Conte insists he isn’t worried about Chelsea future

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2018, 10:32 AM EDT
Antonio Conte cut a despondent figure on the sidelines and in the aftermath of Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat at home against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

During the loss he saw his side give up a 1-0 lead and squander several chances to score, then make basic defensive errors as he kicked a water bottle in disgust as his time is running out at Chelsea, a club renowned for giving managers a short leash.

That defeat all but confirmed Chelsea will not be playing in the UEFA Champions League next season with the Blues eight points off the top four with seven games to go following a disastrous run of five defeats in their last seven Premier League games.

What now for Conte and Chelsea?

Asked if he feared for his future at the club beyond this season, the Italian coach remained defiant despite many believing he will depart at the end of the current campaign.

“I don’t know, I don’t know. I don’t know about this, but we didn’t speak about a project,” Conte said. “I don’t know, you have to ask the club, not me. I repeat, my task is to work, and I know that I work, 24 hours, for Chelsea, me and my staff. This is our task. Then the club has to take the decision. But I repeat, I am not worried about this.”

The way Conte nonchalantly shrugged off those questions about his own future is nothing new. He’s been doing it for months.

That’s what happens when you question the direction of the club and the player recruitment policy at Chelsea (which he has little to do with) time and time again.

Conte is, first and foremost, a coach. He is there to get the best out of this squad of players and without any European distractions he did that superbly last season by securing an unlikely Premier League title.

This season it has been very different and Conte’s demeanor has been in stark contrast to the fiery, charismatic Italian coach who led Chelsea to glory in his debut season in England. He has had issues with Diego Costa which saw his elongated departure from Chelsea cause plenty of unrest, plus veterans Gary Cahill and David Luiz have both found themselves out of favor under the Italian and rumors about the futures of Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois continue.

If Conte wins the FA Cup (his side face Southampton in the semifinal later this month at Wembley) and finishes in fifth place, a few points out of the top four, it is still not a bad campaign for the Blues. They still made it to the knockout rounds of the Champions League and Lionel Messi was the difference as they fell to Barcelona in the Round of 16. If he leaves at the end of this season, Conte will be able to hold his head high and his reputation won’t be tarnished. Chelsea could be set for another few seasons of struggling to finish in the top four but Conte will be fine.

Asked if he has been able to get the best out of the squad at his disposal this season, here was Conte’s intriguing response.

“Yeah. I am sure about this,” Conte said. “We are working very well, very hard and the commitment of the players is top. Despite this you stay in this position… we must be a bit worried about this.”

Chelsea’s defeat to Tottenham was perhaps the final nail in Conte’s coffin as he will likely get his wish to depart the West London club at the end of this season, but whether or not it’s on his terms remains to be seen.

Conte has one more season left on his current deal and insists he will honor that contract. But with his mind clearly elsewhere and the likes of PSG and the Italian national team said to be lining him up, Chelsea know he will not resign and forfeit a sizable compensation package (around $9 million) that would come his way if he was fired by Roman Abramovich and the Chelsea board.

The waiting game for who will flinch first is well and truly on and there seems to be no way that Conte will walk away by his own accord.

Benfica’s mascot eagle returns after flying away before game

Benfica/Twitter
Associated PressApr 2, 2018, 9:37 AM EDT
LISBON, Portugal (AP) Benfica fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The team’s mascot eagle is back.

A day after one of the team’s eagles unexpectedly flew away during a pre-match ceremony, the club said the bird had returned unharmed on Sunday.

“Guess who’s back…,” the club said in a social media post accompanied by a photo of the eagles. “You can stop worrying, they are all here.”

The eagles are released before home matches and fly around the Stadium of Light. They are supposed to return to a trainer standing near midfield, but the bird used before the team’s 2-0 win over Vitoria Guimaraes on Saturday flew out of the stadium and kept going.

The eagles carry ribbons with the team’s red and white colors.

Mourinho hits out at Man United’s critics, again

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2018, 8:43 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho is adamant his team deserve to finish in second place in the Premier League this season.

And he really, really wants you to know they deserve to finish the best of the rest after Manchester City as they sit in second on 68 points, two points ahead of third-place Liverpool and four points ahead of fourth-place Tottenham with seven games to go.

