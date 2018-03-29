More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Jon Shard/LA Galaxy via AP

MLS Weekend Preview: LA clubs square off, Kljestan meets RBNY

By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2018, 7:12 PM EDT
Examining how the newly-shaped LA Galaxy could look with Zlatan

It’s almost as if a marketing company drew it up for Major League Soccer.

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC — 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

League legends LA Galaxy will tangle with fancy new boys LAFC in a match everyone hopes will become one of the best rivalries in the country.

And oh, by the way, one of the league’s best ever imports could debut in the form of new Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The subplots extend even beyond the hopeful rivalry and Zlatan. Consider:

— You have the Dos Santos brothers on the Galaxy staring down El Tri teammate Carlos Vela.

— Both teams have legendary American coaches in Bob Bradley (LAFC) and Sigi Schmid.

— LAFC hasn’t lost! Sure, it’s only two matches, but Bradley’s expansion club is thriving early.

Let’s go!

Toronto FC vs. Real Salt Lake — 8 p.m. ET Friday

The winless champs host a Mike Petke-led bench which hasn’t exactly found its footing despite its sleeper status before the season. Petke was once teammates with TFC boss Greg Vanney, and the two will match wits at a raucous BMO Field on a fitting match to start the weekend.

The Reds will also have to focus on the present despite the knowledge that Tuesday brings one of the biggest home matches in club history: the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semifinal against Club America.

Orlando City vs. New York Red Bulls — 1 p.m. ET Saturday

Sacha Kljestan is acclimating just fine to life in Orlando, but the Red Bulls’ latest traded captain welcomes his former club to town with a point to prove (especially given New York’s continued success in weathering the trading of said captains Kljestan and Dax McCarty).

Columbus Crew vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 3 p.m. ET Saturday

We’re sure MLS didn’t play to have its four top matches kick off the weekend, but we’ll have our eyes peeled early Saturday. If it wasn’t such a hike for the ‘Caps, we might call this the game of the weekend. The two sides have played a combined eight matches with one loss this season, and neither is particularly open at the back. With Kendall Waston righteously dodging a suspension, it’s on Gyasi Zardes and Co. to find a way past the visitors.

Elsewhere

Chicago Fire vs. Portland Timbers — 6 p.m. ET Saturday
Minnesota United vs. Atlanta United — 8 p.m. ET Saturday
San Jose Earthquakes vs. NYCFC — 8 p.m. ET Saturday
Houston Dynamo vs. New England — 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday
Sporting KC vs. DC United — 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday
Colorado Rapids vs. Philadelphia Union — 9 p.m. ET Saturday
Seattle Sounders vs. Montreal Impact — 10 p.m. ET Saturday

Top Premier League storylines — Week 29

By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2018, 6:05 PM EDT
Chelsea puts its Top Four dreams on the line against a North London power, while the Premier League’s other giants look to take advantage of lesser competition as part of a big weekend in England.

With plenty at stake in the relegation battle, will there be a big upset or two as the season’s home stretch continues Saturday and Sunday.

Spurs aim to end jinx, put Chelsea’s Top Four hopes to sleep
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur —  11 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN

Spurs haven’t won at Stamford Bridge since 1990, and can both end that miserable run and crush Chelsea’s Top Four hopes with an away win. Is there a chance Harry Kane could make a surprising early return from injury? Mauricio Pochettino seemed to point to next weekend, but did not commit to a Kane-free Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Will Reds, Red Devils fail to take advantage?
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool —  7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN
Manchester United vs. Swansea City —  10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN

It’s the case in most weeks when a pair of giants match up, but Liverpool and Manchester United see relegation scrappers on the other side of the pitch and chances to cement their Top Four plans simply by following the plot. United can be as many as 12 points clear of fifth and Liverpool 10 points clear should with wins and a Spurs defeat of Chelsea.

