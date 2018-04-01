More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Pochettino on ending Chelsea’s streak: “It’s a day to feel very proud.”

By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2018, 1:41 PM EDT
Even a club as big as Tottenham Hotspur knows how big a single win can mean, even outside the parameters of a title race.

Spurs finally got over a 28-year Stamford Bridge-sized hump on Sunday, beating Chelsea 3-1 with the help of two Dele Alli goals (and the emotional lift of Harry Kane‘s substitute role and early return from injury).

Manager Mauricio Pochettino didn’t hide his glee after the win, which saw the Blues go eight points clear of fifth place Chelsea with seven matches to play.

“After 28 years it is important to win here. It’s a happy day for everyone, fans, players. And we feel very proud.

“We tried to change and switch some players at half-time to find better links and positions to move the ball. After the game when you win it looks like a good decision. The players deserve praise because we showed character at 1-0 down. It’s a day to feel very proud.”

Spurs also have an opportunity to truly focus on winning a long-sought trophy with the FA Cup semifinal against Manchester United on April 21. Both teams are fairly set in the Top Four and will surely be sending their top troops onto the Old Trafford pitch.

But Sunday remains about ending Chelsea’s home mastery of Spurs. It was quite a win for Pochettino’s men.

Bundesliga wrap: Hoffenheim, Bremen improve table hope

Carmen Jaspersen/dpa via AP
By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
Bayern Munich destroyed Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker on Saturday, scoring five first-half goals and eviscerating any level of doubt regarding the top side in the Bundesliga.

The league’s interest lies on escaping relegation and chasing Champions League spots. Both of those races saw movement over the weekend.

Hoffenheim 6-0 Koln

Koln’s hopes of a miraculous run out of the relegation zone were dashed at the hands of Hoffenheim, which got a blowout win with the help of another Bayern Munich man. Loanee Serge Gnabry scores twice to give him seven goals and six assists on the season as Hoffenheim stayed on the outskirts of the UEFA Champions League race.

Werder Bremen 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

An awful to start to the season has been almost completely remedied, as Zlatko Junuzovic was involved in both goals (including the below own goal) to lift Werder Bremen 10 points clear of the relegation playoff spot and hamper the visitors’ (probably expected) move into a tie for third. USMNT striker Aron Johannsson subbed into the match for the final 14 minutes, moments before Bremen scored the winner.

Elsewhere
Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Augsburg
Schalke 2-0 Freiburg
Hertha Berlin 0-0 Wolfsburg
Mainz 0-0 Borussia Monchengladbach
Hannover 96 2-3 RB Leipzig
Stuttgart 1-1 Hamburg

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 28 22 3 3 72 20 52 12-2-0 10-1-3 69
 FC Schalke 04 28 15 7 6 43 30 13 8-4-2 7-3-4 52
 Borussia Dortmund 28 13 9 6 54 39 15 7-4-3 6-5-3 48
 RB Leipzig 28 13 7 8 43 37 6 8-4-2 5-3-6 46
 Bayer Leverkusen 28 12 9 7 47 35 12 6-5-3 6-4-4 45
 Eintracht Frankfurt 28 13 6 9 39 32 7 7-3-4 6-3-5 45
 1899 Hoffenheim 28 11 9 8 52 41 11 8-4-2 3-5-6 42
 VfB Stuttgart 28 11 5 12 26 31 -5 8-3-3 3-2-9 38
 Mönchengladbach 28 10 7 11 36 42 -6 6-4-4 4-3-7 37
 FC Augsburg 28 9 9 10 37 36 1 5-4-5 4-5-5 36
 Hertha BSC Berlin 28 8 12 8 32 32 0 4-6-4 4-6-4 36
 Werder Bremen 28 9 9 10 32 33 -1 6-4-4 3-5-6 36
 Hannover 96 28 8 8 12 35 42 -7 6-3-5 2-5-7 32
 SC Freiburg 28 6 12 10 26 46 -20 5-6-3 1-6-7 30
 VfL Wolfsburg 28 4 14 10 28 37 -9 2-7-5 2-7-5 26
 FSV Mainz 05 28 6 8 14 29 46 -17 5-3-6 1-5-8 26
 1. FC Köln 28 5 5 18 27 55 -28 3-3-8 2-2-10 20
 Hamburger SV 28 4 7 17 20 44 -24 3-4-7 1-3-10 19

Tottenham ready to leave Chelsea behind

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
LONDON — This moment has been coming for a while.

