Mourinho defends his “in transition” Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 31, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho issued a staunch defense of his Manchester United side ahead of their clash with Swansea City on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Mourinho has been criticized for his project at United falling short of what Pep Guardiola is doing at runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City, with a UEFA Champions League exit at the Round of 16 at the hands of Sevilla scrutinized heavily earlier this month.

In his pre-game programme notes, Mourinho had the following to say about United’s current situation as they sit in second place in the PL table, 16 points behind Manchester City, who they play next weekend in the Manchester Derby.

“The rest of this season has to be dedicated to keeping ourselves second place in the table. That is our reality. It is clear to everyone that this club is in transition,” Mourinho said. “In the future, we want to be the top team in the Premier League. That is not realistic this season, so, in the meantime we must do all we can to secure second place.”

Mourinho also went on to point out the three trophies United won last season, his first in charge, and their progression to the semifinals of the FA Cup and UCL knockout rounds this season and an improvement from their sixth-place PL finish last season.

He is right about all of that, but with their style of play and the players at his disposal, shouldn’t United be a better team to watch and have made a more serious run at the PL title this season?

It seems as though the Portuguese coach, ahead of Man City potentially sealing the PL title by beating United next weekend at the Etihad Stadium, wants everyone to know that he is the right man to lead United through this so-called period of transition.

Is it really a period of transition though?

You can argue that Mourinho has plenty of castoffs from previous managers who still remain at Old Trafford with the likes of Marouane Fellaini, Juan Mata, Luke Shaw, Ander Herrera, Chris Smalling and others said to be ready to move on at the end of this season. Still, United have spent huge sums on Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Eric Bailly, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof to try and rebuild the squad, with Alexis Sanchez also coming in as the highest-paid player in Premier League history.

It’s not like United’s board haven’t given Mourinho everything he has asked for since he arrived.

Mourinho knows the pressure will be on to deliver a more robust title charge, and go further in Europe, next season, otherwise those already blaming him for United’s lack of progress will grow louder in voice and larger in numbers.

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 31, 2018, 9:43 AM EDT
Six Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

Some huge relegation battles take place with West Ham hosting Southampton and Huddersfield heading to Newcastle, while Manchester United host Swansea City, Brighton and Leicester clash, Watford welcome Bournemouth and Burnley head to West Brom.

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all six games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Swansea City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Southampton – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle vs. Huddersfield – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold  [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool: Salah seals comeback win

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 31, 2018, 9:26 AM EDT
  • Salah scores late winner
  • Milivojevic gave Palace lead
  • Mane equalized, lucky to not be sent off
  • Liverpool momentarily move into 2nd place

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp‘s men fought back to cement their top four spot, while it was heartbreak, once again, late on against one of the big boys for Palace.

Luka Milivojevic gave Palace the lead from the penalty spot early on but Sadio Mane equalized just after half time. The Senegalese winger could’ve easily been shown a second yellow card soon after scoring but Palace then squandered two glorious chances before Mohamed Salah struck late on to seal the comeback win for Liverpool.

With the victory Liverpool move into second place on 66 points, with Palace on 30 points and two points out of the relegation zone.

The first big chance of the game fell to Palace as a long ball over the top caught out Trent Alexander-Arnold and Wilfried Zaha controlled well but his shot was saved by Loris Karius.

At the other end Virgil Van Dijk headed goalwards and Sadio Mane tried to flick it in but inadvertently knocked it wide of the target from a corner kick.

Then the first goal of the game arrived as Zaha caught out Alexander-Arnold again and Karius rushed out and clattered into Zaha to give away a penalty kick. Milivojevic slammed the spot kick home to put the Eagles 1-0 up.

In an incident packed first half Mane was then booked for simulation after going down theatrically in the box after minimal contact from James McArthur, then the Senegal winger thought he had equalized with a header… but he was flagged, correctly, for being in an offside position.

Mane then went close again just before the break but Wayne Hennessey saved superbly down low.

However, Mane did strike early in the second half as he flicked home James Milner‘s low cross to make it 1-1.

Christian Benteke then had two fine chances to put Palace back ahead but squandered both and Mane, once again, was then involved in more controversy as he clearly handled the ball when believing he’d won a free kick, which should have led to another yellow card and Liverpool going down to 10 men.

Karius then denied Patrick Van Aanholt‘s free kick but then Liverpool were dealt a blow as Adam Lallana came off the bench but limped off moments later after suffering yet another injury.

Late on Liverpool whipped in dangerous crosses from both flanks which Palace somehow cleared as the visitors cranked up the pressure.

That pressure finally told as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s cross found Andrew Robertson and he played in Salah to score his 29th goal of the Premier League season to secure yet another win for Liverpool.

Watch Live: Crystal Palace v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 31, 2018, 7:14 AM EDT
Crystal Palace host Liverpool at Selhurst Park on Saturday (Watch Live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Eagles hoping to cause a big upset.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will be aiming to cement their place in the top four with Mohamed Salah their main man as he leads the PL with 28 goals.

In team news Palace have Wilfred Zaha fit to start, while Liverpool have Nathaniel Clyne back in their match day squad after his long injury absence.

LINEUPS

Crystal Palace

Liverpool

Klopp on Emre Can contract at Liverpool: “It’s all good”

By Kyle BonnMar 30, 2018, 10:52 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp says that nothing is decided on Emre Can‘s future and that the two sides are still in talks about a new contract for next season and maybe beyond.

The 24-year-old is a free agent after the season, and the longer he goes without a contract extension, the more people begin to believe he will depart Anfield for nothing.

However, Klopp insists that the Reds are in an advantageous position, and that the club is conducting talks with Can’s representatives. “The situation is open, it’s what we said before. As long as nothing is decided it’s open, we’re in talks with him, all good so far apart from he hasn’t signed. That’s all. Ok, no problem with that,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of Liverpool’s match against Crystal Palace on Saturday morning.

Can has been linked to many Champions League clubs around Europe, with Juventus the most often discussed. The German international has been mum on his future to leave his options open.

Should Liverpool allow a versatile 24-year-old German international leave on a free, it would be a financial disaster of epic proportions. Can would command a hefty fee on the trade market if he wasn’t on an expiring contract, and he also remains one of the more consistent performers at the heart of Liverpool’s midfield and defense.

Can is reportedly a question mark for the game against Crystal Palace with a back injury.