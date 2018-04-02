More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Dele Alli delivers perfect response to criticism

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2018, 11:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Dele Alli answered his critics defiantly on Sunday with a silky second half double at Chelsea to end Tottenham’s 28-year wait for a win at Stamford Bridge.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

After a disappointing week away with the English national team, Alli delivered on his 100th Premier League appearance.

Alli, 21, played 22 minutes for England during the international break as he didn’t even feature against Italy and manager Gareth Southgate seemed to suggest it was down to the form of the Tottenham midfielder. All the talk was about the demise of Alli…

Well, Southgate won’t have to worry Alli being out of form any longer as his first goal against Chelsea was a thing of beauty as he plucked the ball out of the air delicately before rifling home an instinctive finish off the post. His second was a calm finish as he slinked around the box to heap misery on the Chelsea fans booing his every touch.

Despite his two-goal display, Alli knows one thing: haters gonna hate.

“I’m sure people will still be disappointed with the way I’ve played. They’ll have something to say,” Alli told Sky Sports. “For me, it was just about helping the team as much as I can. Like I’ve said before, what people say, I try not to let it affect me as much as I can. I don’t think I had a point to prove. I just had to get into the starting 11 and help the team.”

Alli has had an up and down season for Spurs in his third season in the Premier League but it’s like everyone has forgotten that he won two-straight PFA Young Player of the Year awards in his first two seasons in the PL, scoring 28 goals over the two campaigns. Talk about his dives in and around the box and his hot-headed demeanor has intensified since his form has tailed off somewhat but he still has eight goals this season and is on track to get double figures for the third season on the trot in the PL.

The only midfielder in Premier League history to score or assist more goals in his first 100 games is Matt Le Tissier as Alli continues to churn out key performances. With Harry Kane missing from the starting lineup through injury on Sunday, he stood tall at Stamford Bridge to deliver a long-awaited win for Tottenham.

At 21 years of age he still has plenty of maturing to do but as his manager Mauricio Pochettino said to NBC’s analysts after the game, we have to realize just how much pressure is on Alli at such a young age.

Every time he has been questioned or criticized he always has an answer. That is the sign of a top class player and that is exactly what Alli is.

Champions League quarterfinal predictions

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2018, 12:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The UEFA Champions League quaterfinals kick off on Tuesday as four huge ties take center stage over the next week.

[ MORE: Champions League scores

With the first legs happening this week and the second legs next week, there isn’t much time for a breather, especially with domestic games wedged in-between.

An all-Premier League clash ensures that there will be one English club in the semifinal, while the three Spanish teams left in the competition have all avoided each other.

Below we take a look at each series and predict the outcome.

Liverpool v. Manchester City – First leg: Apr. 4 & Second leg: Apr. 10
This is it. A monster clash between two of the Premier League’s top three teams. Liverpool’s 4-3 win against Manchester City at Anfield earlier this season (they are still the only team to beat City in the PL this season) will give Jurgen Klopp‘s men confidence they can pull off an upset. But with Pep Guardiola‘s City one win away from clinching the PL title in-between this series (against Man United in a Manchester Derby no less) and the bookmakers favorites to win the UCL, Liverpool are the underdogs.

The key battle will be in the first leg. Liverpool know they must take a lead with them for the second leg at the Etihad Stadium to have any chance of advancing to the final four and that means they will press City high early on, just like they did in the league win in January. If Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi can weather the storm from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino then City have a chance of putting Liverpool in their place, especially with Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva back in top form. Virgil Van Dijk has improved Liverpool’s defense drastically but can Loris Karius step up and deliver two huge displays over the two legs? Man City to advance 4-2 on aggregate

Juventus v. Real Madrid – First leg: Apr. 3 & Second leg: Apr. 11
Massive clash between European soccer royalty. Juve have reached the final in two of the last three seasons. Real have won the Champions League two years in a row. This rematch of the 2016-17 final in Cardiff promises so much. Just like we saw against Tottenham in the Round of 16, this Juve side has the ability to withstand severe pressure and not fall. Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco and Karim Benzema will come at them but with Gigi Buffon in goal and Giorgi Chiellini at the heart of their defense, Juve still has a fear factor around them despite their ageing years.

