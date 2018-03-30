More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Jon Shard/LA Galaxy via AP

VIDEO: Zlatan lands in LA late at night, doesn’t stop mob of fans

By Nicholas MendolaMar 30, 2018, 9:03 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Zlatan Ibrahimovic hates attention, so you can imagine how difficult arriving in Los Angeles to a hero’s welcome was for the humble Swede (patent pending).

[ MORE: Man Utd-Liverpool in USA ]

The 36-year-old begins his MLS adventure with a possible derby debut against new boys LAFC this weekend, and his pulling into town about 36 hours before kickoff makes that a bit more unlikely.

Then again, this is Zlatan. Almost nothing’s improbable.

The lateness of the hour didn’t stop loads of fans from meeting their hero, and Ibrahimovic signed autographs and posed for photographs before heading to his next stop (probably bed, but who knows?).

Video below, and plenty more here from the LA’s intrepid Adam Serrano.

Premier League Preview: Everton vs. Manchester City

Martin Rickett/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 30, 2018, 8:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Toffees won fixture 4-0 last season
  • City two wins from PL title
  • All-time series even at 68W-47D-68L

Pep Guardiola scares down the closest thing he’s had to a bogey club during his time at Manchester City when his league leaders meet Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Man City is winless in three contests against Everton, including two draws, and Ronald Koeman‘s Toffees drew 1-1 at the Etihad Stadium for the second-straight season in August.

Sam Allardyce — one called “The” Big Sam by Guardiola — is in charge of the ambitious Merseyside club now, which has won consecutive league games for just the second time this season after an early season flirtation with the drop zone.

Gylfi Sigurdsson is out for Everton, and Idrissa Gana Gueye faces a late fitness test. If the latter does not play, Everton faces a dire situation with City’s midfield.

What they’re saying

Allardyce on Man City’s success“£350m had a bit to do with it! Money has been well spent. It’s a lot of money on quality players. Those players have brought so much more to the team overall. The average age has been reduced, the confidence has grown and they believe every game they walk out on they’re not going to get beat. We can’t be intimidated by that. We’ve got to master our game plan tomorrow throughout the 90 minutes. It’s a big challenge and one we should really look forward to on the basis we’ve got back-to-back wins and a good home record.”

Bernardo Silva on playing for GuardiolaWhat I think is the most impressive thing about him is the way he always wants to win more and more. When you win ten times in a row, he wants to win the 11th and then the 12th. And when you win 20, he wants go for the 21st, so his ambition and his hunger to win things are something impressive.”

Prediction

The law of averages alone points to a City win, even on the road, and the visitors are not coming off a rare and significant break. Though that does raise the possibility of a slow start, we’re betting on the opposite. Man City, 4-0.

Lingard hopes Rashford, Pogba join him in new Manchester United class

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2018, 11:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jesse Lingard knows his history, and that Manchester United’s tradition involves bringing kids from youth to First Team.

The Red Devils’ English youngster is hoping that Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba can join him in creating a new class of stars like the famous “Class of ’92” which spawned David Beckham and others.

[ MORE: #AskJPW on Chelsea job, relegation scrap ]

Lingard, 25, joined United the year he turned 8, and there were some good names in his youth group: Michael Keane, Ron-Robert Zeiler, and Joshua King. But that’s not ’92 level class, so to speak.

From the BBC:

 “It is all about making new history but you see the team with Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Gary Neville etc and you see what they achieved and it is only right that the likes of me, Marcus and Paul try and emulate that and win trophies.

“They came through the ranks together, but my (youth) team went their separate ways so to have another home lad like Marcus in the team and with Paul having been here since 16, we just want to try and emulate what they did.”

Sculptor of infamous Ronaldo bust takes second chance at CR7

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

“Photos,” ProSoccerTalk’s headline began, “Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo statue unveiled.”

And the adjective choice was a kind one.

It was exactly one year ago Thursday when a busy of Ronaldo’s face was unveiled at the airport on his home island of Madeira, Portugal, bringing a great deal of jokes.

[ MORE: #AskJPW on Chelsea job, relegation scrap ]

It didn’t look the Ronaldo. How did this get approved, and unveiled? And did Ronaldo see it first?

A year later, Kelly Naqi of Bleacher Report gave the sculptor (video link) some time on camera. It turns out Ronaldo had approved the bust, but sculptor Emanuel Jorge da Silva Santos has been tortured by immense ridicule since the unveiling anyway.

Recollecting the events of last March had the sculptor on the verge of his tears and his wife freely crying as they discussed their fears that their 5-year-old son would be bullied (he mercifully was not) on account of the sculpture.

The story wasn’t strictly about reliving the past, but rather giving Santos a shot at redemption. The sculptor from Ronaldo’s home island was given the option of having a second go at making a Ronaldo bust. He did, and it went better.

Why did he accept the challenge-slash-opportunity?

“One day,” he says, “I want my son to understand that if he enjoys doing something very much, [he] doesn’t let himself be defeated with negative criticism. Sooner or later, if we believe in ourselves and are persistent, we can succeed in life. Even though his father never had a degree, isn’t a teacher or a doctor [and comes] from a poor family, he was able to make something of himself in this world.”

It’s got those Julius Caesar eyes, but far be it from us to criticize the effort.

PAOK owner banned, team docked points for violence

AP Photo
Associated PressMar 29, 2018, 8:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ATHENS, Greece (AP) The owner of Greek soccer club PAOK Thessaloniki was banned for three years on Thursday for his part in violence during a match against AEK Athens, including running onto the field with a holstered pistol on his hip.

PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis, a powerful Russian-Greek businessman, was also fined 100,000 euros ($123,000) by the Greek sports court.

[ MORE: MLS Weekend Preview ]

The club itself was docked three points for violence that interrupted recent matches against Olympiakos and AEK – incidents that triggered a two-week suspension of the league.

The ruling gives AEK a seven-point advantage over Olympiakos and sees PAOK drop to third place with five matches remaining – unless the decision is overturned on appeal.

Olympiakos has dominated the league for two decades, but AEK is now favored to win for the first time in 24 years.

In fallout from the incident, FIFA said on Thursday a panel it appointed last year to oversee the troubled national soccer federation recommended the federation be suspended immediately.

This season has been roiled by ongoing allegations of corruption and political interference. The government this week ended a 15-day suspension of the league saying it received a commitment from clubs to back reforms aimed at curbing violence.

However, in its letter revealed on Thursday, the FIFA committee said: “Regretfully … the monitoring committee is of the opinion that the current situation of Greek football with its repeated episodes of violence does not allow the (federation) to guarantee a smooth running of national competitions.

“The monitoring committee unanimously recommends an immediate suspension of the (federation) from FIFA membership.”

The federation said FIFA representatives attended a meeting of its executive board in Athens to brief them on their findings.

Federation chief Evangelos Grammenos said he was determined to hold clubs to their pledge to reform.

“The changes will take time,” Grammenos said.

Dunbar contributed from Geneva.