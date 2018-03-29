Afellay told to stay away from Stoke City

According to multiple reports Ibrahim Afellay has been told to stay away from Stoke City by manager Paul Lambert.

The Dutch international, 31, is said to be a disruptive influence in the changing room and has been ordered to stay away from the training ground by Lambert as he wants his team fully focused on Premier League survival.

Afellay’s application in training sessions is also said to have been questioned, with Lambert’s strict training methods including extra sessions on Sunday’s and plenty of double sessions since he replaced Mark Hughes in January.

Stoke sit in 19th place in the table and are three points from safety with eight games to go as the Potters head to Arsenal on Sunday (Watch live, 8:30 a.m ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

A former playmaker for PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona, Afellay flourished when he initially signed for Stoke in 2015 but two serious knee injuries in the space of 12 months curtailed his progress and he has struggled to get back to his best form.

Afellay hasn’t played for Stoke since Dec. 30 when he was part of a much-changed Potters team who lost 5-0 at Chelsea. That was his only start this season and he has five further substitutes appearances under his belt in the PL.

The attacking midfielder, who has played primarily in a central role for Stoke in recent times, has one year left on his current deal in the Potteries but if Lambert keeps Stoke up this season and remains in charge at the bet365 Stadium it’s safe to say Afellay won’t be sticking around. It seems like that Afellay’s plan is to be elsewhere from July 1 onwards.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports