More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo credit: @LAFC

FOLLOW LIVE: LAFC vs. LA Galaxy

By Nicholas MendolaMar 31, 2018, 2:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MLS is billing it “El Trafico.”

Whatever it becomes, the subplots are plenty for the first ever match between LAFC and the LA Galaxy at 3 p.m. ET Saturday.

[ FOLLOW: LAFC vs. Galaxy ]

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has declared himself fit for a Galaxy debut, and begins on the bench at Banc of California Stadium.

LAFC’s Carlos Vela will meet up with El Tri teammates Giovani and Jonathan Dos Santos of the Galaxy.

Galaxy boss Sigi Schmid matches wits with fellow American soccer legend Bob Bradley.

It should be a beaut.

LINEUPS

LAFC: Miller, Moutinho, Jakovic, Ciman, Beitashour, Kaye, Feilhaber, Blessing, Vela, Rossi, Urena.

LA Galaxy: Bingham, Cole, Skjelvik, Steres, Feltscher, Carrasco, Kitchen, Boateng, Lletget, Pontius, Kamara.

Everton 1-3 Manchester City: Easy as you like

By Nicholas MendolaMar 31, 2018, 2:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Sane smashes opener (video)
  • Silva pulling the strings
  • 3-0 by the 37th minute

Manchester City scored early and often, clinching the opportunity to win the Premier League in next weekend’s Manchester Derby by beating Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton had managed a win and two draws in its last two matches against City, but Pep Guardiola‘s men made sure any dreams of elongating that run were extinguished by halftime (if not earlier).

Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus, and Raheem Sterling scored to move the league leaders to 84 points, 16 more than second place Manchester United.

Yannick Bolasie scored his first goal since returning from ACL surgery, but Everton remains ninth with 40 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Sane lashed a David Silva cross home with venom, completing a play started by Aymeric Laporte to give City an early lead.

Bolasie nodded over the goal from a nice Calvert-Lewin cross as Everton provided some City-like play down the right flank in the 12th minute

Jesus darted to the doorstep to make it 2-0 less than a minute later. Sane and De Bruyne produced the opportunity, with Jesus snapping his head through the ball.

A Leighton Baines free kick just cut past the near post in a 19th minute bid to halve the deficit.

City struck for a third on a lightning counter attack, Silva crossing for Sterling and the Englishman and a sliding Michael Keane combining to fool Pickford. Easy as you like, 3-0.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Pickford made a terrific reaction save when Fernandinho‘s long-range rip turned off Calvert-Lewin’s shoulder.

Everton got their goal out of nowhere, a nice moment for Bolasie. The Congolese winger ripping a shot through Kyle Walker‘s legs and past the outstretched Ederson.

Shambolic Southampton hurtling towards relegation

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 31, 2018, 1:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For so long they’ve been the poster boys of how to run a Premier League club.

An academy envied around the globe. A sell high, buy low player recruitment policy which has worked superbly. Overachieving season after season. Plucking managerial gems from overseas to work wonders. Europa League campaigns. Cup runs. Everything they’ve done has gone smoothly with four-straight top eight finishes in the PL table.

Until now. With just one win in their last 18 Premier League games, Southampton are staring relegation in the face in one of the biggest surprises of the current Premier League campaign.

But when you look at Southampton right now, should we be this surprised?

The South Coast club are hurtling towards relegation as their increasingly shambolic season hit a new low on Saturday in the 3-0 defeat at West Ham with players not only looking out of their depth but also showing a distinct lack of desire in a pivotal moment.

With seven games to go Saints occupy the final relegation place and despite everything they’re just two points from safety. They may still get out of this but it will likely be down to the poor form of Crystal Palace, Huddersfield and Swansea rather than their own good form in the final months of the season as they face five of the current top nine in their remaining games.

In his first Premier League game in charge of Southampton, Mark Hughes saw his team roll over early on and lose 3-0. It was the second game in a row Southampton had lost 3-0 to direct relegation rivals and they are running out of chances to save themselves from being relegated from the Premier League for just the second time in club history.

On the face of it, their squad has the talent to easily be sitting in midtable but with 13 draws (the most in the PL this season) they’ve often seemed scared to be positive and take the game to their opponents. On paper they should be battling Leicester, Everton and Watford to finish in seventh or eighth place. But something isn’t right. They are a nice team to watch, at teams, with plenty of possession and sideways passes but there is not cutting edge, no drive and no real purpose to their player.

Too often it appears that their players are drifting, going through the motions and living off the success of the past few seasons when everyone exclaimed: “What a wonderful season from Southampton. How did they came doing this?”

This squad which has been so hungry for success over the past six years since Saints were promoted back to the Premier League seem to have suddenly lost their appetite. But the fans and board also have to take their share of their blame. Claude Puel was fired last season amid plenty of fan unrest for finishing in eighth place and reaching a cup final because his team were “too boring” to watch.

Nothing changed under his replacement Mauricio Pellegrino, who was fired at the start of this month after just four wins in 30 PL games, and nothing appears to be changing quickly under Hughes with this squad of players. You can question the desire of this group, but maybe they aren’t as good as we think. The sacking of two managers on the spin by the board in the expectation that some kind of miracle turnaround will occur must also be questioned.

Quite simply the culture of endlessly selling on their best players for huge profits, then replacing them with young, hungry players from elsewhere in Europe, has come back to bite them. Hard.

Nathan Redmond was supposed to be the direct replacement for Sadio Mane. He hasn’t been anywhere near Mane’s level. Wesley Hoedt came in as Virgil Van Dijk‘s replacement and has since lost his place in the Dutch squad for his shaky displays. Charlie Austin replaced Graziano Pelle but has been injured most of his time at Saints. Victor Wanyama was replaced by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Mario Lemina who were both at fault for the first two goals at West Ham.

When you start to add all of that up, it starts to make sense why Southampton are in the position they’re in. They no longer have a clear playing identity. Their recruitment team have stopped unearthing gems for relative peanuts. Their academy has stopped churning out ready-made internationals a la Luke Shaw and Adam Lallana.

Austin, Saints’ top scorer this season with six goals, returned from a three-month injury layoff on Saturday and looked stunned when speaking to the media after the defeat at West Ham.

“It just wasn’t good enough and we got what we deserved,” Austin said. “Seven games left, we’ve got to get out of this hole. We’ve given ourselves a massive mountain to climb now. We’ve got the players to do it but off that performance, we need to improve fast. We need to win and we need to win fast. That is it.”

Austin sounded hollow when he said he believed in this current set of players and the new management team to turn this around.

Saints have Arsenal away, Chelsea at home and Leicester away in their next three Premier League games, with the distraction of an FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea at Wembley on Apr. 22 also looming.

They simply have to cause upsets, just like they used to in the past at their tight, atmospheric home at the Dell as during the 1990s they pulled off great escape after great escape as one of the smallest clubs in the Premier League. Their current manager Hughes was part of some of those Saints teams and he needs to instill some kind of spirit, some kind of togetherness in a squad of international caliber players who seem to think they are too good to be playing in a team battling against relegation.

For Hughes, his first 45 minutes in charge of Saints in the Premier League was a horror show as he admitted the performance “surprised him greatly” given what he had seen in training since he took over.

“It maybe emphasized some of the problems the team has had of late in this season. We’re going to have to turn it around very quickly,” Hughes said. “We are running out of games. There has to be an understanding that we are in trouble here and we need to turn it around quickly.”

Among the players there doesn’t seem to be an understanding, or a realization, of the deep trouble they are in. Only games against Bournemouth and Swansea in their final seven outings represent realistic chances to gain points to save themselves.

The last time Southampton were relegated from the Premier League, in 2005, they spiraled into financial meltdown and almost went bust as they ended up at the bottom of the third tier on -10 points and were saved by a Swiss billionaire at the last moment. Their fall won’t be as dramatic this time around but these players don’t seem to have grasped the severity of the situation they’re in.

