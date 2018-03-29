Tottenham issue Harry Kane injury udpate

Harry Kane could be back earlier than expected.

The Tottenham Hotspur and England star was injured in Spurs’ 4-1 win at Bournemouth before the international break and a vague timeline of “next month” was given for his return.

Kane missed both of England’s friendlies over the break as well as Tottenham’s FA Cup quarterfinal victory at Swansea City due to his ankle injury.

Speaking ahead of Spurs’ game at Chelsea on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Mauricio Pochettino gave the following update on Kane.

“He is doing well and improving every day,” Pochettino said. “It is difficult now to say if he will be involved this weekend – I cannot say no and I cannot say yes – but maybe next weekend. We are positive about his recovery and we are happy. After Bournemouth, everyone thought it would be a long period out.”

So, there you have it. PL Fantasy owners can rejoice that Kane may only miss one PL game with this ailment. With 24 goals to his name, Kane has lost ground to Mohamed Salah in a race for the Golden Boot after the Liverpool forward score four goals against Watford last time out. Kane does have a game in hand over Salah but with just eight games to go it will take some doing for Kane to seal a third-straight PL Golden Boot.

Still, when he limped off at Bournemouth two weeks ago it appeared he could be out for the whole of April.

But now he may even return this weekend, seems more likely to return for their game at Stoke City on Apr. 7 and seems certain to play in Tottenham’s FA Cup semifinal against Manchester United on Apr. 21.

