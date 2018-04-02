Alan Pardew leaves West Brom

Well, that didn’t go well. At all.

Alan Pardew has “agreed to mutually part company” with West Bromwich Albion after 18 Premier League games in charge which yielded just one win and eight points from a possible 54.

West Brom are bottom of the Premier League table, 10 points from safety with just six games to go and heading for relegation after a eight-year stay in the top-flight. Per the club website, former West Brom skipper and center back Darren Moore will take charge of the team “until further notice.”

Pardew, 56, took over from Tony Pulis in November with the Baggies already in the midst of a massive slump as they’d failed to win since August and were on a 10-game winless run.

14 – West Bromwich Albion lost 14 points from leading positions in the 18 Premier League games that Alan Pardew took charge of; more than any other team in this period. Wasteful. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 2, 2018

Things got worse as Pardew had to handle an incident on a warm-weather training trip to Barcelona as several veterans allegedly stole a taxi on a late night out in February.

The former West Ham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace manager signed a contract until the end of the 2019-20 season when he arrived at the Hawthorns in November, but West Brom and Pardew didn’t feel he would be a good fit for what will highly-likely be a promotion challenge in the second-tier of English soccer next season.

Below is the statement in full from West Brom on Pardew moving on.