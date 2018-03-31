More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

WATCH: Zlatan scores from 40, brings Galaxy back from 3-0 down

By Andy EdwardsMar 31, 2018
Welcome. To. Zlatan.

Dare. To. Zlatan.

It’s Zlatan’s world, we’re just allowed to live in it by the grace of Zlatan.

Pick your lede, nothing else matters, because Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored a 40-yard side-volley to bring the LA Galaxy, who once upon a time trailed Los Angeles FC 3-0 in the first-ever El Trafico, back to 3-3 on his MLS debut.

He’s 36 years old, he’s less than 12 months removed from a major knee injury, he only just arrived to LA less than 48 hours ago, he only trained with his new teammates once on Friday. Nothing else matters when you’re Zlatan.

King of LA (already): Zlatan leads Galaxy comeback in first “El Trafico”

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
By Andy EdwardsMar 31, 2018
As far as seminal moments go in the history of MLS, it’s impossible to say at this moment just how impactful Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s storybook larger-than-life debut will be as the league continues its ascent up the global footballing totem pole, but for one day at least, Zlatan has been crowned king of Los Angeles… and in record time.

Ibrahimovic, who only arrived in LA on Thursday, came off the bench with 20 minutes left to play, and the Galaxy trailing their newest rivals, Los Angeles FC, 3-1 on Saturday. Two minutes later, it was 3-2; six minutes later, it was 3-3, courtesy of Ibrahimovic’s stunning run-of-the-mill 40-yard side-volley (WATCH HERE); 15 minutes after that, it was Ibrahimovic who headed home (from a pretty clearly offside position) the game-winner in the first minute of stoppage time. 4-3 would be the final.

So lopsided were the proceedings early on — not only on the scoreboard, but in the run of play — that early in the second half the sizable contingent of away fans began chanting Ole! with every pass completed to anyone wearing black and gold. Banter. (Of course, this backfired almost immediately as LAFC unnecessarily gave the ball away deep inside their own half and watched as Sebastian Lletget fired home seconds later to give the Galaxy — and Ibrahimovic — a taste of blood.)

Bob Bradley‘s men showed no mercy through the game’s first 55 minutes, as LAFC raced out to an early 1-0 lead through Carlos Vela (WATCH HERE), who then made it 2-0 not long before the half-hour mark. Marco Ureña forced Daniel Steres into a comical own goal three minutes into the second half, and that appeared to be that.

So here were the Galaxy, missing three of their most important, influential players — Romain Alessandrini, Jonathan dos Santos and Giovani dos Santos — three, and then two, goals down to the upstart franchise that spent all of last summer and winter taunting MLS’s 2017 last-place finishers.

Head coach Sigi Schmid did the only logical thing: he summoned the only man in MLS history who truly believes he could singlehandedly change the outcome of a game as frenzied and hyped as Saturday’s El Trafico.

The home fans began chanting his name minutes before he entered the game in the 71st minute. After the game, he would say, “They were saying, ‘We want Zlatan, we want Zlatan,’ so I gave them Zlatan.”

It’s often said that superstar athletes have big egos due to the fact one must fully and truly believe in oneself in order to reach the highest level of their craft. Zlatan has that belief, and with good reason, as exhibited on Saturday.

WATCH: Vela scores stunning first goal in “El Trafico” history

Photo credit: FOX
By Andy EdwardsMar 31, 2018
All the hype, all the attention, all the build-up to the fifth weekend of the MLS season surrounded Saturday’s first-ever “El Trafico” rivalry game featuring LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC.

The two sides needed fewer than five full minutes to deliver the goods and live up to the considerable hype, as Mexican international Carlos Vela unleashed a stunning, curling effort from outside the penalty area to bag the first goal in the Southern California rivalry’s history.

There’s not a goalkeeper in the world who could have gotten to this one, placed so inch-perfectly inside the upper-90, dipping just under the crossbar at the last possible second. To keep up with the game’s final 70 minutes, hit this link, and of course, check back with PST after the game for complete coverage.

