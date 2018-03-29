Man Utd, Liverpool expected to square off in the United States

Toffees won fixture 4-0 last season

City two wins from PL title

All-time series even at 68W-47D-68L

Pep Guardiola scares down the closest thing he’s had to a bogey club during his time at Manchester City when his league leaders meet Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Man City is winless in three contests against Everton, including two draws, and Ronald Koeman‘s Toffees drew 1-1 at the Etihad Stadium for the second-straight season in August.

Sam Allardyce — one called “The” Big Sam by Guardiola — is in charge of the ambitious Merseyside club now, which has won consecutive league games for just the second time this season after an early season flirtation with the drop zone.

Gylfi Sigurdsson is out for Everton, and Idrissa Gana Gueye faces a late fitness test. If the latter does not play, Everton faces a dire situation with City’s midfield.

What they’re saying

Allardyce on Man City’s success: “£350m had a bit to do with it! Money has been well spent. It’s a lot of money on quality players. Those players have brought so much more to the team overall. The average age has been reduced, the confidence has grown and they believe every game they walk out on they’re not going to get beat. We can’t be intimidated by that. We’ve got to master our game plan tomorrow throughout the 90 minutes. It’s a big challenge and one we should really look forward to on the basis we’ve got back-to-back wins and a good home record.”

Bernardo Silva on playing for Guardiola: What I think is the most impressive thing about him is the way he always wants to win more and more. When you win ten times in a row, he wants to win the 11th and then the 12th. And when you win 20, he wants go for the 21st, so his ambition and his hunger to win things are something impressive.”

Prediction

The law of averages alone points to a City win, even on the road, and the visitors are not coming off a rare and significant break. Though that does raise the possibility of a slow start, we’re betting on the opposite. Man City, 4-0.

