PL Playback: Style over substance?

By Joe Prince-Wright, Apr 2, 2018, 2:35 PM EDT
STYLISTIC WAR TAKES CENTER STAGE

Do you just want to win? Or does it matter more about how you try to win?

With Manchester City taking on Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League in midweek and then Manchester United in the Premier League this Saturday (in case you’ve been living under a rock, a win for City against their crosstown rivals clinches the Premier League title), this topic is at the forefront of conversation.

Especially as Jose Mourinho (shock: he’s firmly in the substance camp) wants people to focus on which teams have the most points rather than how they play.

“We deserve to finish second no matter what the critics say. You all say the teams in third, fourth, fifth and sixth are all better than us, but they are not better than us. We have more points than them. We are going to fight in the seven matches we have left to go to finish second,” Mourinho said.

This argument of who is the “better” team has been a growing theme throughout this season and it is as divisive as it is confusing. You can go around in circles analyzing the team who has the most possession, creates the most chances and runs the furthest at the highest intensity. Every stat imaginable to understand if a team is good to watch or is more economical in winning.

But what does it all mean if you don’t win a trophy?

Defending his defensive, pragmatic tactics which have been hammered by United’s fans and pundits due to the talented attacking players at his disposal, Mourinho is fully aware that results over romance keep you in a managerial job longer.

Or do they?

When you look around the Premier League, specifically at the other teams in the top six, there’s a real argument to be had that teams and owners are now settling for a few seasons of up and down results if they’re going to stick with a manager and his ideology and build something sustainable, something which is admired across the globe and a style of play which is instantly recognizable.

Look at Guardiola. Look at Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Look at Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham. And, in a more extreme case, look at Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. They’re clever (or lucky) because they’re in situations where they are getting time to deliver and they continue to just give everyone enough hope that all of this sexy play will amount to a trophy, or a deep run in the Champions League or a title bid.

The aforementioned managers have all been afforded time, and in the case of Guardiola, Klopp and Wenger (to a certain extent), vast resources to build teams that not only win games but also entertain while they’re doing it.

That is still the key. You need to win. But it is now becoming more about how stylish you are than just grinding out victories.

Klopp and Pochettino are now three years and four years into their respective projects and only now is more pressure being applied to Liverpool and Tottenham needing to win something and have something sustainable to show for their high energy, fluid and highly entertaining brand of play. They have both turned their clubs into top four regulars who are competing at Europe’s too table and impressing.

But what is next? What happens when beautiful play doesn’t yield something tangible?

Wenger has been fighting with that for decades and no matter what you say about his recent seasons, Arsenal are still fun to watch most weeks with Mesut Ozil pulling the strings and a host of attack-minded players put in the same team.

Then on the other side of the coin you have Mourinho and his successor at Chelsea, Antonio Conte. Both have won a Premier League title in the last three years (both at Chelsea) but both are under pressure for defensive tactics and perhaps being too negative with the players they have at their disposal. At the current time Conte is on his way out at Chelsea and despite Mourinho having signed a new long-term deal at United, it doesn’t seem unlikely that next season may be his last at Old Trafford given his penchant for losing the plot in his third season pretty much wherever he goes.

This season Conte and Mourinho have been criticized publicly for their defensive, pragmatic approach but has it harmed their reputations? Will questions about the supposed lack of progress at United and Chelsea (their defeat to Tottenham accelerated this talk) stop them from getting jobs elsewhere?

Nope.

Conte and Mourinho have boatloads of trophies to back up their choices to build from the back and turn their backs on a risk-reward approach. That is why Conte will get another job easily at a top European club when his inevitable exit from Chelsea occurs in the next few months. Pochettino doesn’t have trophies. Klopp has two Bundesliga titles to his name but the last was almost six years ago.

Guardiola is a trophy winning machine and the outlier in all of this.

He plays attractive, easy to watch soccer and wins trophies too. City weren’t great to watch last season but they had a plan. City invested in Pep’s ideas and gave him the resources to make it happen as they chucked veteran defenders on the scrapheap after seeing if they could adapt and then allowed his project to take shape by signing players who could understand his masterplan.

Mourinho is now under more pressure at United because Guardiola is doing what he does (deliver trophies) in style. That will be in plain sight at the Etihad Stadium this weekend when the first and second place team collide with vastly different playing styles and 16 points separating the two.