PL roundup: Man City 1 win closer to title; Liverpool storm back

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Andy EdwardsMar 31, 2018
A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in the Premier League…

Everton 1-3 Manchester CityFULL RECAP

The vast majority of Man City’s game this season have felt like they were over before they even began; others, like Saturday’s 3-1 triumph away to Everton, were all but over after four minutes, and reduced to a mere formality after 12. Leroy Sane opened the floodgates inside the first five minutes, followed by Gabriel Jesus before the quarter-hour mark, and then Raheem Sterling in the 37th minute. Yannick Bolasie pulled a goal back in the second half, but that was as close as the Toffees would get. With a 16-point lead and only seven games left to play, the magic number is six — the number of points won, or combination of points won and Manchester United points dropped, required to clinch the title.

Manchester United 2-0 Swansea CityFULL RECAP

Man United clearly won’t catch the “noisy neighbors” in the title race, but Jose Mourinho’s men are finishing the PL season in fine form after notching their fourth straight win on Saturday. Romelu Lukaku made it 1-0 after five minutes (assisted by Alexis Sanchez), and the Chilean completed the scoring just 15 minutes later, as United held Swansea at arm’s length for the remainder.

Crystal Palace 1-2 LiverpoolFULL RECAP

Liverpool fell behind Palace following Luka Milivojevic‘s 13th-minute penalty (given away by Loris Karius), but the Reds roared back to life and victory in the second half. Sadio Mane tapped home to make it 1-1 in the 49th minute, followed by Mohamed Salah‘s 29th league goal in the 84th minute. The victory keeps Liverpool five points clear of fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur, though the Reds have played two more games thus far.

West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Burnley — FULL RECAP

Burnley have seen off nearly all challengers in the race for seventh (and trail sixth-place Arsenal by only two points, having played one more game), with only Leicester City still knocking on the door following Saturday’s 2-1 win away to last-place West Brom. Ashley Barnes scored a stunner in the first half (WATCH HERE) and Chris Wood made it 2-0 in the 73rd before Salomon Rondon pulled back a late consolation goal in the 83rd.

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-2 Leicester City — FULL RECAP

Speaking of Leicester, the Foxes are unbeaten in their last four league games following a a late 2-0 win away to Brighton. Vicente Iborra scored the game-winning goal in the 83rd minute, followed by Jamie Vardy‘s insurance goal in the 95th. There were nine red cards in the game, including two for Wilfred Ndidi, who was sent off in the 87th minute.

Watford 2-2 BournemouthFULL RECAP

It was a back-and-forth affair between Watford and Bournemouth, as the Hornets blew a pair of one-goal leads to eventually drop a pair of points at home. Kiko Femenia put the home side 1-0 ahead in the 12th minute, but Joshua King converted from the penalty spot just before halftime. Roberto Pereyra made it 2-1 four minutes into the second half, but Jermain Defoe stole the point in the 91st minute.

Newcastle United 1-0 Huddersfield Town — FULL RECAP

After an appalling start to the season, Newcastle have all but guaranteed their top-flight status for next season, reaching 35 points with a 1-0 win over fellow PL new boys Huddersfield. Ayoze Perez scored the game’s only goal, in the 80th minute, to give Rafa Benitez‘s side back-to-back wins and a seven-point cushion between themselves and the relegation zone.

West Ham United 3-0 Southampton — FULL RECAP

Southampton, on the other hand, have not fought off relegation quite as effectively in recent weeks. Saturday’s 3-0 loss away to West Ham leaves Saints without a win in their last five league games. Joao Mario bagged the opener in the 13th minute, followed by a first-half brace from Marko Arnautovic, in the 17th minute and then again in the third minute of stoppage time.

Sunday’s PL schedule

Arsenal vs. Stoke City — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Bayern Munich obliterates Dortmund in Der Klassiker (video)

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
By Nicholas MendolaMar 31, 2018
A Schalke win deprived Bayern Munich of a chance to clinch another Bundesliga title on Saturday, but the Bavarians will be happy to revel in the spoils of a Der Klassiker blowout.

Robert Lewandowski bagged a hat trick in a 6-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena.

Lewandowski scored in the 5th, 44th, and 87th minutes, and James Rodriguez, Thomas Muller, and Franck Ribery also scored in the big win.

American winger Christian Pulisic suffered through a 39-touch performance in 74 minutes before he was pulled for Maximilian Philip.

Bayern now leads second place Schalke by 17 points. Dortmund is four back of second, and three above fifth-place Bayer Leverkusen and sixth-place Eintracht Frankfurt.