A defeat at crosstown rivals Man City next weekend will see City clinch the PL title in what will be a bitter moment for Mourinho and United, but the Portuguese coach has repeatedly hit out at critics and at the weekend pointed to his club still being “in transition” and is happy with the progress they are making.

Speaking after United’s 2-0 win against Swansea City on Saturday, Mourinho revealed he is sick and tired of hearing how the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal are better teams than Man United.

“Manchester City is not important for me. What is important to me is that since the moment we left the first position, we have been second for the whole of the season,” Mourinho said. “We deserve to finish second no matter what the critics say. You all say the teams in third, fourth, fifth and sixth are all better than us, but they are not better than us. We have more points than them. We are going to fight in the seven matches we have left to go to finish second.”

Of course, he’s right from a pure points standpoint. But can you really argue that Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal aren’t better to watch than United when they’re at their best?

United’s pragmatic style under Mourinho has been lambasted by pundits and fans but he is getting results and racking up points with David De Gea having another fine season in goal to cover up any of United’s defensive deficiencies. Only City have conceded fewer than United’s 23 in 31 PL games this season but City, Liverpool and Tottenham have all scored more goals than United to add more weight to the argument that they’re more entertaining teams to watch.

Look, United are good. They are making progress from their sixth-place finish last season (although that is a little skewed given how they basically gave up on the league and went all-in on the Europa League in the final months of the season) in Mourinho’s first campaign at Old Trafford.

Despite three trophies last season and a return to the UEFA Champions League knockout round, they just aren’t as good as Man City.

Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino continue to get plaudits for the way their teams play and Mourinho will not get that anytime soon due to his overly defensive tactics in multiple games this season, not least their shock UCL exit at the Round of 16 to Sevilla.

There’s no doubt that Mourinho will park the bus at Man City on Saturday to try and stop Guardiola’s side from winning the title, so perhaps he’s just getting ahead of the game. Because if United set up in a 5-4-1 formation at City next Saturday, the next few days will be dominate by talk of how Mourinho lacks ambition and United aren’t entertaining to watch.

Alan Pardew leaves West Brom

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2018, 7:37 AM EDT
Well, that didn’t go well. At all.

Alan Pardew has “agreed to mutually part company” with West Bromwich Albion after 18 Premier League games in charge which yielded just one win and eight points from a possible 54.

West Brom are bottom of the Premier League table, 10 points from safety with just six games to go and heading for relegation after a eight-year stay in the top-flight. Per the club website, former West Brom skipper and center back Darren Moore will take charge of the team “until further notice.”

Pardew, 56, took over from Tony Pulis in November with the Baggies already in the midst of a massive slump as they’d failed to win since August and were on a 10-game winless run.

Things got worse as Pardew had to handle an incident on a warm-weather training trip to Barcelona as several veterans allegedly stole a taxi on a late night out in February.

The former West Ham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace manager signed a contract until the end of the 2019-20 season when he arrived at the Hawthorns in November, but West Brom and Pardew didn’t feel he would be a good fit for what will highly-likely be a promotion challenge in the second-tier of English soccer next season.

Below is the statement in full from West Brom on Pardew moving on.

West Bromwich Albion and Alan Pardew have agreed to mutually part company today following discussions between both parties.

Assistant Head Coach John Carver will also be leaving. The Club would like to thank Alan and John for their efforts and wish them well in their future endeavours.

First-team coach Darren Moore has been placed in charge of first team affairs until further notice. The Club will not be making any further comment at this time.

Exploited Qatar World Cup workers to receive compensation

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 1, 2018, 10:10 PM EDT
Qatar World Cup organizers say migrant workers building stadiums will receive more than $5 million in compensation after recruitment fees were demanded to secure employment in the Gulf nation.

The announcement highlights ongoing concerns about the exploitation of workers, many of them drawn from South Asian nations including India and Nepal, who are relied on to prepare Qatar for the FIFA tournament in 2022.

World Cup organizing committee secretary general Hassan Al Thawadi acknowledged Sunday that “all too often, the very people who have left their homes to provide for their families are the ones exploited.”

Al Thawadi says his organizing committee and contractors “have agreed on a mechanism to ensure that our workers are reimbursed for the hardships they may have endured when coming to Qatar to work.”

Organizers say 12 million Qatari riyals ($5.2 million) in compensation will be paid to workers from companies over the next two years.