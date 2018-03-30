More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Klopp on Emre Can contract at Liverpool: “It’s all good”

By Kyle BonnMar 30, 2018, 10:52 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp says that nothing is decided on Emre Can‘s future and that the two sides are still in talks about a new contract for next season and maybe beyond.

The 24-year-old is a free agent after the season, and the longer he goes without a contract extension, the more people begin to believe he will depart Anfield for nothing.

However, Klopp insists that the Reds are in an advantageous position, and that the club is conducting talks with Can’s representatives. “The situation is open, it’s what we said before. As long as nothing is decided it’s open, we’re in talks with him, all good so far apart from he hasn’t signed. That’s all. Ok, no problem with that,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of Liverpool’s match against Crystal Palace on Saturday morning.

Can has been linked to many Champions League clubs around Europe, with Juventus the most often discussed. The German international has been mum on his future to leave his options open.

Should Liverpool allow a versatile 24-year-old German international leave on a free, it would be a financial disaster of epic proportions. Can would command a hefty fee on the trade market if he wasn’t on an expiring contract, and he also remains one of the more consistent performers at the heart of Liverpool’s midfield and defense.

Can is reportedly a question mark for the game against Crystal Palace with a back injury.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic introduced at LA Galaxy, says he’s all about results

By Kyle BonnMar 30, 2018, 8:03 PM EDT
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was introduced by the LA Galaxy on Friday, and he was nothing short of typical Zlatan.

“The lion is still hungry” the Swede proclaimed on the eve of the first-ever Los Angeles derby, which he declared himself eligible to play in. “I know what I’m able to do,” Ibrahimovic said. “I know what I can do. I’m here to win.”

Ibrahimovic came over from the Premier League, having spent the last two seasons with Manchester United, although he struggled with injuries at times. Before he joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2016, Ibrahimovic claims he came close to signing for the Galaxy then.

“My head was here,” Ibrahimovic said of his near-miss in 2016. “I wanted to come here, and it didn’t happen,” he said. “Okay. Things go sometimes like it’s not supposed to go, but the destiny said I will come here. So LA called and I answered.”

Ibrahimovic said he’s ready to go for the Galaxy and play as much as he can, even at 36 years old.

“Because I’m Ibrahimovic, I’m there to give you results, and if I cannot do it, I will not let you force me or somebody else to go on the field because of my name, just because I have achieved. I don’t like it like that. I like to do something where I can give back, and that is giving results.”

“Mentally I’ve become stronger. I’ve become different, I think different,” he said. “I just want to go out there, smell the grass, appreciate every time I put my shoes on, just to touch the ball, kick it, to pass it, to run.”

Zlatan claimed that he spoke with David Beckham about the move, with the former Galaxy player texting him “Enjoy it” after the move was announced. He also said that Galaxy technical director Jovan Kirovski was so persistent, he spoke to Ibrahimovic “more than my wife.”

Mourinho insists Pogba struggles not related to hamstring injury

By Kyle BonnMar 30, 2018, 7:24 PM EDT
Jose Mourinho vehemently denied that Paul Pogba‘s struggles on the field for Manchester United are not related to a hamstring injury he suffered early in the Premier League season.

When asked if the Frenchman could still be feeling the effects of the injury that kept him out most of September and all of October, the Red Devils boss was stern in his response.

“It’s nothing to do with his injury,” Mourinho said during his pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester United’s match on Saturday against Swansea City. “His recovery was good. He is very fine after the injury. It was a difficult injury, it was an injury that other players, other clubs, other medical assessments – they end in surgery, his option with the medical opinions was not to go to the surgery table and his recovery was really good. He is more than fine in relation to his recovery from the injury which is an area sometimes where you have a recurrence. In his case, not at all.”

The explanation makes sense given that Pogba looked strong in his appearance for the French national team over the international break, scoring a goal and assisting another in a 3-1 victory over Russia that saw the 25-year-old score a goal and assist another. He looked stronger in that match than he has for Manchester United in months, calling Mourinho’s use of the midfielder into question.

When asked about Pogba’s sudden increase in performance while away from Old Trafford, Mourinho snapped back, “I don’t comment on my players’ performances in national teams.”

With N'Golo Kante behind him and Adrien Rabiot by his side, Pogba was allowed more freedom to create as he supported the French attack of Ousmane Dembele, Anthony Martial, and Kylian Mbappe. Pogba assisted Mbappe’s opener in the 40th minute with a perfectly threaded through-ball, and then scored his own off a free-kick with a low bender just over the wall.

Liverpool, Dortmund set to meet in U.S. for preseason match

By Kyle BonnMar 30, 2018, 6:11 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp will take on Christian Pulisic and his old club Borussia Dortmund as Liverpool matches up against the German side for a preseason game in Nashville, TN before the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

According to a report by World Soccer Talk, the game will be played on Sunday, July 22 as part of the International Champions Cup. The ICC is well-known in Nashville, hosting Manchester City vs. Tottenham last summer with 56,000 people in attendance.

Klopp managed Borussia Dortmund from 2008-2015, winning the Bundesliga twice plus a trio of cup titles. He was manager of the German club when American youngster Christian Pulisic signed for the youth squad. Pulisic now holds a firm grip on a first-team place, and his presence should add to the hype of Dortmund’s arrival in the United States.

World Soccer Talk also reported Friday that Dortmund will then travel to Pittsburgh to take on Tottenham Hotspur three days later on July 25. They will begin their United States tour with a visit to LAFC in late May, and they have an ICC meeting with Manchester City in Chicago two days before they play in Nashville. All these fixtures are not official, instead being reported by World Soccer Talk.

Report: Goalkeeper merry-go-round? West Ham looking for Hart replacement

By Kyle BonnMar 30, 2018, 4:55 PM EDT
According to a report by the Daily Mail, on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone could be a popular figure come the summer as Premier League clubs look to make a change in net.

The report states that West Ham could be the early favorite for the 25-year-old netminder, as the Hammers are looking to move on from England starter Joe Hart. With Johnstone also in the mix for the England job before the 2018 World Cup, Hart could be threatened by the Manchester United youth product on two fronts. Another England shot-stopper Jack Butland proclaimed Johnstone is in direct competition for a spot on the World Cup roster despite remaining currently uncapped.

“I don’t live too far away from Sam and I bump into him a lot,” Butland said of his fellow countryman. “It is great to see him playing consistently. He has found a home and a club that cares for him, which is so important. There is more than just me, Joe, and Jordan [Pickford] fighting for the England shirt – Sam is firmly in the mix as well.”

Johnstone has spent this season on loan at Championship side Aston Villa, where the Claret & Blue sit in a playoff position. They have allowed just 37 goals this season, joint-fourth best in the league, with Johnstone in goal for every minute of the campaign.

Hart, meanwhile, has struggled with the Hammers. The England number 1 lost his starting job to Adrian in early December before starting West Ham’s most recent Premier League match before the international break, a 3-0 loss to Burnley. The Hammers sit in 17th position in the Premier League, just two points above safety, and relegation could mean Hart’s departure, although there’s a feeling that he may leave even if the Hammers do manage to stay up.

Johnstone has been sent out on loan seven times in his six professional years with Manchester United, but could potentially find a permanent home this summer if the right club comes calling.