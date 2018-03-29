More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Getty Images

Conte wary of Spurs ending Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge prowess

By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2018, 3:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s happened every time Spurs have walked into Stamford Bridge over the last 28 years: The North London club walked out of the venue with a point or less.

[ MORE: JPW’s Premier League picks ]

When Tottenham Hotspur handed Chelsea a 2-1 loss that February day in 1990,  “Driving Miss Daisy” was scrapped with Steven Seagal’s “Hard To Kill” at the box office. A cartoon cat and Paula Abdul were performing in the video for the No. 1 song in America. The Buffalo Bills had yet to play in a Super Bowl.

Stamford Bridge could see that streak die this Sunday when the two London sides mix it up at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

“It’s a long time and for sure, I remember the game two years ago,” Conte said. “Tottenham risked breaking this situation when they were winning 2-0, but Chelsea did very well to come back and draw 2-2.”

The stakes are a bit higher than a London Derby streak, however; A Chelsea win puts the Blues two points back of fourth place Spurs. The reverse would see Chelsea’s Top Four hopes sink a minimum of seven points behind the final UEFA Champions League spot.

“This is an important game for us and our target for the final stage of the season is to try to reach a place in the Champions League, and to then reach the final of the FA Cup. These are our targets for the rest of the season and, for sure, Sunday is an important game for us.”

But Conte knows his weekend rivals are a true threat and power in England, unbeaten in 12 league matches with nine wins dating back to Dec. 23.

“We are talking about a really good team, with a good manager and many talented players in this team. I have great respect for Tottenham because in the last few years, they have grown a lot and are now one of the best teams in England.”

Cologne hopes of “miracle” escape from relegation

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 29, 2018, 2:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cologne defender Dominic Maroh had tears in his eyes after the team defeated Bayer Leverkusen in the Rhine derby before the international break.

The emotion of a long, challenging season had finally reached the surface, prompted by the thought that a “miracle” escape from Bundesliga relegation was suddenly on.

[ MORE: Bundesliga schedule

Maroh played a big part in his first start since November, winning challenges, clearing the ball and working diligently at the back against Leverkusen as Cologne’s fifth win in 27 games dragged the club off the bottom of the table for the first time since August.

“The corpse is still alive,” midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt said after the 2-0 victory, a win made sweeter as rivals Hamburger SV, Mainz, Wolfsburg and Freiburg all lost.

Ahead of its visit to Hoffenheim on Saturday, Cologne is five points adrift of the relegation playoff place with seven games remaining.

“It’s absolutely positive we’re no longer last,” coach Stefan Ruthenbeck said. “It’s a sign we’re still alive and allows us to keep dreaming of a miracle.”

It has been a remarkable turnaround. Cologne’s tally of two points from the opening 13 games was worse than Tasmania Berlin’s in 1965-66, the club that has had the worst campaign since the Bundesliga was formed in 1963.

Cologne was given little hope of survival when it went winless for 16 games at the start, losing 13 times.

Former coach Peter Stoeger and managing director Joerg Schmadtke both left. They joined when Cologne was in the second division in 2013, led the team to promotion a year later and then oversaw steady top-flight progress to finish 12th, ninth and fifth.

Cologne’s Europa League campaign has placed an additional burden on the squad while the sale of last season’s top-scorer Anthony Modeste was another blow.

But Ruthenbeck has sparked a big improvement, helped by the January signings of forward Simon Terodde and French midfielder Vincent Koziello. Terodde has scored five goals in nine games since his move from Stuttgart while the 22-year-old Koziello is now an automatic starter following his switch from Nice.

Cologne hasn’t always got the results its performances deserved and the team has also been on the wrong side of some borderline refereeing decisions.

Claudio Pizarro had a winning-goal ruled out in injury time against Hannover. Against Stuttgart earlier in the season, the side also had a late penalty denied before its opponents scored a stoppage-time winner.

Cologne’s fate is in its own hands. After meeting Hoffenheim, the side hosts third-from-bottom Mainz and its last game is against fourth-from-bottom Wolfsburg.

“It’s all the same against who, all the same where, whether away or in Cologne – we have to get points,” midfielder Marco Hoeger said.

Goalkeeper Timo Horn agreed.

“We have kept our chances alive. We have the momentum,” said Horn. “There’s a great buzz around us (from the fans) and that naturally reaches the team.

“But we’re still aware there’s a danger it can quickly go the other way. The whole season has been one of up and down feelings but the belief in the miracle is huge.”

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 29, 2018, 1:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It is that time of the week again, folks. Prediction time!

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush”

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for. 

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Manchester United 3-0 Swansea City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) –  [STREAM]

West Brom 1-3 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]  

Arsenal 4-0 Stoke City –  (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Newcastle United 2-0 Huddersfield Town – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Brighton 1-2 Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

West Ham United 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Watford 2-2 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Everton 2-2 Manchester City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 29, 2018, 12:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Week 32 of the Premier League season is here as the international break is over and we are now entering the home stretch.

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Swansea City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Southampton – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle vs. Huddersfield – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Everton vs. Manchester City – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Stoke City – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM

US referees selected for 2018 World Cup

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 29, 2018, 11:37 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Go on, make that joke already: “Well, at least a couple of Americans are going to the World Cup this summer…”

Yawn. But seriously, they are.

On Thursday the official list for 2018 World Cup referees was released by FIFA as U.S. referees Mark Geiger and Jair Marrufo were both named in the World Cup officiating pool.

The USA are the only nation to have two referees selected with 36 referees selected overall and 63 assistant referees also making the cut with 46 nations represented.

Geiger refereed three games at the 2014 World Cup as he became the first American to officiate a knockout round game with France beating Nigeria, while this will be Marrufo’s first World Cup.

Assistant referees Frank Anderson and Corey Rockwell will also represent the USA and, given the fact that the U.S. will not be competing in the tournament, perhaps the officiating crews from the U.S. have a decent chance of refereeing deep into the tournament as there will be no country clash for them to worry about.