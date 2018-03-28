Who makes England’s World Cup squad, starting XI?

Tell us how your really feel, Isco…

After scoring a hat trick for the Spanish national team in their 6-1 win against Argentina in Madrid on Tuesday, Real Madrid star Isco didn’t hold back about his lack of minutes for his club team.

Via Marca, here’s what Isco had to say about his current situation at Real under manager Zinedine Zidane.

“In Madrid, I don’t have the confidence a player needs,” Isco said. “The matches with the national team give me life. Here, I have the confidence of the coach. I want to show that I’m a good player. Lopetegui shows me confidence with the minutes he gives me. Maybe I’m the problem in Madrid. I don’t know how to win Zidane’s confidence.”

Well, if Zidane remains in charge of Real Madrid beyond this season then it’s safe to say Isco’s days at the Santiago Bernabeu may well be numbered.

As for his complaints about minutes, he may well have a point. Real’s star names Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema seem to be in the starting lineup no matter what, with Isco often losing out to Gareth Bale for the other attacking spot in the team. With Lucas Vasquez and Marco Asensio also battling for starting spots, Isco has still appeared in 40 games in all competitions for Real this season and only Ronaldo and Benzema have played more minutes than his 1533 in La Liga. Only Ronaldo, Asensio and Bale have more than Isco’s 10 goals in all competitions this season.

Yet with Bale out injured for a large chunk of this campaign but now back fit for key Champions League games, perhaps Isco is concerned about his spot in the Real team between now and the end of the season and if Zidane survives beyond this campaign.

With that in mind a rather conveniently timed report from the Sun states that Isco is on the radar of Manchester City but the creative midfielder would cost over $125 million.

A 25 years old, Isco would surely be the perfect long-term replacement for David Silva, but when you look around this City squad you see they already have Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz waiting in the wings.

Isco is a luxury player and when he’s on form he’s unstoppable and his silky passing and ability to control the tempo of a game would slot into Pep Guardiola‘s system at City seamlessly. It appears both the player and Man City are laying the foundations for a summer move but all of that could change if Zidane is no longer in charge at Real this summer.

