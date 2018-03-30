Premier League Preview: Manchester United v Swansea

Man Utd unbeaten in 5 vs. Swans

Red Devils won 4-0 in Wales on Aug. 19

United leads all-time 15W-6D-10L

Two old friends match wits when Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United hosts Carlos Carvalhal and Swansea City at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Swans have not scored in two losses to Manchester United this season, once 4-0 in league play and later 2-0 in the League Cup. Both matches were staged in Wales.

For all the progress Swans have made under Carvalhal, the Welsh side is just three points clear of the drop zone and still has Man City and Chelsea on its season-ending run toward safety.

United opens the week nine points clear of fifth place Chelsea.

What they’re saying

Man Utd’s Mourinho on Swansea: “They’ve improved a lot. They had a difficult period and they found themselves in a difficult situation, but since Carlos arrived it’s obvious that the team improved,” continued Jose. “They were below the last-three line for weeks and weeks and weeks, but with Carlos it has been point after point after point. Now they find themselves in a good position.”

Carvalhal on Mourinho at United: “He goes into clubs who have not won much for a while and he makes them win things. This is the kind of challenge he likes I think. Sometimes that takes longer than other times, but he is making progress with Manchester United. They have already won some trophies and, while they will want to be the No. 1 club, he has taken the team much higher in the league than they were before.”

Prediction

Swans have their fight, but this is a bridge too far. United wins 2-0.

What does JPW think?

Swans to stun Man United? ⚽️Man United v Swansea

🏟️Old Trafford