As for Zinedine Zidane and Real, they are all in on the UCL and have been for a while. A three-peat would be an incredible achievement and Zidane would likely walk away from being a manager after leading this star-studded team to unprecedented success. That said, his former team Juve will give them their toughest test in the UCL this season. Real Madrid to advance 3-2 on aggregate

Sevilla v. Bayern Munich – First leg: Apr. 3 & Second leg: Apr. 11
Having the first leg in Seville means the Spanish side will want to go for it from the start and we saw against Manchester United just how many chances they can create at home with their supporters creating a superb atmosphere. Vincenzo Montella’s men blew a 2-0 lead against Barcelona at the weekend and should have wrapped things up before Lionel Messi jumped off the bench to grab a point for Barca and keep their unbeaten season going.

Bayern have already said they’re wary of Sevilla, who knocked out Man United in stunning fashion at Old Trafford in the last round, but the Bavarian giants are the heavy favorites to make yet another UCL final four. For Arjen Robben and Frank Ribery, this is one last chance to win the big trophy as they continue to rip it up in the Bundesliga year after year. Bayern’s experience should get them through this. Bayern to advance 3-1 on aggregate

Barcelona v. Roma – First leg: Apr. 4 & Second leg: Apr. 10
Barca warmed up for this game with a shaky defensive display at Sevilla as Ernesto Valverde had to call on Messi to save their unbeaten season. Still, with Messi back fit, Barcelona have the edge and having the first leg at home makes a big difference as they will look to wrap things up nice and early at the Nou Camp.

Roma should not be underestimated, especially with Edin Dzeko capable of unnerving the toughest defenses and youngster Cengiz Under bursting onto the scenes in recent months with some incredible goals and attacking displays. Roma’s veteran defense could well collapse with Messi and Luis Suarez running at them but if they can hold things together for the second leg in Rome, things could get very uncomfortable for Barcelona. We saw Roma batter Chelsea earlier this season in the group stages in the Stadio Olimpico and although the Messi factor is strong, Roma has nothing to lose as nobody seriously expected them to get to this stage. Like Sevilla and Liverpool, a team playing without any pressure is a dangerous proposition at this stage of the tournament. But, it’s Messi. Barcelona to advance 4-3 on aggregate

Conte insists he isn’t worried about Chelsea future

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2018, 10:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Antonio Conte cut a despondent figure on the sidelines and in the aftermath of Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat at home against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

During the loss he saw his side give up a 1-0 lead and squander several chances to score, then make basic defensive errors as he kicked a water bottle in disgust as his time is running out at Chelsea, a club renowned for giving managers a short leash when things start to go wrong.

That defeat all but confirmed Chelsea will not be playing in the UEFA Champions League next season with the Blues eight points off the top four with seven games to go following a disastrous run of five defeats in their last seven Premier League games.

What now for Conte and Chelsea?

Asked if he feared for his future at the club beyond this season, the Italian coach remained defiant despite many believing he will depart at the end of the current campaign.

“I don’t know, I don’t know. I don’t know about this, but we didn’t speak about a project,” Conte said. “I don’t know, you have to ask the club, not me. I repeat, my task is to work, and I know that I work, 24 hours, for Chelsea, me and my staff. This is our task. Then the club has to take the decision. But I repeat, I am not worried about this.”

The way Conte nonchalantly shrugged off those questions about his own future is nothing new. He’s been doing it for months.

That’s what happens when you question the direction of the club and the player recruitment policy at Chelsea (which he has little to do with) time and time again.

Conte is, first and foremost, a coach. He is there to get the best out of this squad of players and without any European distractions he did that superbly last season by securing an unlikely Premier League title. Chelsea had an edge to them last season and didn’t suffer from fatigue as they always seemed to find a way to defend resolutely or be clinical when it mattered. That winning mentality has evaporated almost as quickly as Conte produced it.

This season it has been very different and Conte’s demeanor has been in stark contrast to the fiery, charismatic Italian coach who led Chelsea to glory in his debut season in England. He has had issues with Diego Costa which saw his elongated departure from Chelsea cause plenty of unrest, plus veterans Gary Cahill and David Luiz have both found themselves out of favor under the Italian and rumors about the futures of Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois continue. Add into the mix his apparent displeasure that more money wasn’t spent last summer and Nemanja Matic was sold over his head and this has been brewing for some time with Conte chipping away at the hierarchy whenever he can and also trying to protect his own legacy whenever possible.

If Conte wins the FA Cup (his side face Southampton in the semifinal later this month at Wembley) and finishes in fifth place, a few points out of the top four, it is still not a bad campaign for the Blues. They still made it to the knockout rounds of the Champions League and Lionel Messi was the difference as they fell to Barcelona in the Round of 16. If he leaves at the end of this season, Conte will be able to hold his head high and his reputation won’t be tarnished. Chelsea could be set for another few seasons of struggling to finish in the top four but Conte will be fine.

