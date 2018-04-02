More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Argentina NGO claims alleged sexual abuse at River Plate

Associated PressApr 2, 2018, 10:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) River Plate says it will collaborate with authorities after a local NGO reported minors were allegedly abused in the club’s youth divisions.

The AVIVI Association for Victims of Rape made a formal complaint before a local prosecutor on Monday. AVIVI said the three minors were allegedly abused from 2004-11.

Argentina’s La Nacion newspaper reported the complaint was based on information provided by an unnamed doctor who worked at the club for several years.

Officials at River Plate, the NGO, and the prosecutor’s office could not be immediately reached for comment.

River Plate said in a brief statement that club officials will go before the prosecutor’s office on Tuesday, “to understand the full extent of the complaint and provide authorities and accusers with all elements available to clarify this situation.”

Late winner moves Betis into 6th in Spanish league

Twitter/@betisweb
Associated PressApr 2, 2018, 8:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Sergio Leon scored an 89th-minute winner as Real Betis defeated Getafe 1-0 in the Spanish league on Monday, moving into the qualification zone for the Europa League.

Betis jumped from eighth to sixth in the standings with its third straight victory. It is one point behind fifth-place Villarreal.

The teams in fifth, sixth, and seventh places qualify for the Europa League.

Getafe, which dropped to 11th, missed a 65th-minute penalty kick when goalkeeper Antonio Adan stopped Francisco Portillo’s shot from the spot.

Getafe also came close when defender Vitorino Antunes struck the post with a free kick in the 73rd, and the hosts were denied an injury-time goal when the officiating crew ruled that a ball headed into the far corner did not fully cross the goal line. Getafe also had a first-half goal disallowed for offside.

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

U.S. Open Cup reveals play-in draw featuring Cosmos B & Miami FC 2

Twitter/@NYCosmos
By Matt ReedApr 2, 2018, 6:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

U.S. Soccer’s decision to allow various clubs into this season’s Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has created the opportunity for more matches to be played.

[ MORE: Man United to return to U.S. this summer ]

On Monday, the USSF announced that Miami FC 2, New York Cosmos B and Jacksonville Armada will each be eligible to participate in this season’s tournament, but must compete in play-in matches in order to reach the final competition.

The matches will be played over May 5/6 weekend, although the times and locations of the fixtures are yet to be determined.

Both Jacksonville and Miami will take on PDL opposition in their play-in matches, facing The Villages SC and FC Miami City, respectively, while Cosmos B will take on NPSL side Brooklyn Italians.

Man United to return to U.S. this summer for preseason

Alex Morton/Getty Images
By Matt ReedApr 2, 2018, 5:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the second consecutive summer, Premier League giants will come to the United States to prepare for another English season.

[ MORE: Champions League quarterfinals predictions ]

Manchester United has announced that it will return to America in 2018 in preparation for the next PL campaign, naming the San Jose Earthquakes and Club America as opponents for their trip.

Last year, the Red Devils participated in the International Champions Cup, which has become a staple of summer soccer in the U.S. over recent seasons.

Various outlets have reported that United will likely be named in the tournament once again in 2018, along with the likes of PL giants Manchester City and Liverpool.

The full list of participants in this year’s ICC have yet be released.

CCL preview: Red Bulls, TFC aim to represent MLS in final

Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images
By Matt ReedApr 2, 2018, 4:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Major League Soccer is still searching for an elusive CONCACAF Champions League title, and with two clubs remaining in this year’s tournament, that reality could finally be nearing.

[ MORE: UCL quarterfinals predictions ]

The New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC remain in contention in the 2018 edition of the CCL as the semifinal round prepares to kick off on Tuesday.

TFC, the defending MLS Cup champions, will take on Liga MX side Club America, while the Red Bulls face off against Chivas Guadalajara from Mexico.

With the possibility of an all-MLS final still in the cards, both the Red Bulls and TFC have to prepare in different ways for their respective semifinal ties.

Greg Vanney and Toronto host Leg 1 from BMO Field on Tuesday, whereas the Red Bulls must go on the road to Estadio Akron the following evening.

While the tactics for both clubs will likely be different, as they should be, the end goal is the same for each team. Stay in contention ahead of the second leg.

In the last round, the Red Bulls did well to earn two critical away goals against Club Tijuana, before rounding up a 5-1 aggregate result against the Mexican side.

Meanwhile, Toronto picked up an important home win against Tigres in Leg 1 before dropping the return leg in Mexico, but still advancing.

The Champions League has been in existence since 1962, however, the current CCL format has existed for the past 10 years — during which no MLS sides have managed to win the competition.

During the previous Champions’ Cup era, D.C. United (1998) and the LA Galaxy (2000) each brought home titles under the old format