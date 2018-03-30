Liverpool, Dortmund set to meet in U.S. for preseason match

Jurgen Klopp will take on Christian Pulisic and his old club Borussia Dortmund as Liverpool matches up against the German side for a preseason game in Nashville, TN before the start of the 2018/19 campaign.
According to a report by World Soccer Talk, the game will be played on Sunday, July 22 as part of the International Champions Cup. The ICC is well-known in Nashville, hosting Manchester City vs. Tottenham last summer with 56,000 people in attendance.
Klopp managed Borussia Dortmund from 2008-2015, winning the Bundesliga twice plus a trio of cup titles. He was manager of the German club when American youngster Christian Pulisic signed for the youth squad. Pulisic now holds a firm grip on a first-team place, and his presence should add to the hype of Dortmund’s arrival in the United States.
World Soccer Talk also reported Friday that Dortmund will then travel to Pittsburgh to take on Tottenham Hotspur three days later on July 25. They will begin their United States tour with a visit to LAFC in late May, and they have an ICC meeting with Manchester City in Chicago two days before they play in Nashville. All these fixtures are not official, instead being reported by World Soccer Talk.