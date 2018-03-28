More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Who makes England’s World Cup squad, starting XI?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 28, 2018, 9:50 AM EDT
The English national team are quietly going about their business and are eight games unbeaten, with draws against Germany, Brazil and Italy plus a victory against the Netherlands in that span.

Not bad, Gareth Southgate. Not bad at all.

Following their 1-1 draw with Italy at Wembley on Tuesday, Southgate has no more games or training sessions before he names his provisional 2018 World Cup squad on May 14.

There’s no debate that Southgate’s boys should play in a 3-4-3 formation which has worked extremely well for them (they have only conceded one goal in their last six games and that was a late penalty kick, award by VAR, against Italy this week). But there is plenty of debate around the 23 players England should take to the World Cup this summer and the starting lineup too.

Below is a look at the current roster prediction for the young Three Lions squad, as the bookies currently make them eighth favorites to win the World Cup and obviously fancy England’s chances of getting out of Group G alongside Belgium, Tunisia and Panama.

England squad
Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Joe Hart, Jordan Pickford
Defenders: Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Gary Cahill, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Ryan Bertrand, Ashley Young
Midfielders: Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Jack Wilshere, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dele Alli, Adam Lallana, Jesse Lingard, Raheem Sterling
Forwards: Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford

England starting XI (3-4-3 formation)

—– Butland —–

—- Stones — Cahill —- Maguire —-

—- Walker — Dier — Alli — Bertrand —-

—- Sterling —- Kane —- Rashford —-

Gabriel Jesus reportedly rejects new Man City deal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 28, 2018, 10:42 AM EDT
Gabriel Jesus has reportedly turned down a new $130,000 per week contract at Manchester City.

The Brazilian forward, 20, has missed a large chunk of this season with a knee injury but Pep Guardiola is a huge fan as the young forward looked set to usurp club-record goalscorer Sergio Aguero from City’s starting lineup this season.

Per the Daily Mail, Jesus’ representatives are believed to want closer to $150,000 per week for their client and talks have now been put on hold until the summer after negotiations initially began in late 2017.

It is still believed Jesus will sign a new deal to extend his stay past 2022 and with the former Palmeiras star scoring the only goal of the game for Brazil in their 1-0 friendly win against Germany in Tuesday it appears he is getting back to his best.

Jesus has scored 11 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions this season but has only scored once since Nov. 18. as he missed all of January and most of February with the knee injury he picked up at Crystal Palace on New Year’s Eve.

City know that Sergio Aguero can’t go on scoring goals forever and the Argentine’s comments earlier this week that he plans to return to his hometown club of Independiente in 2020 have perhaps accelerated City’s need to have plans in place to deal with his impending departure.

Jesus will be the future star of City’s attack and he has shown he can deliver goals and dynamic performances to link up with Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane as a terrifying front three.

There are lingering concerns about Jesus’ knee injury as he had reported some discomfort in recent weeks since his return, but if managed correctly in the final months of the season he could well have a big impact as Guardiola looks to keep Aguero fit for the big Champions League games with City set to also wrap up the Premier League title within the next few weeks.

Isco slams Zidane; linked with Man City move

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 28, 2018, 8:53 AM EDT
Tell us how your really feel, Isco…

After scoring a hat trick for the Spanish national team in their 6-1 win against Argentina in Madrid on Tuesday, Real Madrid star Isco didn’t hold back about his lack of minutes for his club team.

Via Marca, here’s what Isco had to say about his current situation at Real under manager Zinedine Zidane.

“In Madrid, I don’t have the confidence a player needs,” Isco said. “The matches with the national team give me life. Here, I have the confidence of the coach. I want to show that I’m a good player. Lopetegui shows me confidence with the minutes he gives me. Maybe I’m the problem in Madrid. I don’t know how to win Zidane’s confidence.”

Well, if Zidane remains in charge of Real Madrid beyond this season then it’s safe to say Isco’s days at the Santiago Bernabeu may well be numbered.

As for his complaints about minutes, he may well have a point. Real’s star names Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema seem to be in the starting lineup no matter what, with Isco often losing out to Gareth Bale for the other attacking spot in the team. With Lucas Vasquez and Marco Asensio also battling for starting spots, Isco has still appeared in 40 games in all competitions for Real this season and only Ronaldo and Benzema have played more minutes than his 1533 in La Liga. Only Ronaldo, Asensio and Bale have more than Isco’s 10 goals in all competitions this season.

