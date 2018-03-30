Report: Goalkeeper merry-go-round? West Ham looking for Hart replacement

According to a report by the Daily Mail, on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone could be a popular figure come the summer as Premier League clubs look to make a change in net.
The report states that West Ham could be the early favorite for the 25-year-old netminder, as the Hammers are looking to move on from England starter Joe Hart. With Johnstone also in the mix for the England job before the 2018 World Cup, Hart could be threatened by the Manchester United youth product on two fronts. Another England shot-stopper Jack Butland proclaimed Johnstone is in direct competition for a spot on the World Cup roster despite remaining currently uncapped.
“I don’t live too far away from Sam and I bump into him a lot,” Butland said of his fellow countryman. “It is great to see him playing consistently. He has found a home and a club that cares for him, which is so important. There is more than just me, Joe, and Jordan [Pickford] fighting for the England shirt – Sam is firmly in the mix as well.”
Johnstone has spent this season on loan at Championship side Aston Villa, where the Claret & Blue sit in a playoff position. They have allowed just 37 goals this season, joint-fourth best in the league, with Johnstone in goal for every minute of the campaign.
Hart, meanwhile, has struggled with the Hammers. The England number 1 lost his starting job to Adrian in early December before starting West Ham’s most recent Premier League match before the international break, a 3-0 loss to Burnley. The Hammers sit in 17th position in the Premier League, just two points above safety, and relegation could mean Hart’s departure, although there’s a feeling that he may leave even if the Hammers do manage to stay up.
Johnstone has been sent out on loan seven times in his six professional years with Manchester United, but could potentially find a permanent home this summer if the right club comes calling.
Jurgen Klopp will take on Christian Pulisic and his old club Borussia Dortmund as Liverpool matches up against the German side for a preseason game in Nashville, TN before the start of the 2018/19 campaign.
According to a report by World Soccer Talk, the game will be played on Sunday, July 22 as part of the International Champions Cup. The ICC is well-known in Nashville, hosting Manchester City vs. Tottenham last summer with 56,000 people in attendance.
Klopp managed Borussia Dortmund from 2008-2015, winning the Bundesliga twice plus a trio of cup titles. He was manager of the German club when American youngster Christian Pulisic signed for the youth squad. Pulisic now holds a firm grip on a first-team place, and his presence should add to the hype of Dortmund’s arrival in the United States.
World Soccer Talk also reported Friday that Dortmund will then travel to Pittsburgh to take on Tottenham Hotspur three days later on July 25. They will begin their United States tour with a visit to LAFC in late May, and they have an ICC meeting with Manchester City in Chicago two days before they play in Nashville. All these fixtures are not official, instead being reported by World Soccer Talk.
According to Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery, star attacker Neymar will be back sooner rather than later, and potentially in time for their league clash with second-place Monaco.
“Neymar is working in Brazil,” Emery said during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Coupe de la Ligue final aginst Monaco on Saturday. “Last week I talked with him, he is fine. He will come back in two or three weeks.”
That timeline is significantly shorter than the one we received a month ago when the injury first occurred. Neymar had foot surgery on March 3 to repair a fractured metatarsal, and it was estimated he could be out up to three months, but that timetable appears to have been shattered.
The news is incredibly positive not only for PSG who is looking to finish the season strong after a disappointing end to Champions League play, but also for the Brazilian national team, who may have been sweating Neymar’s health for the World Cup. The Brazilian was never expected to miss the tournament, but his fitness during the run-up could have potentially affected his availability, or at least his form.
PSG has a league match against Monaco on April 15, with the Parisians holding a massive 17 point lead at the top of the table. The best-case scenario now appears to be a potential return for Neymar in that home match, or three days later for the French Cup semifinal against Caen. Should it take a little longer, he could return for a league visit to Bordeaux on April 21st.
Emery also stated during his presser that Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe, who both picked up small injuries on international duty, will be fit for Saturday’s cup final.
West Ham United is two weeks removed from an absurd home match at the London Stadium, one which found its fans on the field and a corner flag planted in the center circle.
That started with Burnley going ahead 1-0 against the relegation-threatened Irons. David Moyes cannot guarantee that the fans will react better to a concession, but his Irons should fare better than a 3-0 blowout.
The stadium will have increased security for Saturday’s visit from Southampton (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).
From The Telegraph:
“We have to make sure that we are in the game, to make sure we do not let anything alter our mindset. I think the players have a different mindset now.
“The players did not enjoy it. They are better prepared now. If it happens again they will be mentally stronger.”
The potential for chaos will have at least one eye trained on the stands, but there’s little debate that what happens between the lines could severely hamper the fortunes of a losing side. It’s a big one in London.
- Man Utd unbeaten in 5 vs. Swans
- Red Devils won 4-0 in Wales on Aug. 19
- United leads all-time 15W-6D-10L
Two old friends match wits when Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United hosts Carlos Carvalhal and Swansea City at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Swans have not scored in two losses to Manchester United this season, once 4-0 in league play and later 2-0 in the League Cup. Both matches were staged in Wales.
For all the progress Swans have made under Carvalhal, the Welsh side is just three points clear of the drop zone and still has Man City and Chelsea on its season-ending run toward safety.
United opens the week nine points clear of fifth place Chelsea.
What they’re saying
Man Utd’s Mourinho on Swansea: “They’ve improved a lot. They had a difficult period and they found themselves in a difficult situation, but since Carlos arrived it’s obvious that the team improved,” continued Jose. “They were below the last-three line for weeks and weeks and weeks, but with Carlos it has been point after point after point. Now they find themselves in a good position.”
Carvalhal on Mourinho at United: “He goes into clubs who have not won much for a while and he makes them win things. This is the kind of challenge he likes I think. Sometimes that takes longer than other times, but he is making progress with Manchester United. They have already won some trophies and, while they will want to be the No. 1 club, he has taken the team much higher in the league than they were before.”
Prediction
Swans have their fight, but this is a bridge too far. United wins 2-0.