In an age where we are fixated on not only winning but winning in the best way and being entertained, it is clear that winning is no longer good enough.

If being entertained on a weekly basis slows down the rate of winning but makes you go home with a smile on your face, is that better than grinding out a plethora of 1-0 victories in a season and being crowned champions? What happens if the success never arrives?

For the moment it seems that style is winning the battle over substance in the Premier League.

SHAMBOLIC SOUTHAMPTON “ASHAMED”

This is a clear case of players thinking they are too good to go down. Too talented to roll up their sleeves and scrap. Too egotistical to put the need of the team before their own ambitions.

We’ve all heard the term “they are too good to go down.”

Those teams never are and that is the main reason why Southampton are in a shambolic situation.

New Saints manager Mark Hughes looked shocked during his first Premier League game in charge as a team full of internationals lost 3-0 at West Ham United (they were 3-0 down at half time) to keep themselves in the relegation zone and two points from safety with seven games to go.

Dusan Tadic summed up the severity of the situation Saints find themselves in as they still have Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicester, Everton and Man City to play and will probably need to win three more games.

“We feel ashamed. It is a very bad feeling and we have to take responsibility. It is just our mistakes, it is not the mistake of somebody else. We need to be men. We need to take responsibility and to know what kind of situation we are in. And we are in a tough situation,” Tadic said. “I have been here when we have had the best results of all time for Southampton and personally I feel very ashamed. I think this is one of the worst moments of my career and it is a tough moment. But we have to show we are men. We need to fight. Every game you play you try to win. But obviously something is wrong. By this I mean something with me and all the players. It is not the fault of the coach, it is not the fault of the fans. It is not the fault of anyone else. It is just our fault. We should be ashamed that we are in this kind of situation.”

Fair play to Tadic for fronting this up as two abject displays on the spin against relegation rivals (Saints lost 3-0 at Newcastle before the international break) were devoid of passion and desire at a pivotal stage of the season.

Sadly, this is no surprise. How much longer could Southampton’s policy of selling their best players each summer then replacing them with younger, cheaper, supposedly hungrier players go on? It couldn’t last forever and whispers around the South Coast club suggest that two of the big summer signings in Wesley Hoedt and Mario Lemina have upset the balance of the dressing room and sum up the newfound issues threatening to wreck eight years of incredible progress for Southampton.

It is unfair to point the finger of blame at just two players but the board, led by Les Reed on the sporting side, have to take a large chunk of the blame too. They have allowed this situation to develop and fester. By not keeping Claude Puel in charge last summer and not sacking Mauricio Pellegrino sooner than eight games of a season to go they have badly mismanaged this situation.

Mismanagement is not something you could label Southampton of for most of the last decade. Which is why this is so shocking and scream complacency.

Their journey from the bottom of the third tier in 2009 to four-straight top eight finishes in the Premier League, two Europa League campaigns back-to-back and a League Cup final defeat has been magnificent and shows how a strong academy and a detailed and persistent recruitment plan can lead to success. Before this season you would have said Saints were the poster boys of how to run a stable, profitable club. Now they’re in danger of slipping to the second tier and unless they spring some surprise results in the finals weeks of the season against Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City then they have to be the favorites for the drop along with West Brom (already gone, let’s be honest) and Stoke City (on their way down) as three bastions of midtable PL success will be lost to relegation.

With the wage bill said to have grown to over $130 million per season at Southampton, parachute payments aside, they will be in danger of having to sell off their entire squad and start against in the Championship if they go down.

Saints’ only saving grace is that other teams around them in the table have either played a game more than them or are bang out of form.

Southampton have not only entered the last chance saloon to save themselves. They’ve been wandering around it aimlessly for the past few months avoiding the obvious. It may be too late for them now.

JOSE MOURINHO JR. ON THE BENCH FOR UNITED

You may not have heard of Zuca. He was on the bench for Manchester United on Saturday during their 2-0 win against Swansea City.

Zuca is, of course, better known as Jose Mourinho Jr.

Mourinho’s son, 18, was spotted on United’s bench for the game at Old Trafford wearing a tracksuit which had the initial ZM on them as the 18-year-old undertook “work experience” as part of United’s staff.

