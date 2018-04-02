More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP

Alan Pardew leaves West Brom

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2018, 7:37 AM EDT
Well, that didn’t go well. At all.

Alan Pardew has “agreed to mutually part company” with West Bromwich Albion after 18 Premier League games in charge which yielded just one win and eight points from a possible 54.

West Brom are bottom of the Premier League table, 10 points from safety with just six games to go and heading for relegation after a eight-year stay in the top-flight. Per the club website, former West Brom skipper and center back Darren Moore will take charge of the team “until further notice.”

Pardew, 56, took over from Tony Pulis in November with the Baggies already in the midst of a massive slump as they’d failed to win since August and were on a 10-game winless run.

Things got worse as Pardew had to handle an incident on a warm-weather training trip to Barcelona as several veterans allegedly stole a taxi on a late night out in February.

The former West Ham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace manager signed a contract until the end of the 2019-20 season when he arrived at the Hawthorns in November, but West Brom and Pardew didn’t feel he would be a good fit for what will highly-likely be a promotion challenge in the second-tier of English soccer next season.

Below is the statement in full from West Brom on Pardew moving on.

West Bromwich Albion and Alan Pardew have agreed to mutually part company today following discussions between both parties.

Assistant Head Coach John Carver will also be leaving. The Club would like to thank Alan and John for their efforts and wish them well in their future endeavours.

First-team coach Darren Moore has been placed in charge of first team affairs until further notice. The Club will not be making any further comment at this time.

Exploited Qatar World Cup workers to receive compensation

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 1, 2018, 10:10 PM EDT
Qatar World Cup organizers say migrant workers building stadiums will receive more than $5 million in compensation after recruitment fees were demanded to secure employment in the Gulf nation.

The announcement highlights ongoing concerns about the exploitation of workers, many of them drawn from South Asian nations including India and Nepal, who are relied on to prepare Qatar for the FIFA tournament in 2022.

World Cup organizing committee secretary general Hassan Al Thawadi acknowledged Sunday that “all too often, the very people who have left their homes to provide for their families are the ones exploited.”

Al Thawadi says his organizing committee and contractors “have agreed on a mechanism to ensure that our workers are reimbursed for the hardships they may have endured when coming to Qatar to work.”

Organizers say 12 million Qatari riyals ($5.2 million) in compensation will be paid to workers from companies over the next two years.

Spanish MF fell from hotel’s 3rd floor, faces “very slow” recovery

Photo credit: @AlbaceteBPSAD
Associated PressApr 1, 2018, 7:50 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Albacete midfielder Pelayo Novo faces a “very slow” recovery after falling from the third floor of the team’s hotel, the club said Sunday.

Albacete vice president Victor Varela said Novo was in stable condition a day after undergoing surgery for multiple fractures sustained in Saturday’s fall.

The 27-year-old Spaniard from the second-division Spanish club remained in an intensive care unit but responded satisfactorily as doctors began removing medication that was keeping him sedated.

“The recovery process will be gradual, very slow,” Varela said. “The family is confident that he is receiving the best care possible and that everything will improve little by little.”

Novo fell into an open space by a set of stairs in an interior area of the hotel, reportedly while leaning on a railing and using his phone.

“Yesterday, the important thing was to make sure that the player stayed with us,” Varela said. “Now we have to wait to see how everything progresses. We must remain cautious, we don’t know how long it’s going to take. It was a touch-and-go situation, but things have progressed favorably.”

The incident happened in the northeastern city of Huesca, where Albacete was due to play the local team on Saturday. The match was postponed.

La Liga: Atleti win to retain hold on 2nd; Madrid derby up next

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 1, 2018, 7:21 PM EDT
A roundup of all the weekend’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Sevilla 2-2 BarcelonaMORE

Lionel Messi came off the bench to score an 89th-minute equalizer, a mere 54 seconds after Luis Suarez had brought Barcelona back to 2-1, and preserve Barca’s unbeaten league campaign on Saturday (WATCH HERE).

After suffering a minor hamstring injury while on international break, and with a Champions League quarterfinals clash against Roma coming up on Wednesday, Messi was dropped to the bench by Ernesto Valverde before coming into the game and making the ultimate impact.

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Deportivo La Coruña

Kevin Gameiro scored the game’s only goal, from the penalty spot in the 34th minute, as Atleti narrowly saw off 19th-place Deportivo on Sunday. After losing away to Villarreal before the international break, Atleti saw their lead on Real Madrid trimmed to just four points.

Anything short of victory on Sunday would have opened the door for Real to leapfrog Atleti for second place when the two capital rivals square off at the Santiago Bernabeu next Sunday. As things stand, Real can only move to within one point in the race for second should they triumph next weekend. First, though, it’ll be Sporting CP in the Europa League on Thursday.

Las Palmas 0-3 Real Madrid

Los Blancos put the pressure on Los Rojiblancos with a resounding 3-0 win away to 18th-place Las Palmas on Saturday.

Gareth Bale opened the scoring after 26 minutes, followed by a pair of penalties — from Karim Benzema in the 39th minute, and Bale in the 51st — to extend Zinedine Zidane’s side’s La Liga winning streak to four games.

A Champions League trip to Juventus awaits on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Leganes 0-1 Valencia
Malaga 1-0 Villarreal
Girona 1-1 Levante
Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Celta Vigo
Eibar 0-0 Real Sociedad
Espanyol 0-0 Alaves

Monday’s La Liga schedule

Getafe vs. Real Betis — 3 p.m. ET

Guardiola focused on Liverpool in UCL, not Manchester derby

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 1, 2018, 6:48 PM EDT
Pep Guardiola respects Liverpool to the end of the earth, but the Manchester City mastermind will undoubtedly have a plan to stop what he’s dubbed the Reds’ “almost unstoppable” trio of attackers — Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino — when the two sides meet in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Wednesday.

“The way Liverpool play is so complicated for us,” Guardiola said following Saturday’s 3-1 win over Everton. “We know that. They are so quick, they are so good and it is tough. But it is the quarterfinals of the Champions League so we cannot expect, at that level, that something is going to be easy.

Guardiola has placed such a premium on reaching the semifinals, in fact, that he’s revealed he’s likely to forego fielding a full-strength squad for next Saturday’s Manchester derby (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and NBCSports.com) in order to do so.

Even with the Premier League title ready to be clinched — all Man City need is a win over second-place Manchester United to be crowned champions —  Guardiola top priority is securing a positive result in the first leg at Anfield, and finishing the job at the Etihad Stadium six days later — quotes from Sky Sports:

“We are closer than ever. We have one game to win. If we are not able to win, we have six more chances. We are so, so close and so happy with the performance.

“I understand the people are talking about United now, but all the decisions I am going to take is thinking about Liverpool — the game before United and after United. That is what it is.”

Oh, how the tables have turned on one Mr. Jose Mourinho, who just last month said something almost identical about Liverpool, Man United’s other bitter rivals.