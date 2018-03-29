More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Lingard hopes Rashford, Pogba join him in new Manchester United class

By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2018, 11:04 PM EDT
Jesse Lingard knows his history, and that Manchester United’s tradition involves bringing kids from youth to First Team.

The Red Devils’ English youngster is hoping that Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba can join him in creating a new class of stars like the famous “Class of ’92” which spawned David Beckham and others.

Lingard, 25, joined United the year he turned 8, and there were some good names in his youth group: Michael Keane, Ron-Robert Zeiler, and Joshua King. But that’s not ’92 level class, so to speak.

From the BBC:

 “It is all about making new history but you see the team with Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Gary Neville etc and you see what they achieved and it is only right that the likes of me, Marcus and Paul try and emulate that and win trophies.

“They came through the ranks together, but my (youth) team went their separate ways so to have another home lad like Marcus in the team and with Paul having been here since 16, we just want to try and emulate what they did.”

Sculptor of infamous Ronaldo bust takes second chance at CR7

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
“Photos,” ProSoccerTalk’s headline began, “Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo statue unveiled.”

And the adjective choice was a kind one.

It was exactly one year ago Thursday when a busy of Ronaldo’s face was unveiled at the airport on his home island of Madeira, Portugal, bringing a great deal of jokes.

It didn’t look the Ronaldo. How did this get approved, and unveiled? And did Ronaldo see it first?

A year later, Kelly Naqi of Bleacher Report gave the sculptor (video link) some time on camera. It turns out Ronaldo had approved the bust, but sculptor Emanuel Jorge da Silva Santos has been tortured by immense ridicule since the unveiling anyway.

Recollecting the events of last March had the sculptor on the verge of his tears and his wife freely crying as they discussed their fears that their 5-year-old son would be bullied (he mercifully was not) on account of the sculpture.

The story wasn’t strictly about reliving the past, but rather giving Santos a shot at redemption. The sculptor from Ronaldo’s home island was given the option of having a second go at making a Ronaldo bust. He did, and it went better.

Why did he accept the challenge-slash-opportunity?

“One day,” he says, “I want my son to understand that if he enjoys doing something very much, [he] doesn’t let himself be defeated with negative criticism. Sooner or later, if we believe in ourselves and are persistent, we can succeed in life. Even though his father never had a degree, isn’t a teacher or a doctor [and comes] from a poor family, he was able to make something of himself in this world.”

It’s got those Julius Caesar eyes, but far be it from us to criticize the effort.

PAOK owner banned, team docked points for violence

AP Photo
Associated PressMar 29, 2018, 8:12 PM EDT
ATHENS, Greece (AP) The owner of Greek soccer club PAOK Thessaloniki was banned for three years on Thursday for his part in violence during a match against AEK Athens, including running onto the field with a holstered pistol on his hip.

PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis, a powerful Russian-Greek businessman, was also fined 100,000 euros ($123,000) by the Greek sports court.

[ MORE: MLS Weekend Preview ]

The club itself was docked three points for violence that interrupted recent matches against Olympiakos and AEK – incidents that triggered a two-week suspension of the league.

The ruling gives AEK a seven-point advantage over Olympiakos and sees PAOK drop to third place with five matches remaining – unless the decision is overturned on appeal.

Olympiakos has dominated the league for two decades, but AEK is now favored to win for the first time in 24 years.

In fallout from the incident, FIFA said on Thursday a panel it appointed last year to oversee the troubled national soccer federation recommended the federation be suspended immediately.

This season has been roiled by ongoing allegations of corruption and political interference. The government this week ended a 15-day suspension of the league saying it received a commitment from clubs to back reforms aimed at curbing violence.

However, in its letter revealed on Thursday, the FIFA committee said: “Regretfully … the monitoring committee is of the opinion that the current situation of Greek football with its repeated episodes of violence does not allow the (federation) to guarantee a smooth running of national competitions.

“The monitoring committee unanimously recommends an immediate suspension of the (federation) from FIFA membership.”

The federation said FIFA representatives attended a meeting of its executive board in Athens to brief them on their findings.

Federation chief Evangelos Grammenos said he was determined to hold clubs to their pledge to reform.

“The changes will take time,” Grammenos said.

Dunbar contributed from Geneva.

MLS Weekend Preview: LA clubs square off, Kljestan meets RBNY

Jon Shard/LA Galaxy via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2018, 7:12 PM EDT
It’s almost as if a marketing company drew it up for Major League Soccer.

