Getty Images

Mourinho hits out at Man United’s critics, again

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2018, 8:43 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho is adamant his team deserve to finish in second place in the Premier League this season.

And he really, really wants you to know they deserve to finish the best of the rest after Manchester City as they sit in second on 68 points, two points ahead of third-place Liverpool and four points ahead of fourth-place Tottenham with seven games to go.

A defeat at crosstown rivals Man City next weekend will see City clinch the PL title in what will be a bitter moment for Mourinho and United, but the Portuguese coach has repeatedly hit out at critics and at the weekend pointed to his club still being “in transition” and is happy with the progress they are making.

Speaking after United’s 2-0 win against Swansea City on Saturday, Mourinho revealed he is sick and tired of hearing how the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal are better teams than Man United.

“Manchester City is not important for me. What is important to me is that since the moment we left the first position, we have been second for the whole of the season,” Mourinho said. “We deserve to finish second no matter what the critics say. You all say the teams in third, fourth, fifth and sixth are all better than us, but they are not better than us. We have more points than them. We are going to fight in the seven matches we have left to go to finish second.”

Of course, he’s right from a pure points standpoint. But can you really argue that Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal aren’t better to watch than United when they’re at their best?

United’s pragmatic style under Mourinho has been lambasted by pundits and fans but he is getting results and racking up points with David De Gea having another fine season in goal to cover up any of United’s defensive deficiencies. Only City have conceded fewer than United’s 23 in 31 PL games this season but City, Liverpool and Tottenham have all scored more goals than United to add more weight to the argument that they’re more entertaining teams to watch.

Look, United are good. They are making progress from their sixth-place finish last season (although that is a little skewed given how they basically gave up on the league and went all-in on the Europa League in the final months of the season) in Mourinho’s first campaign at Old Trafford.

Despite three trophies last season and a return to the UEFA Champions League knockout round, they just aren’t as good as Man City.

Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino continue to get plaudits for the way their teams play and Mourinho will not get that anytime soon due to his overly defensive tactics in multiple games this season, not least their shock UCL exit at the Round of 16 to Sevilla.

There’s no doubt that Mourinho will park the bus at Man City on Saturday to try and stop Guardiola’s side from winning the title, so perhaps he’s just getting ahead of the game. Because if United set up in a 5-4-1 formation at City next Saturday, the next few days will be dominate by talk of how Mourinho lacks ambition and United aren’t entertaining to watch.

Benfica’s mascot eagle returns after flying away before game

Benfica/Twitter
Associated PressApr 2, 2018, 9:37 AM EDT
LISBON, Portugal (AP) Benfica fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The team’s mascot eagle is back.

A day after one of the team’s eagles unexpectedly flew away during a pre-match ceremony, the club said the bird had returned unharmed on Sunday.

“Guess who’s back…,” the club said in a social media post accompanied by a photo of the eagles. “You can stop worrying, they are all here.”

The eagles are released before home matches and fly around the Stadium of Light. They are supposed to return to a trainer standing near midfield, but the bird used before the team’s 2-0 win over Vitoria Guimaraes on Saturday flew out of the stadium and kept going.

The eagles carry ribbons with the team’s red and white colors.

Alan Pardew leaves West Brom

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2018, 7:37 AM EDT
Well, that didn’t go well. At all.

Alan Pardew has “agreed to mutually part company” with West Bromwich Albion after 18 Premier League games in charge which yielded just one win and eight points from a possible 54.

West Brom are bottom of the Premier League table, 10 points from safety with just six games to go and heading for relegation after a eight-year stay in the top-flight. Per the club website, former West Brom skipper and center back Darren Moore will take charge of the team “until further notice.”

Pardew, 56, took over from Tony Pulis in November with the Baggies already in the midst of a massive slump as they’d failed to win since August and were on a 10-game winless run.

Things got worse as Pardew had to handle an incident on a warm-weather training trip to Barcelona as several veterans allegedly stole a taxi on a late night out in February.

The former West Ham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace manager signed a contract until the end of the 2019-20 season when he arrived at the Hawthorns in November, but West Brom and Pardew didn’t feel he would be a good fit for what will highly-likely be a promotion challenge in the second-tier of English soccer next season.

Below is the statement in full from West Brom on Pardew moving on.

West Bromwich Albion and Alan Pardew have agreed to mutually part company today following discussions between both parties.

Assistant Head Coach John Carver will also be leaving. The Club would like to thank Alan and John for their efforts and wish them well in their future endeavours.

First-team coach Darren Moore has been placed in charge of first team affairs until further notice. The Club will not be making any further comment at this time.

Exploited Qatar World Cup workers to receive compensation

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 1, 2018, 10:10 PM EDT
Qatar World Cup organizers say migrant workers building stadiums will receive more than $5 million in compensation after recruitment fees were demanded to secure employment in the Gulf nation.

The announcement highlights ongoing concerns about the exploitation of workers, many of them drawn from South Asian nations including India and Nepal, who are relied on to prepare Qatar for the FIFA tournament in 2022.

World Cup organizing committee secretary general Hassan Al Thawadi acknowledged Sunday that “all too often, the very people who have left their homes to provide for their families are the ones exploited.”

Al Thawadi says his organizing committee and contractors “have agreed on a mechanism to ensure that our workers are reimbursed for the hardships they may have endured when coming to Qatar to work.”

Organizers say 12 million Qatari riyals ($5.2 million) in compensation will be paid to workers from companies over the next two years.

Spanish MF fell from hotel’s 3rd floor, faces “very slow” recovery

Photo credit: @AlbaceteBPSAD
Associated PressApr 1, 2018, 7:50 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Albacete midfielder Pelayo Novo faces a “very slow” recovery after falling from the third floor of the team’s hotel, the club said Sunday.

Albacete vice president Victor Varela said Novo was in stable condition a day after undergoing surgery for multiple fractures sustained in Saturday’s fall.

The 27-year-old Spaniard from the second-division Spanish club remained in an intensive care unit but responded satisfactorily as doctors began removing medication that was keeping him sedated.

“The recovery process will be gradual, very slow,” Varela said. “The family is confident that he is receiving the best care possible and that everything will improve little by little.”

Novo fell into an open space by a set of stairs in an interior area of the hotel, reportedly while leaning on a railing and using his phone.

“Yesterday, the important thing was to make sure that the player stayed with us,” Varela said. “Now we have to wait to see how everything progresses. We must remain cautious, we don’t know how long it’s going to take. It was a touch-and-go situation, but things have progressed favorably.”

The incident happened in the northeastern city of Huesca, where Albacete was due to play the local team on Saturday. The match was postponed.