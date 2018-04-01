Bundesliga wrap: Hoffenheim, Bremen improve table hope

Bayern Munich destroyed Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker on Saturday, scoring five first-half goals and eviscerating any level of doubt regarding the top side in the Bundesliga.
The league’s interest lies on escaping relegation and chasing Champions League spots. Both of those races saw movement over the weekend.
Hoffenheim 6-0 Koln
Koln’s hopes of a miraculous run out of the relegation zone were dashed at the hands of Hoffenheim, which got a blowout win with the help of another Bayern Munich man. Loanee Serge Gnabry scores twice to give him seven goals and six assists on the season as Hoffenheim stayed on the outskirts of the UEFA Champions League race.
Werder Bremen 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt
An awful to start to the season has been almost completely remedied, as Zlatko Junuzovic was involved in both goals (including the below own goal) to lift Werder Bremen 10 points clear of the relegation playoff spot and hamper the visitors’ (probably expected) move into a tie for third. USMNT striker Aron Johannsson subbed into the match for the final 14 minutes, moments before Bremen scored the winner.
Elsewhere
Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Augsburg
Schalke 2-0 Freiburg
Hertha Berlin 0-0 Wolfsburg
Mainz 0-0 Borussia Monchengladbach
Hannover 96 2-3 RB Leipzig
Stuttgart 1-1 Hamburg
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|28
|22
|3
|3
|72
|20
|52
|12-2-0
|10-1-3
|69
|FC Schalke 04
|28
|15
|7
|6
|43
|30
|13
|8-4-2
|7-3-4
|52
|Borussia Dortmund
|28
|13
|9
|6
|54
|39
|15
|7-4-3
|6-5-3
|48
|RB Leipzig
|28
|13
|7
|8
|43
|37
|6
|8-4-2
|5-3-6
|46
|Bayer Leverkusen
|28
|12
|9
|7
|47
|35
|12
|6-5-3
|6-4-4
|45
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|28
|13
|6
|9
|39
|32
|7
|7-3-4
|6-3-5
|45
|1899 Hoffenheim
|28
|11
|9
|8
|52
|41
|11
|8-4-2
|3-5-6
|42
|VfB Stuttgart
|28
|11
|5
|12
|26
|31
|-5
|8-3-3
|3-2-9
|38
|Mönchengladbach
|28
|10
|7
|11
|36
|42
|-6
|6-4-4
|4-3-7
|37
|FC Augsburg
|28
|9
|9
|10
|37
|36
|1
|5-4-5
|4-5-5
|36
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|28
|8
|12
|8
|32
|32
|0
|4-6-4
|4-6-4
|36
|Werder Bremen
|28
|9
|9
|10
|32
|33
|-1
|6-4-4
|3-5-6
|36
|Hannover 96
|28
|8
|8
|12
|35
|42
|-7
|6-3-5
|2-5-7
|32
|SC Freiburg
|28
|6
|12
|10
|26
|46
|-20
|5-6-3
|1-6-7
|30
|VfL Wolfsburg
|28
|4
|14
|10
|28
|37
|-9
|2-7-5
|2-7-5
|26
|FSV Mainz 05
|28
|6
|8
|14
|29
|46
|-17
|5-3-6
|1-5-8
|26
|1. FC Köln
|28
|5
|5
|18
|27
|55
|-28
|3-3-8
|2-2-10
|20
|Hamburger SV
|28
|4
|7
|17
|20
|44
|-24
|3-4-7
|1-3-10
|19