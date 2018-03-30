Mourinho: Zlatan move “probably very good for American football”

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is not happy to see his friend Zlatan Ibrahimovic skip town, but such is life in the Premier League.

The big Swede, of course, is off to Major League Soccer, where he may debut for the LA Galaxy on Saturday in the first derby between the established LA side and new club LAFC.

Mostly, Mourinho says, he’s glad Ibrahimovic isn’t hanging up the boots. From the BBC:

“He’s a huge, big player that top football, European football, is losing now – and will lose forever because he will not be back to this level of football,” Mourinho said. “But it’s fantastic for him in this period, I think it is a fantastic way for him not to go from being a player to being a former player. I think this period with Galaxy, these couple of years, probably will be very good for him and American football.”

If possible, Ibrahimovic’s MLS move is being under-hyped in what it could mean for the league.

Yes, there’s a chance that Zlatan could never fully find fitness, but the man is going to be a terror if he’s even half of what he was last season at Manchester United.

Considering what Didier Drogba was able to do at a similar age for the Montreal Impact and Zlatan’s higher status and better supporting cast, this has a chance to be the most spectacular foreign import not named David Beckham.

And frankly, if Becks wasn’t the first to come over and a borderline super model, this could be bigger.

