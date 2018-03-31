More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

PL Sunday preview: Chelsea, Spurs battle at the Bridge

By Andy EdwardsMar 31, 2018, 7:20 PM EDT
Sunday could provide a massive amount of clarity in the top-four race, or it could cloud things even further as we approach the final half-dozen games of the 2017-18 Premier League season…

Arsenal vs. Stoke City — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

For a second straight season, Arsenal find themselves focusing solely on the Europa League as their only realistic route into the Champions League. With that — and a quarterfinals clash with Russian side CSKA Moscow set to begin at the Emirates Stadium this Thursday — in mind, don’t be surprised if Arsene Wenger picks a reserves- and youth-heavy squad when Stoke visit on Sunday. Injuries to a handful of first-team regulars will also weigh heavily as Wenger considers his team choices for Thursday.

While the 2017-18 season has strayed far from the plan for Arsenal, it’s been far worse for Stoke, who find themselves next-to-bottom of the league with seven games to go. 17th-place Crystal Palace sit three points clear of the Potters, just outside the relegation zone. Mark Hughes‘ men have just one win since the calendar turned over to 2018 (four draws, five losses) and haven’t won back-to-back games all season.

INJURIES: Arsenal — OUT: Santi Cazorla (achilles); QUESTIONABLE: Sead Kolasinac (knee), Aaron Ramsey (groin), Jack Wilshere (knee), Alexandre Lacazette (knee) | Stoke — OUT: Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting (groin), Lee Grant (wrist)

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

It’s a combustible situation anytime Chelsea and Tottenham take the same field, and Sunday’s encounter at Stamford Bridge will be no different, with the two London sides separated by only five points in the league table. Spurs currently sit fourth, with the Blues on the outside looking in at the top-four. Victory for Spurs would all but seal Champions League qualification, even with a visit from champions-elect Manchester City left on the schedule.

For Chelsea’s part, defender Marcos Alonso doesn’t see failing to finish in the top-four as much as an inevitable response to winning the title last season.

“In England, after winning the Premier League, it is normal to have a difficult year, especially with the level that Manchester City are maintaining throughout the season,” he said this week. “Now we have an important end of the year, to qualify for the Champions League and fight for the FA Cup. We’re looking forward to it.”

Spurs last win at Stamford Bridge came in 2008 in the League Cup, while their last win league win in west London was more than 28 years ago, Feb. 10, 1990. In order to snap that streak of nearly three decades, Mauricio Pochettino‘s side will have to navigate 90 more minutes without star striker Harry Kane, who’s still a week or two away from returning to action after suffering a ankle ligament injury on March 11. On a positive note, Spurs are unbeaten in 12 league games (nine wins), dating back to Dec. 16 against Man City.

INJURIES: Chelsea — OUT: Ross Barkley (hamstring), David Luiz (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: Andreas Christensen (fitness); RETURNING: Thibaut Courtois (hamstring) | Spurs — OUT: Harry Kane (ankle)

WATCH: Substitute Messi bags late equalizer, saves Barca’s unbeaten season

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Andy EdwardsMar 31, 2018, 5:50 PM EDT
Barcelona were 32 minutes from kissing their bid for an unbeaten season goodbye and suffering their first defeat of the La Liga season on Saturday, to sixth-place Sevilla. Ernesto Valverde brought Lionel Messi, who was unavailable to start due to a hamstring injury, off the bench.

Messi had been on the field for a half-hour, yet Barca were now fewer than five minutes from falling short of etching their names in the history books. Then, in a way that seemed all too perfect to be real — if it were any team other than Barca — it happened.

They didn’t draw the game so much as they refused to lose.

Luis Suarez slammed home from close range to make it 2-1 in the 88th minute, and Messi curled an inch-perfect shot through traffic and off the outstretched hands of Sergio Rico.

The final major hurdle which Barca must clear will arrive in just over a month’s time, when Real Madrid visit the Camp Nou, with little to play for (they trail by 13 points in the title “race,” which could very well be officially over by then) beyond breaking up an otherwise flawless season.

