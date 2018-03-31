Premier League AT HALF: Man Utd, West Ham rolling (video)

Salah scores late winner

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp‘s men fought back to cement their top four spot, while it was heartbreak, once again, late on against one of the big boys for Palace.

Luka Milivojevic gave Palace the lead from the penalty spot early on but Sadio Mane equalized just after half time. The Senegalese winger could’ve easily been shown a second yellow card soon after scoring but Palace then squandered two glorious chances before Mohamed Salah struck late on to seal the comeback win for Liverpool.

With the victory Liverpool move into second place on 66 points, with Palace on 30 points and two points out of the relegation zone.

The first big chance of the game fell to Palace as a long ball over the top caught out Trent Alexander-Arnold and Wilfried Zaha controlled well but his shot was saved by Loris Karius.

At the other end Virgil Van Dijk headed goalwards and Sadio Mane tried to flick it in but inadvertently knocked it wide of the target from a corner kick.

Then the first goal of the game arrived as Zaha caught out Alexander-Arnold again and Karius rushed out and clattered into Zaha to give away a penalty kick. Milivojevic slammed the spot kick home to put the Eagles 1-0 up.

In an incident packed first half Mane was then booked for simulation after going down theatrically in the box after minimal contact from James McArthur, then the Senegal winger thought he had equalized with a header… but he was flagged, correctly, for being in an offside position.

Mane then went close again just before the break but Wayne Hennessey saved superbly down low.

However, Mane did strike early in the second half as he flicked home James Milner‘s low cross to make it 1-1.

Christian Benteke then had two fine chances to put Palace back ahead but squandered both and Mane, once again, was then involved in more controversy as he clearly handled the ball when believing he’d won a free kick, which should have led to another yellow card and Liverpool going down to 10 men.

Karius then denied Patrick Van Aanholt‘s free kick but then Liverpool were dealt a blow as Adam Lallana came off the bench but limped off moments later after suffering yet another injury.

Late on Liverpool whipped in dangerous crosses from both flanks which Palace somehow cleared as the visitors cranked up the pressure.

That pressure finally told as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s cross found Andrew Robertson and he played in Salah to score his 29th goal of the Premier League season to secure yet another win for Liverpool.