Yet with Bale out injured for a large chunk of this campaign but now back fit for key Champions League games, perhaps Isco is concerned about his spot in the Real team between now and the end of the season and if Zidane survives beyond this campaign.

With that in mind a rather conveniently timed report from the Sun states that Isco is on the radar of Manchester City but the creative midfielder would cost over $125 million.

A 25 years old, Isco would surely be the perfect long-term replacement for David Silva, but when you look around this City squad you see they already have Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz waiting in the wings.

Isco is a luxury player and when he’s on form he’s unstoppable and his silky passing and ability to control the tempo of a game would slot into Pep Guardiola‘s system at City seamlessly. It appears both the player and Man City are laying the foundations for a summer move but all of that could change if Zidane is no longer in charge at Real this summer.

FIFA asked to probe Russian racism against France players

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 28, 2018, 7:49 AM EDT
2 Comments
2 Comments

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) Anti-racism campaigners say they want FIFA to investigate the abuse of French players, including Paul Pogba, by Russian fans.

Monkey chants could be heard from the crowd in St. Petersburg on Tuesday when black French players touched the ball in a friendly against Russia. The abuse was also audible on a TV broadcast after Pogba scored France’s second goal in a 3-1 win.

The anti-discrimination Fare Network says “there should be enough there for FIFA to initiate proceedings.”

The case comes before Russia hosts the World Cup in June and July.

Zenit St. Petersburg has twice faced UEFA charges for racism by its fans in Europa League games.

Tyler Adams the star in USMNT win over Paraguay

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 27, 2018, 11:24 PM EDT
It’s not the most important takeaway from the 1-0 USMNT win over Paraguay, and one good performance doesn’t give the United States immediate hope to turn things around, but it would be doing the 19-year-old a disservice if we left him out of the discussion.

The New York Red Bulls midfielder earned his place on the field as the U.S. pushed toward victory in front of 10,000 strong in North Carolina. With Bobby Wood struggling to influence the game along up front and both Wil Trapp and Marky Delgado given more holding roles in midfield, Adams stole the show, displaying multiple skill sets both on and off the ball.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned from U.S. win over Paraguay ]

“I can sit and facilitate the play, or I can make the runs out of midfield and be dangerous,” Adams said after the game. “So continue to get those final plays right, creating chances, adding assists to my game is obviously more important for an 8, but as a 6 as well – which is where I’m playing for Red Bulls – I’m comfortable playing either one.”

Adams’ most important contribution of the night was also his most eye-popping, absolutely roasting the Paraguay high press with a stunning burst of speed, but he was also silky smooth on the ball and found himself in pockets of space on multiple occasions. His use of that space was impressive and incisive, and he was the most dangerous player on the field.

[ MORE: Young U.S. squad benefits from surprising team chemistry ]

He also was a good fit for the 4-1-4-1 formation that interim head coach Dave Sarachan has used exclusively in his time in charge, and while the similarities between Adams, Delgado, and Trapp sometimes got in the way, Adams also used the opportunity in a formation without a true creative presence to fill that gap at times.

“Tyler is so effective in terms of breaking out – as he showed on the penalty,” Sarachan said after the game, “but also defensively when we want to press, and that system [the 4-1-4-1] allows us to really get after teams and make it difficult on them.”

Adams wasn’t the only impressive U.S. player on the field, but for a 19-year-old to slot in that effectively and that seamlessly is a promising prospect for fans starving for someone to lift the weight off Christian Pulisic’s shoulders.

“I feel comfortable here,” Adams said. “Gaining that confidence throughout the week is obviously important, but playing with guys like Wil and Marky, they make it easier on you. Wil obviously captain of his club and captain tonight, he gains confidence throughout the game and instills you with confidence as well so it was easy for me, I feel like I fit right in.”

With just six total shots on goal, it was by no means a barn-burning performance by the U.S. attack, but against an experienced and defensively sound South American opponent, what Adams supplied was enough to get the job done, something not always provided by even more senior players in the recent past.