Up until last season Zuca was in Fulham’s academy and although he has fallen out of the professional setup as a player, it is believed the goalkeeper could still have a future in the game.

Maybe it will be as an assistant to his father…

Gareth Bale "unhappy" as Man United circle

By Joe Prince-Wright, Apr 2, 2018, 1:19 PM EDT
Gareth Bale‘s future at Real Madrid appears to be in the balance as reports about him being unhappy have surfaced once again.

Reports from Sky Sports claim that Bale is particularly unhappy about his lack of minutes in recent games, with Bale on the bench in two of Real’s last four games.

Bale, 28, was left out of the starting lineup in both of Real’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 games against Paris Saint-Germain and given Cristiano Ronaldo’s untouchable status at the Santiago Bernabeu, Isco scoring a hat trick during the international break and Karim Benzema a firm favorite of manager Zinedine Zidane, it appears he could miss out against Juventus in a huge week for the reigning European champions.

Bale scored twice for Real Madrid in their win at Las Palmas on Saturday but Zidane refused to confirm if the Welsh international would start in their key UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Juventus on Tuesday.

“I’m very pleased with his performance. You’ll have to wait and see if he plays on Tuesday,” Zidane said.

Hot on the heels of these reports of unhappiness from Bale is a claim from the Daily Mirror that Manchester United is ready and willing to offload Anthony Martial to Juventus in order to sign the former Tottenham star.

Martial has dazzled in spells at United but Mourinho doesn’t appear to trust him in big games and the French international, still just 22 years old, may see a move to Juve better for his long-term development given Alexis Sanchez’s arrival at United and Marcus Rashford often preferred to him on the left.

Given Jose Mourinho’s previous comments that he would drive to the airport himself to pick Bale up if there was a chance of Man United signing the Welsh forward, it appears there could be some movement for Mourinho to make an airport run.

Bale has often been targeted by some of Real’s fans amid plenty of rumblings that he hasn’t taken to life in Spain, despite winning three UCL titles in five seasons at the Spanish giants.

Where would Bale slot in at United?

Well, if Martial leaves then a front three of Romelu Lukaku, Sanchez and Bale wouldn’t be bad, would it? Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard would be in reserve and with Juan Mata perhaps moving on this summer, Mourinho seems keen to add more pace to his forward line.

Bale fits the bill and it appears his relationship with Zidane is strained and his five-year sojourn in Spain is coming towards an end. From a selfish point of view, wouldn’t it be great to see Bale back in the Premier League again?

Champions League quarterfinal predictions

By Joe Prince-Wright, Apr 2, 2018, 12:31 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League quaterfinals kick off on Tuesday as four huge ties take center stage over the next week.

[ MORE: Champions League scores

With the first legs happening this week and the second legs next week, there isn’t much time for a breather, especially with domestic games wedged in-between.

An all-Premier League clash ensures that there will be one English club in the semifinal, while the three Spanish teams left in the competition have all avoided each other.

Below we take a look at each series and predict the outcome.

Liverpool v. Manchester City – First leg: Apr. 4 & Second leg: Apr. 10
This is it. A monster clash between two of the Premier League’s top three teams. Liverpool’s 4-3 win against Manchester City at Anfield earlier this season (they are still the only team to beat City in the PL this season) will give Jurgen Klopp‘s men confidence they can pull off an upset. But with Pep Guardiola‘s City one win away from clinching the PL title in-between this series (against Man United in a Manchester Derby no less) and the bookmakers favorites to win the UCL, Liverpool are the underdogs.

The key battle will be in the first leg. Liverpool know they must take a lead with them for the second leg at the Etihad Stadium to have any chance of advancing to the final four and that means they will press City high early on, just like they did in the league win in January. If Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi can weather the storm from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino then City have a chance of putting Liverpool in their place, especially with Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva back in top form. Virgil Van Dijk has improved Liverpool’s defense drastically but can Loris Karius step up and deliver two huge displays over the two legs? Man City to advance 4-2 on aggregate

Juventus v. Real Madrid – First leg: Apr. 3 & Second leg: Apr. 11
Massive clash between European soccer royalty. Juve have reached the final in two of the last three seasons. Real have won the Champions League two years in a row. This rematch of the 2016-17 final in Cardiff promises so much. Just like we saw against Tottenham in the Round of 16, this Juve side has the ability to withstand severe pressure and not fall. Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco and Karim Benzema will come at them but with Gigi Buffon in goal and Giorgi Chiellini at the heart of their defense, Juve still has a fear factor around them despite their ageing years.

