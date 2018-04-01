More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Guardiola focusing on Champions League with derby looming

By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2018, 8:56 AM EDT
The Premier League title will be sewn up should Manchester City beat Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, but Pep Guardiola admits that he has to train his eye on Liverpool.

“With the distance we have [16 points], we have to be focused on the Champions League and in the middle we have United, who of course we are going to try and beat and try and play, but the line-up will be thinking about Liverpool,” Guardiola said.

Having battered Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park, Guardiola’s men assured themselves the opportunity to clinch a title earlier than any side in Premier League history. But the Manchester Derby is sandwiched between UEFA Champions League quarterfinal legs against Liverpool.

The manager fully understands how supporters feel and that their eyes might be trained on the derby — and City will do its best to win it — but City has, for lack of a better term, squad goals.

“I am a Barcelona supporter and if we are able to win the league at home to Real Madrid then that is special, we cannot deny that. But we spoke for the last period with the players that no matter the circumstances the important thing is to be champions.”

City’s fixture list presents prime opportunities to Liverpool, Manchester United… and Everton, who hosts the Merseyside Derby against a Jurgen Klopp side which will be prioritizing the Champions League as well.

 

Watch Live: Arsenal vs. Stoke City

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2018, 7:50 AM EDT
Stoke City aims for an upset at Arsenal with the hopes of moving closer to relegation zone departure on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium (Watch live at 8:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Geoff Cameron is on the bench for Stoke City, and Alexandre Lacazette, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Alex Iwobi start on the bench for the hosts.

LINEUPS

Arsenal: Ospina, Bellerin, Chambers, Mustafi, Monreal, Elneny, Wilshere, Ramsey, Ozil, Welbeck, Aubameyang. Subs: Macey, Koscielny, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Lacazette

Stoke City: Butland; Johnson, Shaqcross, Martins Indi, Pieters; Bauer, Badou, Allen; Ramadan, Diouf, Shaqiri. Subs: Haugaard; Ireland, Berahino, Cameron, Crouch, Campbell, Sorensen.

PSG beat Monaco to claim 5th straight French League Cup

AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Associated PressMar 31, 2018, 10:15 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Paris Saint-Germain won the French League Cup for a fifth straight time, reasserting its dominance on the domestic stage by beating Monaco 3-0 in the final on Saturday.

Edinson Cavani scored a brace and Kylian Mbappe was the man of the match for his involvement in all three goals.

Mbappe was a constant threat at Matmut Atlantique Stadium in Bordeaux with his penetration and pace. The France striker won the penalty converted by Cavani in the first half, set up Angel Di Maria with a splendid pass, and assisted Cavani for the Uruguay striker’s second.

Cavani’s goals were his 34th and 35th in all competitions.

“I’ve always said that I want to be decisive, and I did it,” Mbappe said. “But what really matters is the collective performance.”

PSG, which relinquished its French league crown to Monaco last season but routed the Principality side 4-1 in last year’s League Cup final, claimed a record-extending eighth title in the competition.

PSG is unbeaten in 40 domestic cup matches, since January 2014 when it lost to Montpellier 2-1 in the French Cup.

After a minute of applause for the victims of a deadly attack in southern France last week, PSG immediately took control of the ball.

Mbappe created havoc in the Monaco defense with a series of dribbles in front of the area and won a penalty when he was fouled by Kamil Glik. Cavani took the spot kick and beat Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic.

PSG deservedly doubled its lead at the conclusion of a quick counterattack after Mbappe delivered a superb through pass for Di Maria on the left side. The Argentine winger collected the ball on the edge of the box and scored at the near post with a low shot.

As the tempo rose, Radamel Falcao thought he scored in the first half when he took advantage of a botched clearance attempt from PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp to head the ball into the back of the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside. Trapp was decisive before the interval with saves off a shot from Lopes and a rebound effort from Thomas Lemar.

Cavani, PSG’s all-time top scorer, sealed the win when he wrong-footed Subasic with a low shot.

With a massive 17-point lead over Monaco at the top of the French league, PSG is aiming for another domestic treble to ease the pain of another early European exit. With the French title all but secured, Unai Emery side’s next goal will be to reach the French Cup final.

Serie A: Bonucci scores on return to Juve; Napoli drop points

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 31, 2018, 9:15 PM EDT
MILAN (AP) Leonardo Bonucci’s goal on his return to former team Juventus ultimately counted for nothing as the Bianconeri beat AC Milan 3-1 to move four points clear in Serie A on Saturday.

Bonucci cancelled out Paulo Dybala’s opener in the first half and Hakan Calhanoglu rattled the crossbar as Milan surprisingly outplayed the six-time defending champion.

But Juan Cuadrado and Sami Khedira struck late for Juventus.

Second-placed Napoli slipped further behind after drawing at Sassuolo 1-1.

All 10 matches were played on Saturday because of Easter.

Juventus got off to the perfect start when Dybala fired it in front with a powerful shot from outside the area in the eighth minute.

But Milan is much improved under Gennaro Gattuso and the players didn’t let their heads go down.

Andre Silva headed wide from six yards and Milan leveled in the 28th minute when Bonucci got between his former teammates Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini to head in.

It was Bonucci’s first match at Juventus since his surprise exit in July after seven years at the club, and his every touch was met by jeers and insults. The Italy defender celebrated with a wash-your-mouth action.

It was the first league goal Juventus conceded this year.

Milan almost took the lead 10 minutes after the break as Calhanoglu’s effort crashed off the crossbar and Gianluigi Buffon turned Suso’s follow-up round the post.

