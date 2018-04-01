More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Carmen Jaspersen/dpa via AP

Bundesliga wrap: Hoffenheim, Bremen improve table hope

By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
Bayern Munich destroyed Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker on Saturday, scoring five first-half goals and eviscerating any level of doubt regarding the top side in the Bundesliga.

The league’s interest lies on escaping relegation and chasing Champions League spots. Both of those races saw movement over the weekend.

Hoffenheim 6-0 Koln

Koln’s hopes of a miraculous run out of the relegation zone were dashed at the hands of Hoffenheim, which got a blowout win with the help of another Bayern Munich man. Loanee Serge Gnabry scores twice to give him seven goals and six assists on the season as Hoffenheim stayed on the outskirts of the UEFA Champions League race.

Werder Bremen 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

An awful to start to the season has been almost completely remedied, as Zlatko Junuzovic was involved in both goals (including the below own goal) to lift Werder Bremen 10 points clear of the relegation playoff spot and hamper the visitors’ (probably expected) move into a tie for third. USMNT striker Aron Johannsson subbed into the match for the final 14 minutes, moments before Bremen scored the winner.

Elsewhere
Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Augsburg
Schalke 2-0 Freiburg
Hertha Berlin 0-0 Wolfsburg
Mainz 0-0 Borussia Monchengladbach
Hannover 96 2-3 RB Leipzig
Stuttgart 1-1 Hamburg

The 2 Robbies: Dele’s Double Takes Down Chelsea

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 1, 2018, 5:16 PM EDT
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle recap Tottenham Hotspur’s impressive 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge (1:20) and go into detail on Dele Alli‘s recent resurgence, Toby Alderweireld‘s future and Antonio Conte‘s influence on Chelsea’s downfall this season. Plus, a chat on Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Stoke City (28:45) and a look ahead to the midweek Champions League and Europa League matches (37:45). Finally, thoughts on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s delightful debut for LA Galaxy in MLS (43:40).

Pogba: “Ask the coach if you want to know why I play less”

Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 1, 2018, 4:16 PM EDT
If you thought the “Jose Mourinho versus Paul Pogba” feud was going to go away anytime soon — that one of the two Manchester United titans would “be the bigger man” and put to bed any lingering tensions — well, think again.

Earlier this week, Mourinho, who has selected Pogba for only 210 of the last 450 minutes Man United have played across all competitions, urged reporters to “ask [Pogba] yourself” about the Frenchman’s lack of playing time and form… and they did.

Asked whether or not he would consider a move away from Old Trafford should the current complications continue, Pogba did anything and everything but rubbish the idea, leaving lots of room for interpretation: “It’s too early to say. The situation can change.”

Pogba went on to say that he has “no problem with Mourinho” before deferring in similar fashion to his manager: “It’s not me who picks the team. Ask the coach if you want to know why I play less.”  — quotes from Telefoottranslated by the Guardian:

“There is no problem with Mourinho. It’s not me who picks the team. Ask the coach if you want to know why I play less. I respect his choices. It’s true [being benched] has never happened to me, but it can strengthen me. You have to go through these periods to make you stronger”

Mourinho has famously clashed with his teams’ superstars long before Pogba, and he’ll probably do so again after Pogba. For the sake of everyone involved, let’s hope this one doesn’t reach the point of an “it’s either him or me” ultimatum.

Tottenham ready to leave Chelsea behind

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
LONDON — This moment has been coming for a while.

Tottenham won at Chelsea for the first time in 28 years on Sunday to end their Stamford Bridge hoodoo, but this is about more than one game, about more than Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli delivering majestic goals at pivotal moments to suck the life out of their London rivals.

April 1, 2018, could well go down as the date Tottenham once and for all edged ahead of Chelsea for London supremacy, even if trophies are yet to arrive for their talented, young, hungry side.

Nobody can take away Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League trophy and five Premier League titles their fans love to sing about. But that was in the past. Tottenham are, in many ways, the team of the future with a young squad able to challenge in the top four and in Europe for many years to come.

