AskJPW: Chelsea’s next boss, Premier League’s relegation scrap

Chelsea puts its Top Four dreams on the line against a North London power, while the Premier League’s other giants look to take advantage of lesser competition as part of a big weekend in England.

[ MORE: #AskJPW on Chelsea job, relegation scrap ]

Spurs aim to end jinx, put Chelsea’s Top Four hopes to sleep

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 11 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN

Spurs haven’t won at Stamford Bridge since 1990, and can both end that miserable run and crush Chelsea’s Top Four hopes with an away win. Is there a chance Harry Kane could make a surprising early return from injury? Mauricio Pochettino seemed to point to next weekend, but did not commit to a Kane-free Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Will Reds, Red Devils fail to take advantage?

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool — 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN

Manchester United vs. Swansea City — 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN

It’s the case in most weeks when a pair of giants match up, but Liverpool and Manchester United see relegation scrappers on the other side of the pitch and chances to cement their Top Four plans simply by following the plot. United can be as many as 12 points clear of fifth and Liverpool 10 points clear should with wins and a Spurs defeat of Chelsea.

Man City can get revenge while moving to title precipice

Everton vs. Manchester City — 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC

Manchester City has dropped points four times this season, and the only occasion before Week 21 was a 1-1 August draw which featured a pair of red cards. Sam Allardyce has done little to inspire thought that he’s a manager who can deal with a top squad this season, though he worked some magic with Palace last season. Minor miracle on the cards? Probably not, as Man City can also avenge a 4-0 loss at Goodison Park last season.

Will Saints or West Ham (or neither) ease their relegation fears?

West Ham United vs. Southampton — 10 a.m. ET Saturday on CNBC

The stakes could hardly be higher; A winner is guaranteed to finish outside the drop zone. It’s double trouble for West Ham if it loses, as this will be the first contest since a group of its fans took protesting to the pitch in an ugly incident at the London Stadium. This is high drama and a sneaky good match in London.

Follow @NicholasMendola