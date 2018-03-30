More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Mourinho accepts “King of coaching” compliment ahead of Carvalhal meeting

By Nicholas MendolaMar 30, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho and Carlos Carvalhal talk often, but the Swansea City manager made headlines when he heaped praise on his Portuguese peer.

Carvalhal called Mourinho “our king of football” on Friday, relishing the chance to match wits with his friend at Old Trafford on Saturday.

“He is the best manager ever for Porto,” Mourinho said. “He opened the doors for the new generation of managers to go abroad. He opened the ideas of the world on Portuguese coaches.”

Mourinho acknowledged the compliment, though he dropped the acclaim just a peg.

“I spoke with him last night – he said I was the king of the coaches, not the king of football,” the United boss said. “And he said that since my winning period with Porto, and since the moment I left the country, I opened the door for more Portuguese coaches to leave, which is something that I know is true. But I speak with Carlos a couple of times every week. This week was not different. So last night we spoke a little and I thanked him for his nice words because one thing is to think, and one thing is to say.”

Mourinho is nearly three years Carvalhal’s senior, but both took their first managerial steps domestically in 2000.

Carvalhal knows Swansea is a heavy underdog on the weekend, though he’s handling the opportunity with what’s becoming a staple of his managerial game: Quips!

“But there are two things: I have never lost against him or at Old Trafford, because it is the first time I will play him or play there, so it is a good record!

Premier League Preview: Manchester United v Swansea

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 30, 2018, 1:12 PM EDT
  • Man Utd unbeaten in 5 vs. Swans
  • Red Devils won 4-0 in Wales on Aug. 19
  • United leads all-time 15W-6D-10L

Two old friends match wits when Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United hosts Carlos Carvalhal and Swansea City at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Swans have not scored in two losses to Manchester United this season, once 4-0 in league play and later 2-0 in the League Cup. Both matches were staged in Wales.

For all the progress Swans have made under Carvalhal, the Welsh side is just three points clear of the drop zone and still has Man City and Chelsea on its season-ending run toward safety.

United opens the week nine points clear of fifth place Chelsea.

What they’re saying

Man Utd’s Mourinho on Swansea“They’ve improved a lot. They had a difficult period and they found themselves in a difficult situation, but since Carlos arrived it’s obvious that the team improved,” continued Jose. “They were below the last-three line for weeks and weeks and weeks, but with Carlos it has been point after point after point. Now they find themselves in a good position.”

Carvalhal on Mourinho at United“He goes into clubs who have not won much for a while and he makes them win things. This is the kind of challenge he likes I think. Sometimes that takes longer than other times, but he is making progress with Manchester United. They have already won some trophies and, while they will want to be the No. 1 club, he has taken the team much higher in the league than they were before.”

Prediction

Swans have their fight, but this is a bridge too far. United wins 2-0.

Mourinho: Zlatan move “probably very good for American football”

Martin Rickett/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 30, 2018, 12:48 PM EDT
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is not happy to see his friend Zlatan Ibrahimovic skip town, but such is life in the Premier League.

The big Swede, of course, is off to Major League Soccer, where he may debut for the LA Galaxy on Saturday in the first derby between the established LA side and new club LAFC.

Mostly, Mourinho says, he’s glad Ibrahimovic isn’t hanging up the boots. From the BBC:

“He’s a huge, big player that top football, European football, is losing now – and will lose forever because he will not be back to this level of football,” Mourinho said. “But it’s fantastic for him in this period, I think it is a fantastic way for him not to go from being a player to being a former player. I think this period with Galaxy, these couple of years, probably will be very good for him and American football.”

If possible, Ibrahimovic’s MLS move is being under-hyped in what it could mean for the league.

Yes, there’s a chance that Zlatan could never fully find fitness, but the man is going to be a terror if he’s even half of what he was last season at Manchester United.

Considering what Didier Drogba was able to do at a similar age for the Montreal Impact and Zlatan’s higher status and better supporting cast, this has a chance to be the most spectacular foreign import not named David Beckham.

And frankly, if Becks wasn’t the first to come over and a borderline super model, this could be bigger.

PL Preview: Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

Photo by Keith Tsuji/Getty Images for Premier League
By Nicholas MendolaMar 30, 2018, 10:29 AM EDT
  • Reds won 1-0 at Anfield on Aug. 19
  • First home win in series since 2014
  • Liverpool leads all-time 25W-11D-14L

Jurgen Klopp marks his 100th Premier League match in charge of Liverpool with a visit to desperate Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Both clubs have chance to build table confidence with chasing clubs facing off elsewhere.

The Reds have a chance to all but cement their Top Four status with Chelsea and Spurs potentially both taking points off each other come Sunday.

Palace is two points clear of the drop zone, but Southampton and West Ham face each other and have a match-in-hand on the Eagles.

The Reds’ August win at Anfield was the first by a home side in a Palace-Liverpool match in seven matches dating back to Nov. 23, 2014.

It was also the first 1-0 between the sides since 2005.

Palace could be without a number of key players, with Wilfried Zaha, James Tomkins, and Alexander Sorloth among those nursing injuries.

What they’re saying

Ruben Loftus-Cheek on momentum and facing Liverpool“That was a massive win, it feels like every game is a massive game. That Huddersfield game was a massive three points. We need to climb the table – we believe in ourselves to keep on winning. Liverpool are in form at the moment but at Palace, at Selhurst, we beat Chelsea and we gave [Manchester] City a good draw. We performed well against big teams so after the wins, we hope we can take into that game.”

Klopp on his 100th Premier League match“How much do I enjoy it? Sometimes more, sometimes less. Fantastic supporters, fantastic team. It would have been nicer if we’d have won the two finals but still, it’s okay. 100 games, it’s all on it’s way. We’re good for the moment and prepared for the future: that’s the best thing you can say about the football club. We are trying hard to win something.”

Prediction

Another away win, as Mohamed Salah and Liverpool’s attack are just too much for the hosts in a 3-1 win.

VIDEO: Zlatan lands in LA late at night, doesn’t stop mob of fans

Jon Shard/LA Galaxy via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 30, 2018, 9:03 AM EDT
Zlatan Ibrahimovic hates attention, so you can imagine how difficult arriving in Los Angeles to a hero’s welcome was for the humble Swede (patent pending).

The 36-year-old begins his MLS adventure with a possible derby debut against new boys LAFC this weekend, and his pulling into town about 36 hours before kickoff makes that a bit more unlikely.

Then again, this is Zlatan. Almost nothing’s improbable.

The lateness of the hour didn’t stop loads of fans from meeting their hero, and Ibrahimovic signed autographs and posed for photographs before heading to his next stop (probably bed, but who knows?).

Video below, and plenty more here from the LA’s intrepid Adam Serrano.