Tottenham won at Chelsea for the first time in 28 years on Sunday to end their Stamford Bridge hoodoo, but this is about more than one game, about more than Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli delivering majestic goals at pivotal moments to suck the life out of their London rivals.

April 1, 2018, could well go down as the date Tottenham once and for all edged ahead of Chelsea for London supremacy, even if trophies are yet to arrive for their talented, young, hungry side.

Nobody can take away Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League trophy and five Premier League titles their fans love to sing about. But that was in the past. Tottenham are, in many ways, the team of the future with a young squad able to challenge in the top four and in Europe for many years to come.

Chelsea, the reigning PL champs, have regressed worryingly while Spurs have at the very least stayed at the same level which is no mean feat given they’ve played the entire season in a temporary home at Wembley Stadium. After the “Battle of the Bridge” in 2016 and the FA Cup semifinal win for Chelsea last season, the Blues have managed to just about hold their London rivals at arms length.

Not this season. Spurs will finish as the top dogs in London and deservedly so as they even edge by Chelsea on Sunday without Kane, who came on for a late cameo off the bench following his speedy recovery from injury.

They’re eight points ahead of fifth-place Chelsea with seven games to go and are 13 points ahead of Arsenal who occupy sixth. Baring a monumental collapse, Tottenham will lead the way in England’s capital and it couldn’t come at a better time.

Under Mauricio Pochettino‘s tutelage it has taken four years for Spurs to get to this point. But with a new stadium to move into next season and UEFA Champions League for a third-straight season tantalizingly close, Tottenham’s project has yet another key moment to look back on.

With many calling for Tottenham to win their first piece of silverware in a decade to keep Pochettino around, plus key players Harry Kane, Dele Alli and others, there is still a lot for Tottenham to achieve. They are a club on the up in many ways and they know they are.

Asked after the game how Spurs can continue to move in the right direction, Pochettino had the following to say.

“It is a difficult thing to move forward. We need to talk a lot with the club, with Daniel [Levy], to put it all on the table and see what happens,” Pochettino said. “Because after four years together the club has moved on in everything, not only on the football side and also the facilities. Next season we are going to have the possibility to have the new stadium. It will be fantastic. It is not only my idea, it is to share the idea with the club and see how we can improve.”

As for Chelsea and Antonio Conte, the Blues are heading the opposite direction to Spurs and Conte is unlikely to be given the chance to improve on this season.

The reigning champs fell eight points behind fourth-place Tottenham after the damaging defeat which saw them create, and waste, plenty of chances. With complaints about the quality of players at his disposal all season long and digs at the board and the recruitment policy at the club, Conte has been a dead man walking all season.

It is hard to imagine any other manager (well, maybe Pochettino) getting any better out of this current Chelsea squad, with the rigors of European action hitting them hard after their incredible title-winning season last year where they rode their freshness from not having to compete at all in Europe.

Conte was asked if he has now managed to get the maximum out of the group of players he has at his disposal.

“Yeah. I am sure about this,” Conte said. “We are working very well, very hard and the commitment of the layers is top. Despite this you stay in this position… we must be a bit worried about this.”

Chelsea must be worried about their future.

With Conte likely on his way out this summer, a squad regressing with fresh faces badly needed and a new stadium plan still years from completion, Tottenham are threatening to leave Chelsea behind.

Three things learned: Chelsea v. Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2018, 1:01 PM EDT
LONDON — Tottenham Hotspur beat Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to end a 28-year wait for a win at their London rivals.

Alvaro Morata put Chelsea ahead in the first half but Christian Eriksen‘s stunner saw Spurs equalize right on half time and two calm finishes from Dele Alli in the second half set Spurs on their way to a historic win, their first in the Premier League era at Chelsea.

Here’s what we learned from a pivotal day in the top four race in a London derby at the Bridge.

DELE ALLI TAKES OVER FOR KANE

Both Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son had helped fill the void left by Harry Kane before Sunday. At Chelsea it was Dele Alli who stood tall as he scored twice in the second half to turn the game on its head.

Dele, 21, scored a sublime first goal on his 100th Premier League appearance for Tottenham as he collected a long ball over the top as delicate as an ice sculptor chiseling the final detail of their latest masterpiece before finishing with aplomb.

His second was a predatory strike, straight out of Kane’s locker, as he hung around in the box and waited for a loose ball to break to him before finishing to make it 3-1.

Eriksen’s equalizer right on half time was crucial as the Danish playmaker spanked home from distance and helped drag Spurs back into the encounter. But it was Alli who did the most damage as he regained the form which saw him win the PFA Young Player of the Year award in each of his first two season in the PL.