As for Zinedine Zidane and Real, they are all in on the UCL and have been for a while. A three-peat would be an incredible achievement and Zidane would likely walk away from being a manager after leading this star-studded team to unprecedented success. That said, his former team Juve will give them their toughest test in the UCL this season. Real Madrid to advance 3-2 on aggregate

Sevilla v. Bayern Munich – First leg: Apr. 3 & Second leg: Apr. 11
Having the first leg in Seville means the Spanish side will want to go for it from the start and we saw against Manchester United just how many chances they can create at home with their supporters creating a superb atmosphere. Vincenzo Montella’s men blew a 2-0 lead against Barcelona at the weekend and should have wrapped things up before Lionel Messi jumped off the bench to grab a point for Barca and keep their unbeaten season going.

Bayern have already said they’re wary of Sevilla, who knocked out Man United in stunning fashion at Old Trafford in the last round, but the Bavarian giants are the heavy favorites to make yet another UCL final four. For Arjen Robben and Frank Ribery, this is one last chance to win the big trophy as they continue to rip it up in the Bundesliga year after year. Bayern’s experience should get them through this. Bayern to advance 3-1 on aggregate

Barcelona v. Roma – First leg: Apr. 4 & Second leg: Apr. 10
Barca warmed up for this game with a shaky defensive display at Sevilla as Ernesto Valverde had to call on Messi to save their unbeaten season. Still, with Messi back fit, Barcelona have the edge and having the first leg at home makes a big difference as they will look to wrap things up nice and early at the Nou Camp.

Roma should not be underestimated, especially with Edin Dzeko capable of unnerving the toughest defenses and youngster Cengiz Under bursting onto the scenes in recent months with some incredible goals and attacking displays. Roma’s veteran defense could well collapse with Messi and Luis Suarez running at them but if they can hold things together for the second leg in Rome, things could get very uncomfortable for Barcelona. We saw Roma batter Chelsea earlier this season in the group stages in the Stadio Olimpico and although the Messi factor is strong, Roma has nothing to lose as nobody seriously expected them to get to this stage. Like Sevilla and Liverpool, a team playing without any pressure is a dangerous proposition at this stage of the tournament. But, it’s Messi. Barcelona to advance 4-3 on aggregate

Dele Alli delivers perfect response to criticism

By Joe Prince-Wright, Apr 2, 2018, 11:35 AM EDT
Dele Alli answered his critics defiantly on Sunday with a silky second half double at Chelsea to end Tottenham’s 28-year wait for a win at Stamford Bridge.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

After a disappointing week away with the English national team, Alli delivered on his 100th Premier League appearance.

Alli, 21, played 22 minutes for England during the international break as he didn’t even feature against Italy and manager Gareth Southgate seemed to suggest it was down to the form of the Tottenham midfielder. All the talk was about the demise of Alli…

Well, Southgate won’t have to worry Alli being out of form any longer as his first goal against Chelsea was a thing of beauty as he plucked the ball out of the air delicately before rifling home an instinctive finish off the post. His second was a calm finish as he slinked around the box to heap misery on the Chelsea fans booing his every touch.

Despite his two-goal display, Alli knows one thing: haters gonna hate.

“I’m sure people will still be disappointed with the way I’ve played. They’ll have something to say,” Alli told Sky Sports. “For me, it was just about helping the team as much as I can. Like I’ve said before, what people say, I try not to let it affect me as much as I can. I don’t think I had a point to prove. I just had to get into the starting 11 and help the team.”

Alli has had an up and down season for Spurs in his third season in the Premier League but it’s like everyone has forgotten that he won two-straight PFA Young Player of the Year awards in his first two seasons in the PL, scoring 28 goals over the two campaigns. Talk about his dives in and around the box and his hot-headed demeanor has intensified since his form has tailed off somewhat but he still has eight goals this season and is on track to get double figures for the third season on the trot in the PL.

