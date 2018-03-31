PSG beat Monaco to claim 5th straight French League Cup

PARIS (AP) Paris Saint-Germain won the French League Cup for a fifth straight time, reasserting its dominance on the domestic stage by beating Monaco 3-0 in the final on Saturday.

Edinson Cavani scored a brace and Kylian Mbappe was the man of the match for his involvement in all three goals.

Mbappe was a constant threat at Matmut Atlantique Stadium in Bordeaux with his penetration and pace. The France striker won the penalty converted by Cavani in the first half, set up Angel Di Maria with a splendid pass, and assisted Cavani for the Uruguay striker’s second.

Cavani’s goals were his 34th and 35th in all competitions.

“I’ve always said that I want to be decisive, and I did it,” Mbappe said. “But what really matters is the collective performance.”

PSG, which relinquished its French league crown to Monaco last season but routed the Principality side 4-1 in last year’s League Cup final, claimed a record-extending eighth title in the competition.

PSG is unbeaten in 40 domestic cup matches, since January 2014 when it lost to Montpellier 2-1 in the French Cup.

After a minute of applause for the victims of a deadly attack in southern France last week, PSG immediately took control of the ball.

Mbappe created havoc in the Monaco defense with a series of dribbles in front of the area and won a penalty when he was fouled by Kamil Glik. Cavani took the spot kick and beat Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic.

PSG deservedly doubled its lead at the conclusion of a quick counterattack after Mbappe delivered a superb through pass for Di Maria on the left side. The Argentine winger collected the ball on the edge of the box and scored at the near post with a low shot.

As the tempo rose, Radamel Falcao thought he scored in the first half when he took advantage of a botched clearance attempt from PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp to head the ball into the back of the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside. Trapp was decisive before the interval with saves off a shot from Lopes and a rebound effort from Thomas Lemar.

Cavani, PSG’s all-time top scorer, sealed the win when he wrong-footed Subasic with a low shot.

With a massive 17-point lead over Monaco at the top of the French league, PSG is aiming for another domestic treble to ease the pain of another early European exit. With the French title all but secured, Unai Emery side’s next goal will be to reach the French Cup final.