Moyes: West Ham “better prepared” for potential crowd trouble

West Ham United is two weeks removed from an absurd home match at the London Stadium, one which found its fans on the field and a corner flag planted in the center circle.
That started with Burnley going ahead 1-0 against the relegation-threatened Irons. David Moyes cannot guarantee that the fans will react better to a concession, but his Irons should fare better than a 3-0 blowout.
The stadium will have increased security for Saturday’s visit from Southampton (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).
From The Telegraph:
“We have to make sure that we are in the game, to make sure we do not let anything alter our mindset. I think the players have a different mindset now.
“The players did not enjoy it. They are better prepared now. If it happens again they will be mentally stronger.”
The potential for chaos will have at least one eye trained on the stands, but there’s little debate that what happens between the lines could severely hamper the fortunes of a losing side. It’s a big one in London.
According to Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery, star attacker Neymar will be back sooner rather than later, and potentially in time for their league clash with second-place Monaco.
“Neymar is working in Brazil,” Emery said during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Coupe de la Ligue final aginst Monaco on Saturday. “Last week I talked with him, he is fine. He will come back in two or three weeks.”
That timeline is significantly shorter than the one we received a month ago when the injury first occurred. Neymar had foot surgery on March 3 to repair a fractured metatarsal, and it was estimated he could be out up to three months, but that timetable appears to have been shattered.
The news is incredibly positive not only for PSG who is looking to finish the season strong after a disappointing end to Champions League play, but also for the Brazilian national team, who may have been sweating Neymar’s health for the World Cup. The Brazilian was never expected to miss the tournament, but his fitness during the run-up could have potentially affected his availability, or at least his form.
PSG has a league match against Monaco on April 15, with the Parisians holding a massive 17 point lead at the top of the table. The best-case scenario now appears to be a potential return for Neymar in that home match, or three days later for the French Cup semifinal against Caen. Should it take a little longer, he could return for a league visit to Bordeaux on April 21st.
Emery also stated during his presser that Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe, who both picked up small injuries on international duty, will be fit for Saturday’s cup final.
- Man Utd unbeaten in 5 vs. Swans
- Red Devils won 4-0 in Wales on Aug. 19
- United leads all-time 15W-6D-10L
Two old friends match wits when Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United hosts Carlos Carvalhal and Swansea City at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Swans have not scored in two losses to Manchester United this season, once 4-0 in league play and later 2-0 in the League Cup. Both matches were staged in Wales.
For all the progress Swans have made under Carvalhal, the Welsh side is just three points clear of the drop zone and still has Man City and Chelsea on its season-ending run toward safety.
United opens the week nine points clear of fifth place Chelsea.
What they’re saying
Man Utd’s Mourinho on Swansea: “They’ve improved a lot. They had a difficult period and they found themselves in a difficult situation, but since Carlos arrived it’s obvious that the team improved,” continued Jose. “They were below the last-three line for weeks and weeks and weeks, but with Carlos it has been point after point after point. Now they find themselves in a good position.”
Carvalhal on Mourinho at United: “He goes into clubs who have not won much for a while and he makes them win things. This is the kind of challenge he likes I think. Sometimes that takes longer than other times, but he is making progress with Manchester United. They have already won some trophies and, while they will want to be the No. 1 club, he has taken the team much higher in the league than they were before.”
Prediction
Swans have their fight, but this is a bridge too far. United wins 2-0.
What does JPW think?
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is not happy to see his friend Zlatan Ibrahimovic skip town, but such is life in the Premier League.
The big Swede, of course, is off to Major League Soccer, where he may debut for the LA Galaxy on Saturday in the first derby between the established LA side and new club LAFC.
Mostly, Mourinho says, he’s glad Ibrahimovic isn’t hanging up the boots. From the BBC:
“He’s a huge, big player that top football, European football, is losing now – and will lose forever because he will not be back to this level of football,” Mourinho said. “But it’s fantastic for him in this period, I think it is a fantastic way for him not to go from being a player to being a former player. I think this period with Galaxy, these couple of years, probably will be very good for him and American football.”
If possible, Ibrahimovic’s MLS move is being under-hyped in what it could mean for the league.
Yes, there’s a chance that Zlatan could never fully find fitness, but the man is going to be a terror if he’s even half of what he was last season at Manchester United.
Considering what Didier Drogba was able to do at a similar age for the Montreal Impact and Zlatan’s higher status and better supporting cast, this has a chance to be the most spectacular foreign import not named David Beckham.
And frankly, if Becks wasn’t the first to come over and a borderline super model, this could be bigger.
Jose Mourinho and Carlos Carvalhal talk often, but the Swansea City manager made headlines when he heaped praise on his Portuguese peer.
Carvalhal called Mourinho “our king of football” on Friday, relishing the chance to match wits with his friend at Old Trafford on Saturday.
“He is the best manager ever for Porto,” Mourinho said. “He opened the doors for the new generation of managers to go abroad. He opened the ideas of the world on Portuguese coaches.”
Mourinho acknowledged the compliment, though he dropped the acclaim just a peg.
“I spoke with him last night – he said I was the king of the coaches, not the king of football,” the United boss said. “And he said that since my winning period with Porto, and since the moment I left the country, I opened the door for more Portuguese coaches to leave, which is something that I know is true. But I speak with Carlos a couple of times every week. This week was not different. So last night we spoke a little and I thanked him for his nice words because one thing is to think, and one thing is to say.”
Mourinho is nearly three years Carvalhal’s senior, but both took their first managerial steps domestically in 2000.
Carvalhal knows Swansea is a heavy underdog on the weekend, though he’s handling the opportunity with what’s becoming a staple of his managerial game: Quips!
“But there are two things: I have never lost against him or at Old Trafford, because it is the first time I will play him or play there, so it is a good record!