look around this City squad you see they already have Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz waiting in the wings.

Isco is a luxury player and when he’s on form he’s unstoppable and his silky passing and ability to control the tempo of a game would slot into Pep Guardiola‘s system at City seamlessly. It appears both the player and Man City are laying the foundations for a summer move but all of that could change if Zidane is no longer in charge at Real this summer.