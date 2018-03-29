More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP

US referees selected for 2018 World Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 29, 2018, 11:37 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Go on, make that joke already: “Well, at least a couple of Americans are going to the World Cup this summer…”

Yawn. But seriously, they are.

On Thursday the official list for 2018 World Cup referees was released by FIFA as U.S. referees Mark Geiger and Jair Marrufo were both named in the World Cup officiating pool.

The USA are the only nation to have two referees selected with 36 referees selected overall and 63 assistant referees also making the cut with 46 nations represented.

Geiger refereed three games at the 2014 World Cup as he became the first American to officiate a knockout round game with France beating Nigeria, while this will be Marrufo’s first World Cup.

Assistant referees Frank Anderson and Corey Rockwell will also represent the USA and, given the fact that the U.S. will not be competing in the tournament, perhaps the officiating crews from the U.S. have a decent chance of refereeing deep into the tournament as there will be no country clash for them to worry about.

Afellay told to stay away from Stoke City

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 29, 2018, 11:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

According to multiple reports Ibrahim Afellay has been told to stay away from Stoke City by manager Paul Lambert.

The Dutch international, 31, is said to be a disruptive influence in the changing room and has been ordered to stay away from the training ground by Lambert as he wants his team fully focused on Premier League survival.

Afellay’s application in training sessions is also said to have been questioned, with Lambert’s strict training methods including extra sessions on Sunday’s and plenty of double sessions since he replaced Mark Hughes in January.

Stoke sit in 19th place in the table and are three points from safety with eight games to go as the Potters head to Arsenal on Sunday (Watch live, 8:30 a.m ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

A former playmaker for PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona, Afellay flourished when he initially signed for Stoke in 2015 but two serious knee injuries in the space of 12 months curtailed his progress and he has struggled to get back to his best form.

Afellay hasn’t played for Stoke since Dec. 30 when he was part of a much-changed Potters team who lost 5-0 at Chelsea. That was his only start this season and he has five further substitutes appearances under his belt in the PL.

The attacking midfielder, who has played primarily in a central role for Stoke in recent times, has one year left on his current deal in the Potteries but if Lambert keeps Stoke up this season and remains in charge at the bet365 Stadium it’s safe to say Afellay won’t be sticking around. It seems like that Afellay’s plan is to be elsewhere from July 1 onwards.

PAOK owner banned, team docked points for violence

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 29, 2018, 10:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ATHENS, Greece (AP) The owner of Greek soccer club PAOK Thessaloniki has been banned for three years for his part in violence that occurred during a match against AEK Athens, including running onto the field with a holstered pistol on his hip.

PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis, a powerful Russian-Greek businessman, was also fined 100,000 euros ($123,000).

The club itself was docked three points for violence that interrupted recent matches against Olympiakos and AEK – incidents that triggered a two-week suspension of the league.

Thursday’s ruling gives AEK a seven-point advantage over Olympiakos and sees PAOK drop to third place with five matches remaining – unless the decision is overturned on appeal.

Olympiakos has dominated the league for two decades, but AEK is now favored to win for the first time in 24 years.

Tottenham issue Harry Kane injury udpate

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 29, 2018, 9:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Harry Kane could be back earlier than expected.

The Tottenham Hotspur and England star was injured in Spurs’ 4-1 win at Bournemouth before the international break and a vague timeline of  “next month” was given for his return.

Kane missed both of England’s friendlies over the break as well as Tottenham’s FA Cup quarterfinal victory at Swansea City due to his ankle injury.

Speaking ahead of Spurs’ game at Chelsea on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Mauricio Pochettino gave the following update on Kane.

“He is doing well and improving every day,” Pochettino said. “It is difficult now to say if he will be involved this weekend – I cannot say no and I cannot say yes – but maybe next weekend. We are positive about his recovery and we are happy. After Bournemouth, everyone thought it would be a long period out.”

So, there you have it. PL Fantasy owners can rejoice that Kane may only miss one PL game with this ailment. With 24 goals to his name, Kane has lost ground to Mohamed Salah in a race for the Golden Boot after the Liverpool forward score four goals against Watford last time out. Kane does have a game in hand over Salah but with just eight games to go it will take some doing for Kane to seal a third-straight PL Golden Boot.

Still, when he limped off at Bournemouth two weeks ago it appeared he could be out for the whole of April.

But now he may even return this weekend, seems more likely to return for their game at Stoke City on Apr. 7 and seems certain to play in Tottenham’s FA Cup semifinal against Manchester United on Apr. 21.

Wenger misses press conference; Arsenal injury update

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 29, 2018, 8:45 AM EDT
1 Comment

Arsene Wenger was absent for his press conference on Thursday morning as the Arsenal boss was said to be feeling ill and had lost his voice.

Steve Bould, his assistant, stepped in for Wenger ahead of Arsenal’s home game against Stoke City on Sunday (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and the former Arsenal center back revealed they will be playing their strongest team and not prioritizing their UEFA Europa League last eight tie next week.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Bould gave an injury updated on Jack Wilshere and Alexandre Lacazette, with the former injured on England duty but he has been back training with the Gunners as they aim to secure sixth place in the Premier League table with a 16-straight home win against lowly Stoke City.

“Jack trained yesterday so he’s OK. Everybody else has come back as far as we’re aware. We’ll find out a bit more this morning, but Jack was OK yesterday,” Bould confirmed.

Bould was also asked if Lacazette, who injured his knee in February, would make his return to the Arsenal squad ahead of their key Europa League quarterfinal against CSKA Moscow next Thursday.

“That, I don’t know.  He trained yesterday but whether he’ll be involved at the weekend or not, I’m not entirely sure,” Lacazette said. “It’s important for him to have as much training and match time as we give him. I’m not entirely sure [whether he’ll be involved on Sunday], so I can’t give you an answer. Sorry!”

Wilshere shaking off an injury will be good news for Arsenal’s fans as many would have feared the central midfielder was set for yet more time on the sidelines.

Yes, missing England’s friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy was a blow for Wilshere, but it’s likely he will still be in Gareth Southgate‘s squad for the World Cup this summer. With his contract running out on July 1, Wilshere’s future at Arsenal remains uncertain but there’s no doubting that he’s now one of the first names on the team sheet.

As for Lacazette, he has scored nine times in his debut season in the PL at Arsenal but the Frenchman was going through a bit of a lean spell before he was injured and the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January seemed to knock him down the pecking order slightly.

Having the clinical Frenchman back for a pivotal spell in the season will no doubt be a big boost and it seems likely he could jump off the bench on Sunday to get some key minutes.

The Europa League is Arsenal’s main aim now as they aim to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.