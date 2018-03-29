More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

#AskJPW: Chelsea’s next boss, Premier League’s relegation scrap

By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2018, 4:46 PM EDT
With the Premier League season winding down, there are quite a few teams fighting to avoid relegation, including West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion, and Stoke City.

[ MORE: JPW’s Premier League picks ]

Joe Prince-Wright addresses the relegation battle and much more in this week’s #AskJPW, a place to quiz the whiz on every aspect of the Premier League, and the goings-on around it.

Just use the #AskJPW (and follow him on Twitter at @JPW_NBCSports).

Top Premier League storylines — Week 29

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2018, 6:05 PM EDT
Chelsea puts its Top Four dreams on the line against a North London power, while the Premier League’s other giants look to take advantage of lesser competition as part of a big weekend in England.

Spurs aim to end jinx, put Chelsea’s Top Four hopes to sleep
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur —  11 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN

Spurs haven’t won at Stamford Bridge since 1990, and can both end that miserable run and crush Chelsea’s Top Four hopes with an away win. Is there a chance Harry Kane could make a surprising early return from injury? Mauricio Pochettino seemed to point to next weekend, but did not commit to a Kane-free Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Will Reds, Red Devils fail to take advantage?
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool —  7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN
Manchester United vs. Swansea City —  10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN

It’s the case in most weeks when a pair of giants match up, but Liverpool and Manchester United see relegation scrappers on the other side of the pitch and chances to cement their Top Four plans simply by following the plot. United can be as many as 12 points clear of fifth and Liverpool 10 points clear should with wins and a Spurs defeat of Chelsea.

Man City can get revenge while moving to title precipice
Everton vs. Manchester City —  12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC

Manchester City has dropped points four times this season, and the only occasion before Week 21 was a 1-1 August draw which featured a pair of red cards. Sam Allardyce has done little to inspire thought that he’s a manager who can deal with a top squad this season, though he worked some magic with Palace last season. Minor miracle on the cards? Probably not, as Man City can also avenge a 4-0 loss at Goodison Park last season.

Will Saints or West Ham (or neither) ease their relegation fears?
West Ham United vs. Southampton —  10 a.m. ET Saturday on CNBC

The stakes could hardly be higher; A winner is guaranteed to finish outside the drop zone. It’s double trouble for West Ham if it loses, as this will be the first contest since a group of its fans took protesting to the pitch in an ugly incident at the London Stadium. This is high drama and a sneaky good match in London.

Batshuayi doubts UEFA cares about racism after case dropped

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 29, 2018, 5:15 PM EDT
Borussia Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi questioned if UEFA cared about tackling racism on Thursday after European soccer’s governing body rejected his complaint that Atalanta fans subjected him to abuse during a Europa League game in Italy.

“LOL. Must be my imagination,” Batshuayi wrote on Twitter after The Associated Press broke the news of the UEFA verdict.

The Belgium international, who is on loan at Dortmund from Chelsea, tweeted after the February game: “2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands … really?!”

UEFA did not explain why it dropped the charge against Atalanta, announcing only that it decided “to close the disciplinary proceedings opened for racist or discriminatory behavior.”

There have been several incidents of racism at matches in Italy this season.

“It’s just monkey noise who cares?” Batshuayi tweeted on Thursday. “2018 guys”

UEFA did sanction Atalanta and Dortmund for other offenses by fans at the game.

Atalanta was fined 34,000 euros after its fans set off fireworks, threw objects, and blocked a stairwell.

German club Dortmund was fined 40,000 euros over the use of fireworks and the hurling of objects by supporters.

Conte wary of Spurs ending Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge prowess

Photo by Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2018, 3:35 PM EDT
It’s happened every time Spurs have walked into Stamford Bridge over the last 28 years: The North London club walked out of the venue with a point or less.

When Tottenham Hotspur handed Chelsea a 2-1 loss that February day in 1990,  “Driving Miss Daisy” was scrapped with Steven Seagal’s “Hard To Kill” at the box office. A cartoon cat and Paula Abdul were performing in the video for the No. 1 song in America. The Buffalo Bills had yet to play in a Super Bowl.