Chelsea, the reigning PL champs, have regressed worryingly while Spurs have at the very least stayed at the same level which is no mean feat given they’ve played the entire season in a temporary home at Wembley Stadium. After the “Battle of the Bridge” in 2016 and the FA Cup semifinal win for Chelsea last season, the Blues have managed to just about hold their London rivals at arms length.

Not this season. Spurs will finish as the top dogs in London and deservedly so as they even edge by Chelsea on Sunday without Kane, who came on for a late cameo off the bench following his speedy recovery from injury.

They’re eight points ahead of fifth-place Chelsea with seven games to go and are 13 points ahead of Arsenal who occupy sixth. Baring a monumental collapse, Tottenham will lead the way in England’s capital and it couldn’t come at a better time.

Under Mauricio Pochettino‘s tutelage it has taken four years for Spurs to get to this point. But with a new stadium to move into next season and UEFA Champions League for a third-straight season tantalizingly close, Tottenham’s project has yet another key moment to look back on.

With many calling for Tottenham to win their first piece of silverware in a decade to keep Pochettino around, plus key players Harry Kane, Dele Alli and others, there is still a lot for Tottenham to achieve. They are a club on the up in many ways and they know they are.

Asked after the game how Spurs can continue to move in the right direction, Pochettino had the following to say.

“It is a difficult thing to move forward. We need to talk a lot with the club, with Daniel [Levy], to put it all on the table and see what happens,” Pochettino said. “Because after four years together the club has moved on in everything, not only on the football side and also the facilities. Next season we are going to have the possibility to have the new stadium. It will be fantastic. It is not only my idea, it is to share the idea with the club and see how we can improve.”

As for Chelsea and Antonio Conte, the Blues are heading the opposite direction to Spurs and Conte is unlikely to be given the chance to improve on this season.

The reigning champs fell eight points behind fourth-place Tottenham after the damaging defeat which saw them create, and waste, plenty of chances. With complaints about the quality of players at his disposal all season long and digs at the board and the recruitment policy at the club, Conte has been a dead man walking all season.

It is hard to imagine any other manager (well, maybe Pochettino) getting any better out of this current Chelsea squad, with the rigors of European action hitting them hard after their incredible title-winning season last year where they rode their freshness from not having to compete at all in Europe.

Conte was asked if he has now managed to get the maximum out of the group of players he has at his disposal.

“Yeah. I am sure about this,” Conte said. “We are working very well, very hard and the commitment of the layers is top. Despite this you stay in this position… we must be a bit worried about this.”

Chelsea must be worried about their future.

With Conte likely on his way out this summer, a squad regressing with fresh faces badly needed and a new stadium plan still years from completion, Tottenham are threatening to leave Chelsea behind.

Pochettino on ending Chelsea’s streak: “It’s a day to feel very proud.”

By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2018, 1:41 PM EDT
1 Comment

Even a club as big as Tottenham Hotspur knows how big a single win can mean, even outside the parameters of a title race.

Spurs finally got over a 28-year Stamford Bridge-sized hump on Sunday, beating Chelsea 3-1 with the help of two Dele Alli goals (and the emotional lift of Harry Kane‘s substitute role and early return from injury).

Manager Mauricio Pochettino didn’t hide his glee after the win, which saw the Blues go eight points clear of fifth place Chelsea with seven matches to play.

“After 28 years it is important to win here. It’s a happy day for everyone, fans, players. And we feel very proud.

“We tried to change and switch some players at half-time to find better links and positions to move the ball. After the game when you win it looks like a good decision. The players deserve praise because we showed character at 1-0 down. It’s a day to feel very proud.”

Spurs also have an opportunity to truly focus on winning a long-sought trophy with the FA Cup semifinal against Manchester United on April 21. Both teams are fairly set in the Top Four and will surely be sending their top troops onto the Old Trafford pitch.

But Sunday remains about ending Chelsea’s home mastery of Spurs. It was quite a win for Pochettino’s men.