The only midfielder in Premier League history to score or assist more goals in his first 100 games is Matt Le Tissier as Alli continues to churn out key performances. With Harry Kane missing from the starting lineup through injury on Sunday, he stood tall at Stamford Bridge to deliver a long-awaited win for Tottenham.

At 21 years of age he still has plenty of maturing to do but as his manager Mauricio Pochettino said to NBC’s analysts after the game, we have to realize just how much pressure is on Alli at such a young age.

Every time he has been questioned or criticized he always has an answer. That is the sign of a top class player and that is exactly what Alli is.

Conte insists he isn't worried about Chelsea future

By Joe Prince-Wright, Apr 2, 2018, 10:32 AM EDT
Antonio Conte cut a despondent figure on the sidelines and in the aftermath of Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat at home against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

During the loss he saw his side give up a 1-0 lead and squander several chances to score, then make basic defensive errors as he kicked a water bottle in disgust as his time is running out at Chelsea, a club renowned for giving managers a short leash when things start to go wrong.

That defeat all but confirmed Chelsea will not be playing in the UEFA Champions League next season with the Blues eight points off the top four with seven games to go following a disastrous run of five defeats in their last seven Premier League games.

What now for Conte and Chelsea?

Asked if he feared for his future at the club beyond this season, the Italian coach remained defiant despite many believing he will depart at the end of the current campaign.

“I don’t know, I don’t know. I don’t know about this, but we didn’t speak about a project,” Conte said. “I don’t know, you have to ask the club, not me. I repeat, my task is to work, and I know that I work, 24 hours, for Chelsea, me and my staff. This is our task. Then the club has to take the decision. But I repeat, I am not worried about this.”

The way Conte nonchalantly shrugged off those questions about his own future is nothing new. He’s been doing it for months.

That’s what happens when you question the direction of the club and the player recruitment policy at Chelsea (which he has little to do with) time and time again.

Conte is, first and foremost, a coach. He is there to get the best out of this squad of players and without any European distractions he did that superbly last season by securing an unlikely Premier League title. Chelsea had an edge to them last season and didn’t suffer from fatigue as they always seemed to find a way to defend resolutely or be clinical when it mattered. That winning mentality has evaporated almost as quickly as Conte produced it.

This season it has been very different and Conte’s demeanor has been in stark contrast to the fiery, charismatic Italian coach who led Chelsea to glory in his debut season in England. He has had issues with Diego Costa which saw his elongated departure from Chelsea cause plenty of unrest, plus veterans Gary Cahill and David Luiz have both found themselves out of favor under the Italian and rumors about the futures of Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois continue. Add into the mix his apparent displeasure that more money wasn’t spent last summer and Nemanja Matic was sold over his head and this has been brewing for some time with Conte chipping away at the hierarchy whenever he can and also trying to protect his own legacy whenever possible.

If Conte wins the FA Cup (his side face Southampton in the semifinal later this month at Wembley) and finishes in fifth place, a few points out of the top four, it is still not a bad campaign for the Blues. They still made it to the knockout rounds of the Champions League and Lionel Messi was the difference as they fell to Barcelona in the Round of 16. If he leaves at the end of this season, Conte will be able to hold his head high and his reputation won’t be tarnished. Chelsea could be set for another few seasons of struggling to finish in the top four but Conte will be fine.

Asked if he has been able to get the best out of the squad at his disposal this season, here was Conte’s intriguing response.

“Yeah. I am sure about this,” Conte said. “We are working very well, very hard and the commitment of the players is top. Despite this you stay in this position… we must be a bit worried about this.”

Chelsea’s defeat to Tottenham was perhaps the final nail in Conte’s coffin as he will likely get his wish to depart the West London club at the end of this season, but whether or not it’s on his terms remains to be seen.

Conte has one more season left on his current deal and insists he will honor that contract. But with his mind clearly elsewhere and the likes of PSG and the Italian national team said to be lining him up, Chelsea know he will not resign and forfeit a sizable compensation package (around $9 million) that would come his way if he was fired by Roman Abramovich and the Chelsea board.

The waiting game for who will flinch first is well and truly on and there seems to be no way that Conte will walk away on his own accord.

Chelsea’s issues run deeper than just another PL club facing a slump the season after winning the title. Conte won’t be around to figure out exactly how his, and Chelsea’s, bubble has burst.