Stamford Bridge could see that streak die this Sunday when the two London sides mix it up at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

“It’s a long time and for sure, I remember the game two years ago,” Conte said. “Tottenham risked breaking this situation when they were winning 2-0, but Chelsea did very well to come back and draw 2-2.”

The stakes are a bit higher than a London Derby streak, however; A Chelsea win puts the Blues two points back of fourth place Spurs. The reverse would see Chelsea’s Top Four hopes sink a minimum of seven points behind the final UEFA Champions League spot.

“This is an important game for us and our target for the final stage of the season is to try to reach a place in the Champions League, and to then reach the final of the FA Cup. These are our targets for the rest of the season and, for sure, Sunday is an important game for us.”

But Conte knows his weekend rivals are a true threat and power in England, unbeaten in 12 league matches with nine wins dating back to Dec. 23.

“We are talking about a really good team, with a good manager and many talented players in this team. I have great respect for Tottenham because in the last few years, they have grown a lot and are now one of the best teams in England.”

Cologne hopes of ‘miracle’ escape from relegation

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 29, 2018, 2:28 PM EDT
Cologne defender Dominic Maroh had tears in his eyes after the team defeated Bayer Leverkusen in the Rhine derby before the international break.

The emotion of a long, challenging season had finally reached the surface, prompted by the thought that a “miracle” escape from Bundesliga relegation was suddenly on.

[ MORE: Bundesliga schedule

Maroh played a big part in his first start since November, winning challenges, clearing the ball and working diligently at the back against Leverkusen as Cologne’s fifth win in 27 games dragged the club off the bottom of the table for the first time since August.

“The corpse is still alive,” midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt said after the 2-0 victory, a win made sweeter as rivals Hamburger SV, Mainz, Wolfsburg and Freiburg all lost.

Ahead of its visit to Hoffenheim on Saturday, Cologne is five points adrift of the relegation playoff place with seven games remaining.

“It’s absolutely positive we’re no longer last,” coach Stefan Ruthenbeck said. “It’s a sign we’re still alive and allows us to keep dreaming of a miracle.”

It has been a remarkable turnaround. Cologne’s tally of two points from the opening 13 games was worse than Tasmania Berlin’s in 1965-66, the club that has had the worst campaign since the Bundesliga was formed in 1963.

Cologne was given little hope of survival when it went winless for 16 games at the start, losing 13 times.

Former coach Peter Stoeger and managing director Joerg Schmadtke both left. They joined when Cologne was in the second division in 2013, led the team to promotion a year later and then oversaw steady top-flight progress to finish 12th, ninth and fifth.

Cologne’s Europa League campaign has placed an additional burden on the squad while the sale of last season’s top-scorer Anthony Modeste was another blow.

But Ruthenbeck has sparked a big improvement, helped by the January signings of forward Simon Terodde and French midfielder Vincent Koziello. Terodde has scored five goals in nine games since his move from Stuttgart while the 22-year-old Koziello is now an automatic starter following his switch from Nice.

Cologne hasn’t always got the results its performances deserved and the team has also been on the wrong side of some borderline refereeing decisions.

Claudio Pizarro had a winning-goal ruled out in injury time against Hannover. Against Stuttgart earlier in the season, the side also had a late penalty denied before its opponents scored a stoppage-time winner.

Cologne’s fate is in its own hands. After meeting Hoffenheim, the side hosts third-from-bottom Mainz and its last game is against fourth-from-bottom Wolfsburg.

“It’s all the same against who, all the same where, whether away or in Cologne – we have to get points,” midfielder Marco Hoeger said.

Goalkeeper Timo Horn agreed.

“We have kept our chances alive. We have the momentum,” said Horn. “There’s a great buzz around us (from the fans) and that naturally reaches the team.

“But we’re still aware there’s a danger it can quickly go the other way. The whole season has been one of up and down feelings but the belief in the miracle is huge.”