Man City can get revenge while moving to title precipice
Everton vs. Manchester City —  12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC

Manchester City has dropped points four times this season, and the only occasion before Week 21 was a 1-1 August draw which featured a pair of red cards. Sam Allardyce has done little to inspire thought that he’s a manager who can deal with a top squad this season, though he worked some magic with Palace last season. Minor miracle on the cards? Probably not, as Man City can also avenge a 4-0 loss at Goodison Park last season.

Will Saints or West Ham (or neither) ease their relegation fears?
West Ham United vs. Southampton —  10 a.m. ET Saturday on CNBC

The stakes could hardly be higher; A winner is guaranteed to finish outside the drop zone. It’s double trouble for West Ham if it loses, as this will be the first contest since a group of its fans took protesting to the pitch in an ugly incident at the London Stadium. This is high drama and a sneaky good match in London.

Batshuayi doubts UEFA cares about racism after case dropped

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 29, 2018, 5:15 PM EDT
Borussia Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi questioned if UEFA cared about tackling racism on Thursday after European soccer’s governing body rejected his complaint that Atalanta fans subjected him to abuse during a Europa League game in Italy.

“LOL. Must be my imagination,” Batshuayi wrote on Twitter after The Associated Press broke the news of the UEFA verdict.

The Belgium international, who is on loan at Dortmund from Chelsea, tweeted after the February game: “2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands … really?!”

UEFA did not explain why it dropped the charge against Atalanta, announcing only that it decided “to close the disciplinary proceedings opened for racist or discriminatory behavior.”

There have been several incidents of racism at matches in Italy this season.

“It’s just monkey noise who cares?” Batshuayi tweeted on Thursday. “2018 guys”

UEFA did sanction Atalanta and Dortmund for other offenses by fans at the game.

Atalanta was fined 34,000 euros after its fans set off fireworks, threw objects, and blocked a stairwell.

German club Dortmund was fined 40,000 euros over the use of fireworks and the hurling of objects by supporters.

#AskJPW: Chelsea’s next boss, Premier League’s relegation scrap

By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2018, 4:46 PM EDT
With the Premier League season winding down, there are quite a few teams fighting to avoid relegation, including West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion, and Stoke City.

Joe Prince-Wright addresses the relegation battle and much more in this week’s #AskJPW, a place to quiz the whiz on every aspect of the Premier League, and the goings-on around it.

Just use the #AskJPW (and follow him on Twitter at @JPW_NBCSports).

Conte wary of Spurs ending Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge prowess

Photo by Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2018, 3:35 PM EDT
It’s happened every time Spurs have walked into Stamford Bridge over the last 28 years: The North London club walked out of the venue with a point or less.

When Tottenham Hotspur handed Chelsea a 2-1 loss that February day in 1990,  “Driving Miss Daisy” was scrapped with Steven Seagal’s “Hard To Kill” at the box office. A cartoon cat and Paula Abdul were performing in the video for the No. 1 song in America. The Buffalo Bills had yet to play in a Super Bowl.

Stamford Bridge could see that streak die this Sunday when the two London sides mix it up at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

“It’s a long time and for sure, I remember the game two years ago,” Conte said. “Tottenham risked breaking this situation when they were winning 2-0, but Chelsea did very well to come back and draw 2-2.”

The stakes are a bit higher than a London Derby streak, however; A Chelsea win puts the Blues two points back of fourth place Spurs. The reverse would see Chelsea’s Top Four hopes sink a minimum of seven points behind the final UEFA Champions League spot.

“This is an important game for us and our target for the final stage of the season is to try to reach a place in the Champions League, and to then reach the final of the FA Cup. These are our targets for the rest of the season and, for sure, Sunday is an important game for us.”

But Conte knows his weekend rivals are a true threat and power in England, unbeaten in 12 league matches with nine wins dating back to Dec. 23.

“We are talking about a really good team, with a good manager and many talented players in this team. I have great respect for Tottenham because in the last few years, they have grown a lot and are now one of the best teams in England.”