Under Chinese ownership since the start of this season, the Gao Family will not have expected to have bought 80 percent of Southampton for $294 million and see them struggling in the relegation zone.

Nobody did. And especially not the players. Not even now.

That is the biggest problem of them all and one that you can’t see Saints solving in the next seven games.

Southampton’s shambolic season has reached the pivotal juncture. It is now sink or swim time.

Right now you’d bet your mortgage on Saints sinking like a stone towards the second tier.

Minnesota United lands first DP in Club America’s Quintero

(Instagram.com/mnufc)
By Nicholas MendolaMar 31, 2018, 1:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MORE: MLS

FOLLOW LIVE: LAFC vs. LA Galaxy Mourinho: Zlatan move “probably very good for American football” VIDEO: Zlatan lands in LA late at night, doesn’t stop mob of fans

Minnesota United announced the signing of its first Designated Player on Saturday.

That historic figure is Darwin Quintero, the 30-year-old Club America winger arriving on a low $200,000 transfer fee.

Quintero was more playmaker than finisher for the Mexico City club, where he fell out of favor with the Mexico City club after a successful run with Santos Laguna.

The diminutive player stands 5-foot-5 and will face a physical test in MLS, but should produce at a good clip for the Loons.

And it’s great news for big target man Christian Ramirez.

Here’s coach Adrian Heath, from mnufc.com:

Bringing a player with Darwin’s quality and pedigree is another step in the right direction for this club,” said MNUFC Head Coach Adrian Heath. “He’s a player with the finishing of a striker and the vision to open play up, he’s got great technical ability and our players will enjoy playing with him. We are delighted he has decided to join — he didn’t need a lot of persuading after hearing about the club’s growth, Allianz Field and our incredible fans. The fact that he has only had two different clubs in the past 10 years shows you he wants to be part of a something. He wants to help this club and this community.”

Honestly, this is one of those signings which should be good for the club, but could present some with a step back in perception if he’s an out-and-out, top-of-the-pops star.

Moyes, Arnautovic hail West Ham’s response

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 31, 2018, 12:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

West Ham’s 3-0 home win against Southampton on Saturday was the polar opposite of their last home game at the London Stadium.

On Mar. 10, three weeks ago, West Ham lost 3-0 at home to Burnley with fans invading the pitch and fights breaking out in the stands as Hammers fans protested against the ownership of the club.

It looked like their season would spiral out of control with West Ham just two points above the drop zone after three defeats on the spin.

There were only cheers in the home end on Saturday as David Moyes‘ side delivered a perfect response after a testing three weeks on and off the pitch.

Speaking after the emphatic win against their relegation rivals which pulls West Ham five points clear of the drop zone, Moyes praised his team for showing a perfect reaction to the troubles.

“The players were great, their prep over the last few weeks, their attitude has been great, they wanted to put past events behind them,” Moyes said. “The supporters were great and they appreciated the performance of the players. We got the job done early which helped.”

West Ham were in Miami during their three-week break as they didn’t have a game due a clash with the FA Cup fixtures and the international break. Moyes has obviously used that time wisely to refocus his players after three-straight defeats. They looked hungry and finished the game off early.

Marko Arnautovic, who scored twice in the first half as the Hammers came flying out of the traps, admitted the noise and level of support from the home fans fired up the players before the game and made a big difference.

“I think we had a couple of difficult weeks. Obviously we wanted to get good results but we didn’t,” Arnautovic said. “We had three weeks off and we had to stick together as a team, a whole club. We have a lot of quality. We showed that today. It was a fantastic performance.”

West Ham are five points above the relegation zone with seven games to go and it looks like Moyes’ men will be fine.

The response of West Ham’s players — in a game where the pressure was on against a relegation rival and the fans ready to turn on them once again — was sensational.

Plenty has been said about West Ham’s squad over the past few months but their players stood tall and delivered their best 45 minutes of the season to drag themselves away from the relegation scrap.