Premier League Preview: Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

Reds won 1-0 at Anfield on Aug. 19

First home win in series since 2014

Liverpool leads all-time 25W-11D-14L

Jurgen Klopp marks his 100th Premier League match in charge of Liverpool with a visit to desperate Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Both clubs have chance to build table confidence with chasing clubs facing off elsewhere.

The Reds have a chance to all but cement their Top Four status with Chelsea and Spurs potentially both taking points off each other come Sunday.

Palace is two points clear of the drop zone, but Southampton and West Ham face each other and have a match-in-hand on the Eagles.

The Reds’ August win at Anfield was the first by a home side in a Palace-Liverpool match in seven matches dating back to Nov. 23, 2014.

It was also the first 1-0 between the sides since 2005.

Palace could be without a number of key players, with Wilfried Zaha, James Tomkins, and Alexander Sorloth among those nursing injuries.

What they’re saying

Ruben Loftus-Cheek on momentum and facing Liverpool: “That was a massive win, it feels like every game is a massive game. That Huddersfield game was a massive three points. We need to climb the table – we believe in ourselves to keep on winning. Liverpool are in form at the moment but at Palace, at Selhurst, we beat Chelsea and we gave [Manchester] City a good draw. We performed well against big teams so after the wins, we hope we can take into that game.”

Klopp on his 100th Premier League match: “How much do I enjoy it? Sometimes more, sometimes less. Fantastic supporters, fantastic team. It would have been nicer if we’d have won the two finals but still, it’s okay. 100 games, it’s all on it’s way. We’re good for the moment and prepared for the future: that’s the best thing you can say about the football club. We are trying hard to win something.”

Prediction

Another away win, as Mohamed Salah and Liverpool’s attack are just too much for the hosts in a 3-1 win.

What does JPW think?

Can Crystal Palace upset Liverpool? ⚽️Crystal Palace v Liverpool

🏟️Selhurst Park

🕰️7:30am ET, Saturday#CPFC #LFC #CRYLIV My video preview & score pick + stream link to watch on 📺📲💻 below 👇https://t.co/gCCyphtHhy — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) March 30, 2018

