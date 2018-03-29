More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 29, 2018, 1:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It is that time of the week again, folks. Prediction time!

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush”

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for. 

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Manchester United 3-0 Swansea City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) –  [STREAM]

West Brom 1-3 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]  

Arsenal 4-0 Stoke City –  (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Newcastle United 2-0 Huddersfield Town – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Brighton 1-2 Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

West Ham United 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Watford 2-2 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Everton 2-2 Manchester City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 29, 2018, 12:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Week 32 of the Premier League season is here as the international break is over and we are now entering the home stretch.

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Swansea City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Southampton – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle vs. Huddersfield – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Everton vs. Manchester City – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Stoke City – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM

US referees selected for 2018 World Cup

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 29, 2018, 11:37 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Go on, make that joke already: “Well, at least a couple of Americans are going to the World Cup this summer…”

Yawn. But seriously, they are.

On Thursday the official list for 2018 World Cup referees was released by FIFA as U.S. referees Mark Geiger and Jair Marrufo were both named in the World Cup officiating pool.

The USA are the only nation to have two referees selected with 36 referees selected overall and 63 assistant referees also making the cut with 46 nations represented.

Geiger refereed three games at the 2014 World Cup as he became the first American to officiate a knockout round game with France beating Nigeria, while this will be Marrufo’s first World Cup.

Assistant referees Frank Anderson and Corey Rockwell will also represent the USA and, given the fact that the U.S. will not be competing in the tournament, perhaps the officiating crews from the U.S. have a decent chance of refereeing deep into the tournament as there will be no country clash for them to worry about.

Afellay told to stay away from Stoke City

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 29, 2018, 11:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

According to multiple reports Ibrahim Afellay has been told to stay away from Stoke City by manager Paul Lambert.

The Dutch international, 31, is said to be a disruptive influence in the changing room and has been ordered to stay away from the training ground by Lambert as he wants his team fully focused on Premier League survival.

Afellay’s application in training sessions is also said to have been questioned, with Lambert’s strict training methods including extra sessions on Sunday’s and plenty of double sessions since he replaced Mark Hughes in January.

Stoke sit in 19th place in the table and are three points from safety with eight games to go as the Potters head to Arsenal on Sunday (Watch live, 8:30 a.m ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

A former playmaker for PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona, Afellay flourished when he initially signed for Stoke in 2015 but two serious knee injuries in the space of 12 months curtailed his progress and he has struggled to get back to his best form.

Afellay hasn’t played for Stoke since Dec. 30 when he was part of a much-changed Potters team who lost 5-0 at Chelsea. That was his only start this season and he has five further substitutes appearances under his belt in the PL.

The attacking midfielder, who has played primarily in a central role for Stoke in recent times, has one year left on his current deal in the Potteries but if Lambert keeps Stoke up this season and remains in charge at the bet365 Stadium it’s safe to say Afellay won’t be sticking around. It seems like that Afellay’s plan is to be elsewhere from July 1 onwards.

PAOK owner banned, team docked points for violence

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 29, 2018, 10:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ATHENS, Greece (AP) The owner of Greek soccer club PAOK Thessaloniki has been banned for three years for his part in violence that occurred during a match against AEK Athens, including running onto the field with a holstered pistol on his hip.

PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis, a powerful Russian-Greek businessman, was also fined 100,000 euros ($123,000).

The club itself was docked three points for violence that interrupted recent matches against Olympiakos and AEK – incidents that triggered a two-week suspension of the league.

Thursday’s ruling gives AEK a seven-point advantage over Olympiakos and sees PAOK drop to third place with five matches remaining – unless the decision is overturned on appeal.

Olympiakos has dominated the league for two decades, but AEK is now favored to win for the first time in 24 years.