Premier League AT HALF: Man Utd, West Ham rolling (video)

Romelu Lukaku‘s 100th Premier League goal is one of eight markers across six 10 a.m. ET Premier League kickoffs.
Manchester United 2-0 Swansea City
The hosts went ahead within 300 seconds, as Jesse Lingard slipped Alexis Sanchez into the box and the Chilean found Lukaku for a bounding finish beyond the reach of Lukasz Fabianski.
Watford 1-1 Bournemouth
Kiko Femenia was on the business end of a corner kick to give the Hornets an early lead, but Joshua King answered just before halftime when he converted a penalty given away by Jose Holebas.
West Ham United 3-0 Southampton
Joao Mario made sure the hosts put their fans in fine spirits, and Marko Arnautovic had them buzzing before the match was 20 minutes old when he doubled the advantage. Arnautovic scored his side’s third just before the final whistle.
Newcastle United 0-0 Huddersfield Town
The Magpies’ tails were up, but finishing down as the hosts looked to firm up their 2018-19 Premier League status. It was almost exclusively Newcastle, and Dwight Gayle could’ve had three in the first 45.
Leicester City 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Essentially chance-free for the first half hour, Glenn Murray missed a bid to put the Gulls ahead by the break.
West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Burnley
A spectacular goal from Ashley Barnes has the Clarets continuing the awful campaign of Alan Pardew and West Brom.