Klopp on Emre Can contract at Liverpool: “It’s all good”

Jurgen Klopp says that nothing is decided on Emre Can‘s future and that the two sides are still in talks about a new contract for next season and maybe beyond.

The 24-year-old is a free agent after the season, and the longer he goes without a contract extension, the more people begin to believe he will depart Anfield for nothing.

[ MORE: Zlatan introduced by LA Galaxy ]

However, Klopp insists that the Reds are in an advantageous position, and that the club is conducting talks with Can’s representatives. “The situation is open, it’s what we said before. As long as nothing is decided it’s open, we’re in talks with him, all good so far apart from he hasn’t signed. That’s all. Ok, no problem with that,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of Liverpool’s match against Crystal Palace on Saturday morning.

Can has been linked to many Champions League clubs around Europe, with Juventus the most often discussed. The German international has been mum on his future to leave his options open.

Should Liverpool allow a versatile 24-year-old German international leave on a free, it would be a financial disaster of epic proportions. Can would command a hefty fee on the trade market if he wasn’t on an expiring contract, and he also remains one of the more consistent performers at the heart of Liverpool’s midfield and defense.

Can is reportedly a question mark for the game against Crystal Palace with a back injury.

Follow @the_bonnfire