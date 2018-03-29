Conte wary of Spurs ending Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge prowess

It’s happened every time Spurs have walked into Stamford Bridge over the last 28 years: The North London club walked out of the venue with a point or less.
When Tottenham Hotspur handed Chelsea a 2-1 loss that February day in 1990, “Driving Miss Daisy” was scrapped with Steven Seagal’s “Hard To Kill” at the box office. A cartoon cat and Paula Abdul were performing in the video for the No. 1 song in America. The Buffalo Bills had yet to play in a Super Bowl.
Stamford Bridge could see that streak die this Sunday when the two London sides mix it up at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN.
“It’s a long time and for sure, I remember the game two years ago,” Conte said. “Tottenham risked breaking this situation when they were winning 2-0, but Chelsea did very well to come back and draw 2-2.”
The stakes are a bit higher than a London Derby streak, however; A Chelsea win puts the Blues two points back of fourth place Spurs. The reverse would see Chelsea’s Top Four hopes sink a minimum of seven points behind the final UEFA Champions League spot.
“This is an important game for us and our target for the final stage of the season is to try to reach a place in the Champions League, and to then reach the final of the FA Cup. These are our targets for the rest of the season and, for sure, Sunday is an important game for us.”
But Conte knows his weekend rivals are a true threat and power in England, unbeaten in 12 league matches with nine wins dating back to Dec. 23.
“We are talking about a really good team, with a good manager and many talented players in this team. I have great respect for Tottenham because in the last few years, they have grown a lot and are now one of the best teams in England.”