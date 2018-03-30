More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Keith Tsuji/Getty Images for Premier League

Premier League Preview: Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaMar 30, 2018, 10:29 AM EDT
  • Reds won 1-0 at Anfield on Aug. 19
  • First home win in series since 2014
  • Liverpool leads all-time 25W-11D-14L

Jurgen Klopp marks his 100th Premier League match in charge of Liverpool with a visit to desperate Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Both clubs have chance to build table confidence with chasing clubs facing off elsewhere.

The Reds have a chance to all but cement their Top Four status with Chelsea and Spurs potentially both taking points off each other come Sunday.

Palace is two points clear of the drop zone, but Southampton and West Ham face each other and have a match-in-hand on the Eagles.

The Reds’ August win at Anfield was the first by a home side in a Palace-Liverpool match in seven matches dating back to Nov. 23, 2014.

It was also the first 1-0 between the sides since 2005.

Palace could be without a number of key players, with Wilfried Zaha, James Tomkins, and Alexander Sorloth among those nursing injuries.

What they’re saying

Ruben Loftus-Cheek on momentum and facing Liverpool“That was a massive win, it feels like every game is a massive game. That Huddersfield game was a massive three points. We need to climb the table – we believe in ourselves to keep on winning. Liverpool are in form at the moment but at Palace, at Selhurst, we beat Chelsea and we gave [Manchester] City a good draw. We performed well against big teams so after the wins, we hope we can take into that game.”

Klopp on his 100th Premier League match“How much do I enjoy it? Sometimes more, sometimes less. Fantastic supporters, fantastic team. It would have been nicer if we’d have won the two finals but still, it’s okay. 100 games, it’s all on it’s way. We’re good for the moment and prepared for the future: that’s the best thing you can say about the football club. We are trying hard to win something.”

Prediction

Another away win, as Mohamed Salah and Liverpool’s attack are just too much for the hosts in a 3-1 win.

What does JPW think?

VIDEO: Zlatan lands in LA late at night, doesn’t stop mob of fans

Jon Shard/LA Galaxy via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 30, 2018, 9:03 AM EDT
Zlatan Ibrahimovic hates attention, so you can imagine how difficult arriving in Los Angeles to a hero’s welcome was for the humble Swede (patent pending).

The 36-year-old begins his MLS adventure with a possible derby debut against new boys LAFC this weekend, and his pulling into town about 36 hours before kickoff makes that a bit more unlikely.

Then again, this is Zlatan. Almost nothing’s improbable.

The lateness of the hour didn’t stop loads of fans from meeting their hero, and Ibrahimovic signed autographs and posed for photographs before heading to his next stop (probably bed, but who knows?).

Video below, and plenty more here from the LA’s intrepid Adam Serrano.

Premier League Preview: Everton vs. Manchester City

Martin Rickett/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 30, 2018, 8:25 AM EDT
  • Toffees won fixture 4-0 last season
  • City two wins from PL title
  • All-time series even at 68W-47D-68L

Pep Guardiola scares down the closest thing he’s had to a bogey club during his time at Manchester City when his league leaders meet Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Man City is winless in three contests against Everton, including two draws, and Ronald Koeman‘s Toffees drew 1-1 at the Etihad Stadium for the second-straight season in August.

Sam Allardyce — one called “The” Big Sam by Guardiola — is in charge of the ambitious Merseyside club now, which has won consecutive league games for just the second time this season after an early season flirtation with the drop zone.

Gylfi Sigurdsson is out for Everton, and Idrissa Gana Gueye faces a late fitness test. If the latter does not play, Everton faces a dire situation with City’s midfield.

What they’re saying

Allardyce on Man City’s success“£350m had a bit to do with it! Money has been well spent. It’s a lot of money on quality players. Those players have brought so much more to the team overall. The average age has been reduced, the confidence has grown and they believe every game they walk out on they’re not going to get beat. We can’t be intimidated by that. We’ve got to master our game plan tomorrow throughout the 90 minutes. It’s a big challenge and one we should really look forward to on the basis we’ve got back-to-back wins and a good home record.”

Bernardo Silva on playing for GuardiolaWhat I think is the most impressive thing about him is the way he always wants to win more and more. When you win ten times in a row, he wants to win the 11th and then the 12th. And when you win 20, he wants go for the 21st, so his ambition and his hunger to win things are something impressive.”

Prediction

The law of averages alone points to a City win, even on the road, and the visitors are not coming off a rare and significant break. Though that does raise the possibility of a slow start, we’re betting on the opposite. Man City, 4-0.

Man Utd, Liverpool expected to square off in the United States

Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 30, 2018, 7:44 AM EDT
Liverpool and Manchester United will bring their rivalry Stateside again, according to the BBC.

Michigan Stadium could play host to the Reds and Red Devils this summer as part of the International Champions Cup. Nicknamed “The Big House,” it’s the second-biggest stadium in the world.

The ICC announces its field next week, and previous reports say Man City will also face Liverpool.

United and Liverpool met in Miami as part of the 2014 ICC, when Louis Van Gaal‘s Red Devils won the match-up and eventually the tournament. Liverpool finished second.

Barcelona won last summer’s ICC, Paris Saint-Germain has won twice, and Real Madrid enjoyed the first title in 2013.

Lingard hopes Rashford, Pogba join him in new Manchester United class

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2018, 11:04 PM EDT
Jesse Lingard knows his history, and that Manchester United’s tradition involves bringing kids from youth to First Team.

The Red Devils’ English youngster is hoping that Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba can join him in creating a new class of stars like the famous “Class of ’92” which spawned David Beckham and others.

Lingard, 25, joined United the year he turned 8, and there were some good names in his youth group: Michael Keane, Ron-Robert Zeiler, and Joshua King. But that’s not ’92 level class, so to speak.

From the BBC:

 “It is all about making new history but you see the team with Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Gary Neville etc and you see what they achieved and it is only right that the likes of me, Marcus and Paul try and emulate that and win trophies.

“They came through the ranks together, but my (youth) team went their separate ways so to have another home lad like Marcus in the team and with Paul having been here since 16, we just want to try and emulate what they did.”