After being left out of England’s starting lineups for their recent internationals, Alli seems to have got the message loud and clear. He delivered a timely reminder why he is rated as the top attacking midfield talent 21 and under in Europe.

He stood tall when Tottenham needed him most to all but secure their top four spot as Spurs are the only PL team who remain unbeaten in 2018 with eight wins and three draws. On course for a third-straight top four finish as they will now certainly bring Champions League action into the new White Hart Lane next season, Kane’s goals have been a big part of their success. But Dele Alli, Eriksen and Son have all stepped up when Kane has been missing and on Sunday it was Alli’s turn.

TOTTENHAM RUB SALT IN CONTE’S WOUNDS

This wasn’t the final nail in Antonio Conte‘s coffin at Chelsea, but it was one of the final nails.

Chelsea have now lost five of their last seven games and although they impressed in the first half against Tottenham, they squandered several chances with Marcos Alonso and Willian denied and seemed to be in total control of the game until Eriksen’s stunner on half time.

As for Conte, the Italian coach hasn’t wanted to be around in West London all season long and this defeat for fifth-place Chelsea means they are now eight points off the top four with seven games to go. In other words, Chelsea’s hopes of finishing in the top four are over.

Chelsea’s season is now all but over as their focus will switch to winning the FA Cup. Of course they will try and win their remaining games but this was a massive blow for Conte and should only accelerate either his own departure from Stamford Bridge or at least the plans for life without him from this summer on.

Just under 12 months on from securing the PL title, Conte’s second, and probably his last season, at Chelsea is descending into a huge disappointment.

MORATA REGAINS MOJO

Early on he lost a few aerial challenges against Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen and there were rumblings of discontent among the home supporters. Overall, Alvaro Morata has his mojo back.

The Spanish striker made the most of a mistake from Hugo Lloris to calmly nod Chelsea ahead as he continued his good run of form following a back injury and a dip in confidence which threatened to derail his debut Premier League season.

When Romelu Lukaku went to Manchester United and Morata went to Chelsea in the summer, the debate was around who got the better deal. There’s no question that Lukaku has had a better season than Morata in terms of goals (he has 25 in all competitions to Morata’s 14) or his importance to his team.

But long term, could Morata deliver more than Lukaku?

His hold up play, like Lukaku’s still needs to improve, but he was winning flick ons and making much more of a nuisance of himself than he had done previously. He could have got a shot away early in the second half before Spurs and Dele Alli turned on the magic as a lack of confidence reared its head again, but Morata is showing signs of recovery which will be a positive for Chelsea next season.

With two goals in his last two games, Morata is back to the player Chelsea and Conte thought they had signed to not only replace Diego Costa up front but to improve in that area.

Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs end streak

By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2018, 12:52 PM EDT
  • Morata puts Chelsea ahead
  • Eriksen fools Caballero for equalizer
  • Dele wins it
  • Spurs eight clear of Chelsea

Dele Alli scored a pair of second half goals as Tottenham Hotspur won a match at Chelsea for the first time in 28 years, coming back from an early deficit in a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Christian Eriksen also scored as Spurs collected their first win at the Bridge since Feb. 10, 1990.

Alvaro Morata scored for Chelsea, who falls eight points back of fourth place Spurs.

Eriksen produced the match’s first fine chance out of a scrum on the right flank, swerving a cross that a shoved Dele Alli headed wide of goal.

Chelsea produced a frenzied few moments that featured an active Hugo Lloris for Spurs and culminated with Marcos Alonso belted into the goal from an offside position. No goal.

Morata leapt high to take advantage of Lloris’ poorly-timed intervention, rising to head home in the 30th minute.

Eriksen knuckled a hard effort toward Caballero that almost got the better of the Chelsea keeper in the 39th minute.

And the Danish wizard found the back of the goal with a wonderful effort in first half stoppage time, doubling down on swerve to beat Caballero.

The second half saw Cesc Fabregas loft a free kick that Andreas Christensen nodded wide of the goal.

Caballero made an outstanding flying save on Heung-Min Son, who’s left-footed curler was palmed away by the Argentine.

Dele quieted his critics with an outstanding 62nd minute goal, settling Eric Dier‘s long ball over the top with a deft touch before using his second to rifle past Caballero.

The goalkeeper made two more saves on Son before Dele made Chelsea pay for awful box defending with a 66th minute goal.