King of LA (already): Zlatan leads comeback

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
By Andy EdwardsMar 31, 2018, 5:31 PM EDT
2 Comments

As far as seminal moments go in the history of MLS, it’s impossible to say at this moment just how impactful Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s storybook larger-than-life debut will be as the league continues its ascent up the global footballing totem pole, but for one day at least, Zlatan has been crowned King of Los Angeles… and in record time.

[ MORE: Zlatan’s first MLS goal, from 40 yards out | Vela’s stunning opener ]

Ibrahimovic, who only arrived in LA on Thursday, came off the bench with 20 minutes left to play, and the Galaxy trailing their newest rivals, Los Angeles FC, 3-1 on Saturday. Two minutes later, it was 3-2; Six minutes later, it was 3-3, courtesy of Ibrahimovic’s stunning run-of-the-mill 40-yard side-volley (WATCH HERE); Fifteen minutes after that, it was Ibrahimovic who headed home — from a questionably offside position — the game-winner in the first minute of stoppage time. 4-3 would be the final.

So lopsided were the proceedings early on — not only on the scoreboard, but in the run of play — that early in the second half the sizable contingent of away fans began chanting Ole! with every pass completed to anyone wearing black and gold. Banter. (Of course, this backfired almost immediately as LAFC unnecessarily gave the ball away deep inside their own half and watched as Sebastian Lletget fired home seconds later to give the Galaxy — and Ibrahimovic — a taste of blood.)

Bob Bradley‘s men showed no mercy through the game’s first 55 minutes, as LAFC raced out to an early 1-0 lead through Carlos Vela (WATCH HERE), who then made it 2-0 not long before the half-hour mark. Marco Ureña forced Daniel Steres into a comical own goal three minutes into the second half, and that appeared to be that.

So here were the Galaxy, missing three of their most important, influential players — Romain Alessandrini, Jonathan dos Santos and Giovani dos Santos — three, and then two, goals down to the upstart franchise that spent all of last summer and winter taunting MLS’s 2017 last-place finishers.

Head coach Sigi Schmid did the only logical thing: he summoned the only man in MLS history who truly believes he could singlehandedly change the outcome of a game as frenzied and hyped as Saturday’s El Trafico.

The home fans began chanting his name minutes before he entered the game in the 71st minute. After the game, he would say, “They were saying, ‘We want Zlatan, we want Zlatan,’ so I gave them Zlatan.”

It’s often said that superstar athletes have big egos due to the fact one must fully and truly believe in oneself in order to reach the highest level of their craft. Zlatan has that belief, and with good reason, as exhibited on Saturday.

WATCH: Zlatan scores from 40, brings Galaxy back from 3-0 down

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
By Andy EdwardsMar 31, 2018, 4:50 PM EDT
Welcome. To. Zlatan.

Dare. To. Zlatan.

It’s Zlatan’s world, we’re just allowed to live in it by the grace of Zlatan.

Pick your lede, nothing else matters, because Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored a 40-yard side-volley to bring the LA Galaxy, who once upon a time trailed Los Angeles FC 3-0 in the first-ever El Trafico, back to 3-3 on his MLS debut.

He’s 36 years old, he’s less than 12 months removed from a major knee injury, he only just arrived to LA less than 48 hours ago, he only trained with his new teammates once on Friday. Nothing else matters when you’re Zlatan.

WATCH: Vela scores stunning first goal in “El Trafico” history

Photo credit: FOX
By Andy EdwardsMar 31, 2018, 3:34 PM EDT
All the hype, all the attention, all the build-up to the fifth weekend of the MLS season surrounded Saturday’s first-ever “El Trafico” rivalry game featuring LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: LA Galaxy vs. LAFC, for the first time ever ]

The two sides needed fewer than five full minutes to deliver the goods and live up to the considerable hype, as Mexican international Carlos Vela unleashed a stunning, curling effort from outside the penalty area to bag the first goal in the Southern California rivalry’s history.

There’s not a goalkeeper in the world who could have gotten to this one, placed so inch-perfectly inside the upper-90, dipping just under the crossbar at the last possible second. To keep up with the game’s final 70 minutes, hit this link, and of course, check back with PST after the game for complete coverage.