Cuadrado was brought on for his first appearance of 2018 on the hour and he marked his return from injury with a goal 19 minutes later, heading in Khedira’s cross.

Khedira got on the scoresheet himself three minutes from time following a low cross from Dybala.

Matteo Politano almost joined Napoli in January. He could have just cost the southern-based club the Serie A title.

Napoli was desperate to sign Politano in the January transfer window but failed to get the paperwork completed in time.

He showed Napoli what it missed when he volleyed in a rebound in the 22nd minute after Federico Peluso headed Stefano Sensi’s free kick off the right post.

Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli kept Napoli at bay with a couple of saves from point-blank range but the visitors leveled 10 minutes from time when Jose Callejon turned in Mario Rui’s low cross to the back post.

Napoli threw everyone forward and substitute Arkadiusz Milik hit the crossbar with an overhead kick.

The race to be Serie A top goalscorer is heating up with leading candidates Ciro Immobile and Mauro Icardi both scoring twice.

Icardi’s goals helped Inter Milan reaffirm its return to form with a 3-0 win over Hellas Verona, while Immobile helped Lazio beat 10-man Benevento 6-2.

Immobile leads with 26 goals, two more than Icardi.

Icardi scored four in Inter’s 5-0 win at Sampdoria before the international break and he resumed where he left off, firing his side in front after just 38 seconds and doubling his tally early in the second half.

Ivan Perisic set up both of Icardi’s goals and scored Inter’s second.

Verona goalkeeper Nicolas was sent off in the final minute for bringing down Eder.

Inter, which faces AC Milan in the derby on Wednesday, remained in fourth spot. It leads Lazio by one point after the capital side survived a scare when bottom side Benevento took a 2-1 lead in the second half despite playing from the seventh minute with 10 men after goalkeeper Christian Puggioni was sent off for handling the ball outside his area.

Last year’s top goalscorer, Edin Dzeko, came off the bench to help Roma draw at Bologna 1-1.

Midfielder Radja Nainggolan limped off after just 16 minutes, and is a serious doubt to face Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Genoa missed a penalty but netted another in a controversial 1-1 draw against Spal, which moved two points above the relegation zone after 10-man Crotone lost at Fiorentina 2-0.

Chievo Verona moved four points clear after beating Sampdoria 2-1.

Torino won at Cagliari 4-0, and Atalanta beat Udinese 2-0.

PL Sunday preview: Chelsea, Spurs battle at the Bridge

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Andy EdwardsMar 31, 2018, 7:20 PM EDT
Sunday could provide a massive amount of clarity in the top-four race, or it could cloud things even further as we approach the final half-dozen games of the 2017-18 Premier League season…

[ PL ROUNDUP: Man City 1 win closer to title; Liverpool storm back ]

Arsenal vs. Stoke City — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

For a second straight season, Arsenal find themselves focusing solely on the Europa League as their only realistic route into the Champions League. With that — and a quarterfinals clash with Russian side CSKA Moscow set to begin at the Emirates Stadium this Thursday — in mind, don’t be surprised if Arsene Wenger picks a reserves- and youth-heavy squad when Stoke visit on Sunday. Injuries to a handful of first-team regulars will also weigh heavily as Wenger considers his team choices for Thursday.

While the 2017-18 season has strayed far from the plan for Arsenal, it’s been far worse for Stoke, who find themselves next-to-bottom of the league with seven games to go. 17th-place Crystal Palace sit three points clear of the Potters, just outside the relegation zone. Mark Hughes‘ men have just one win since the calendar turned over to 2018 (four draws, five losses) and haven’t won back-to-back games all season.

INJURIES: Arsenal — OUT: Santi Cazorla (achilles); QUESTIONABLE: Sead Kolasinac (knee), Aaron Ramsey (groin), Jack Wilshere (knee), Alexandre Lacazette (knee) | Stoke — OUT: Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting (groin), Lee Grant (wrist)

[ MORE: King of LA (already) — Zlatan is the hero on LA, MLS debut ]

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

It’s a combustible situation anytime Chelsea and Tottenham take the same field, and Sunday’s encounter at Stamford Bridge will be no different, with the two London sides separated by only five points in the league table. Spurs currently sit fourth, with the Blues on the outside looking in at the top-four. Victory for Spurs would all but seal Champions League qualification, even with a visit from champions-elect Manchester City left on the schedule.

For Chelsea’s part, defender Marcos Alonso doesn’t see failing to finish in the top-four as much as an inevitable response to winning the title last season.

“In England, after winning the Premier League, it is normal to have a difficult year, especially with the level that Manchester City are maintaining throughout the season,” he said this week. “Now we have an important end of the year, to qualify for the Champions League and fight for the FA Cup. We’re looking forward to it.”

Spurs last win at Stamford Bridge came in 2008 in the League Cup, while their last win league win in west London was more than 28 years ago, Feb. 10, 1990. In order to snap that streak of nearly three decades, Mauricio Pochettino‘s side will have to navigate 90 more minutes without star striker Harry Kane, who’s still a week or two away from returning to action after suffering a ankle ligament injury on March 11. On a positive note, Spurs are unbeaten in 12 league games (nine wins), dating back to Dec. 16 against Man City.

INJURIES: Chelsea — OUT: Ross Barkley (hamstring), David Luiz (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: Andreas Christensen (fitness); RETURNING: Thibaut Courtois (hamstring) | Spurs — OUT: Harry Kane (ankle)