Asked if he has been able to get the best out of the squad at his disposal this season, here was Conte’s intriguing response.

“Yeah. I am sure about this,” Conte said. “We are working very well, very hard and the commitment of the players is top. Despite this you stay in this position… we must be a bit worried about this.”

Chelsea’s defeat to Tottenham was perhaps the final nail in Conte’s coffin as he will likely get his wish to depart the West London club at the end of this season, but whether or not it’s on his terms remains to be seen.

Conte has one more season left on his current deal and insists he will honor that contract. But with his mind clearly elsewhere and the likes of PSG and the Italian national team said to be lining him up, Chelsea know he will not resign and forfeit a sizable compensation package (around $9 million) that would come his way if he was fired by Roman Abramovich and the Chelsea board.

The waiting game for who will flinch first is well and truly on and there seems to be no way that Conte will walk away on his own accord.

Chelsea’s issues run deeper than just another PL club facing a slump the season after winning the title. Conte won’t be around to figure out exactly how his, and Chelsea’s, bubble has burst.

Benfica’s mascot eagle returns after flying away before game

Benfica/Twitter
Associated PressApr 2, 2018, 9:37 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LISBON, Portugal (AP) Benfica fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The team’s mascot eagle is back.

A day after one of the team’s eagles unexpectedly flew away during a pre-match ceremony, the club said the bird had returned unharmed on Sunday.

“Guess who’s back…,” the club said in a social media post accompanied by a photo of the eagles. “You can stop worrying, they are all here.”

The eagles are released before home matches and fly around the Stadium of Light. They are supposed to return to a trainer standing near midfield, but the bird used before the team’s 2-0 win over Vitoria Guimaraes on Saturday flew out of the stadium and kept going.

The eagles carry ribbons with the team’s red and white colors.

Mourinho hits out at Man United’s critics, again

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2018, 8:43 AM EDT
1 Comment

Jose Mourinho is adamant his team deserve to finish in second place in the Premier League this season.

And he really, really wants you to know they deserve to finish the best of the rest after Manchester City as they sit in second on 68 points, two points ahead of third-place Liverpool and four points ahead of fourth-place Tottenham with seven games to go.

A defeat at crosstown rivals Man City next weekend will see City clinch the PL title in what will be a bitter moment for Mourinho and United, but the Portuguese coach has repeatedly hit out at critics and at the weekend pointed to his club still being “in transition” and is happy with the progress they are making.

Speaking after United’s 2-0 win against Swansea City on Saturday, Mourinho revealed he is sick and tired of hearing how the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal are better teams than Man United.

“Manchester City is not important for me. What is important to me is that since the moment we left the first position, we have been second for the whole of the season,” Mourinho said. “We deserve to finish second no matter what the critics say. You all say the teams in third, fourth, fifth and sixth are all better than us, but they are not better than us. We have more points than them. We are going to fight in the seven matches we have left to go to finish second.”

Of course, he’s right from a pure points standpoint. But can you really argue that Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal aren’t better to watch than United when they’re at their best?

United’s pragmatic style under Mourinho has been lambasted by pundits and fans but he is getting results and racking up points with David De Gea having another fine season in goal to cover up any of United’s defensive deficiencies. Only City have conceded fewer than United’s 23 in 31 PL games this season but City, Liverpool and Tottenham have all scored more goals than United to add more weight to the argument that they’re more entertaining teams to watch.

Look, United are good. They are making progress from their sixth-place finish last season (although that is a little skewed given how they basically gave up on the league and went all-in on the Europa League in the final months of the season) in Mourinho’s first campaign at Old Trafford.

Despite three trophies last season and a return to the UEFA Champions League knockout round, they just aren’t as good as Man City.

Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino continue to get plaudits for the way their teams play and Mourinho will not get that anytime soon due to his overly defensive tactics in multiple games this season, not least their shock UCL exit at the Round of 16 to Sevilla.

There’s no doubt that Mourinho will park the bus at Man City on Saturday to try and stop Guardiola’s side from winning the title, so perhaps he’s just getting ahead of the game. Because if United set up in a 5-4-1 formation at City next Saturday, the next few days will be dominate by talk of how Mourinho lacks ambition and United aren’t entertaining to watch.