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC — 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

League legends LA Galaxy will tangle with fancy new boys LAFC in a match everyone hopes will become one of the best rivalries in the country.

And oh, by the way, one of the league’s best ever imports could debut in the form of new Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The subplots extend even beyond the hopeful rivalry and Zlatan. Consider:

— You have the Dos Santos brothers on the Galaxy staring down El Tri teammate Carlos Vela.

— Both teams have legendary American coaches in Bob Bradley (LAFC) and Sigi Schmid.

— LAFC hasn’t lost! Sure, it’s only two matches, but Bradley’s expansion club is thriving early.

Let’s go!

Toronto FC vs. Real Salt Lake — 8 p.m. ET Friday

The winless champs host a Mike Petke-led bench which hasn’t exactly found its footing despite its sleeper status before the season. Petke was once teammates with TFC boss Greg Vanney, and the two will match wits at a raucous BMO Field on a fitting match to start the weekend.

The Reds will also have to focus on the present despite the knowledge that Tuesday brings one of the biggest home matches in club history: the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semifinal against Club America.

Orlando City vs. New York Red Bulls — 1 p.m. ET Saturday

Sacha Kljestan is acclimating just fine to life in Orlando, but the Red Bulls’ latest traded captain welcomes his former club to town with a point to prove (especially given New York’s continued success in weathering the trading of said captains Kljestan and Dax McCarty).

Columbus Crew vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 3 p.m. ET Saturday

We’re sure MLS didn’t play to have its four top matches kick off the weekend, but we’ll have our eyes peeled early Saturday. If it wasn’t such a hike for the ‘Caps, we might call this the game of the weekend. The two sides have played a combined eight matches with one loss this season, and neither is particularly open at the back. With Kendall Waston righteously dodging a suspension, it’s on Gyasi Zardes and Co. to find a way past the visitors.

Elsewhere

Chicago Fire vs. Portland Timbers — 6 p.m. ET Saturday
Minnesota United vs. Atlanta United — 8 p.m. ET Saturday
San Jose Earthquakes vs. NYCFC — 8 p.m. ET Saturday
Houston Dynamo vs. New England — 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday
Sporting KC vs. DC United — 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday
Colorado Rapids vs. Philadelphia Union — 9 p.m. ET Saturday
Seattle Sounders vs. Montreal Impact — 10 p.m. ET Saturday

Top Premier League storylines — Week 29

By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2018, 6:05 PM EDT
Chelsea puts its Top Four dreams on the line against a North London power, while the Premier League’s other giants look to take advantage of lesser competition as part of a big weekend in England.

With plenty at stake in the relegation battle, will there be a big upset or two as the season’s home stretch continues Saturday and Sunday.

Spurs aim to end jinx, put Chelsea’s Top Four hopes to sleep
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur —  11 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN

Spurs haven’t won at Stamford Bridge since 1990, and can both end that miserable run and crush Chelsea’s Top Four hopes with an away win. Is there a chance Harry Kane could make a surprising early return from injury? Mauricio Pochettino seemed to point to next weekend, but did not commit to a Kane-free Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Will Reds, Red Devils fail to take advantage?
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool —  7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN
Manchester United vs. Swansea City —  10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN

It’s the case in most weeks when a pair of giants match up, but Liverpool and Manchester United see relegation scrappers on the other side of the pitch and chances to cement their Top Four plans simply by following the plot. United can be as many as 12 points clear of fifth and Liverpool 10 points clear should with wins and a Spurs defeat of Chelsea.

Man City can get revenge while moving to title precipice
Everton vs. Manchester City —  12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC

Manchester City has dropped points four times this season, and the only occasion before Week 21 was a 1-1 August draw which featured a pair of red cards. Sam Allardyce has done little to inspire thought that he’s a manager who can deal with a top squad this season, though he worked some magic with Palace last season. Minor miracle on the cards? Probably not, as Man City can also avenge a 4-0 loss at Goodison Park last season.

Will Saints or West Ham (or neither) ease their relegation fears?
West Ham United vs. Southampton —  10 a.m. ET Saturday on CNBC

The stakes could hardly be higher; A winner is guaranteed to finish outside the drop zone. It’s double trouble for West Ham if it loses, as this will be the first contest since a group of its fans took protesting to the pitch in an ugly incident at the London Stadium. This is high drama and a sneaky good match in London.