Emery gives new, shorter timeline for Neymar return

According to Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery, star attacker Neymar will be back sooner rather than later, and potentially in time for their league clash with second-place Monaco.

“Neymar is working in Brazil,” Emery said during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Coupe de la Ligue final aginst Monaco on Saturday. “Last week I talked with him, he is fine. He will come back in two or three weeks.”

That timeline is significantly shorter than the one we received a month ago when the injury first occurred. Neymar had foot surgery on March 3 to repair a fractured metatarsal, and it was estimated he could be out up to three months, but that timetable appears to have been shattered.

The news is incredibly positive not only for PSG who is looking to finish the season strong after a disappointing end to Champions League play, but also for the Brazilian national team, who may have been sweating Neymar’s health for the World Cup. The Brazilian was never expected to miss the tournament, but his fitness during the run-up could have potentially affected his availability, or at least his form.

PSG has a league match against Monaco on April 15, with the Parisians holding a massive 17 point lead at the top of the table. The best-case scenario now appears to be a potential return for Neymar in that home match, or three days later for the French Cup semifinal against Caen. Should it take a little longer, he could return for a league visit to Bordeaux on April 21st.

Emery also stated during his presser that Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe, who both picked up small injuries on international duty, will be fit for Saturday’s cup final.

