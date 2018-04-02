More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Denis Doyle/Getty Images

UCL Tuesday preview: Juventus hosts Real, Bayern travels to Sevilla

By Matt ReedApr 2, 2018, 3:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Eight teams remain in this season’s UEFA Champions League, as Europe’s elite club competition prepares to separate the serious contenders from those that simply won’t cut it.

[ MORE: Gareth Bale “unhappy” as Man United chases ]

The quarterfinals kick off on Tuesday with a pair of matches featuring top sides, including reigning holders Real Madrid and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Real are riding tremendous form over the second half of the 2017/18 season, and will meet Serie A side Juventus.

Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid side has lost just once in its last 13 matches, and three times overall since the change of the calendar to 2018. In that span, Los Blancos have scored 58 goals across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich — who has really found its form under manager Jupp Heynckes — prepares for an encounter with Spanish side Sevilla.

The Bundesliga club has followed in Real’s footsteps this season, having lost just once all in competitions since the start of December 2017. That includes this past weekend’s 6-0 thrashing of domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern’s test against the La Liga outfit is difficult to assess though given Sevilla’s up-and-down form in 2017/18.

The club managed to dispose of Manchester United in the UCL Round of 16 and also reached the Copa del Rey final — which will be played against Barcelona. However, Vicenzo Montella’s men have fallen 30 points behind league leaders Barca and sit in sixth place with eight matches remaining.

CCL preview: Red Bulls, TFC aim to represent MLS in final

Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images
By Matt ReedApr 2, 2018, 4:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Major League Soccer is still searching for an elusive CONCACAF Champions League title, and with two clubs remaining in this year’s tournament, that reality could finally be nearing.

[ MORE: UCL quarterfinals predictions ]

The New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC remain in contention in the 2018 edition of the CCL as the semifinal round prepares to kick off on Tuesday.

TFC, the defending MLS Cup champions, will take on Liga MX side Club America, while the Red Bulls face off against Chivas Guadalajara from Mexico.

With the possibility of an all-MLS final still in the cards, both the Red Bulls and TFC have to prepare in different ways for their respective semifinal ties.

Greg Vanney and Toronto host Leg 1 from BMO Field on Tuesday, whereas the Red Bulls must go on the road to Estadio Akron the following evening.

While the tactics for both clubs will likely be different, as they should be, the end goal is the same for each team. Stay in contention ahead of the second leg.

In the last round, the Red Bulls did well to earn two critical away goals against Club Tijuana, before rounding up a 5-1 aggregate result against the Mexican side.

Meanwhile, Toronto picked up an important home win against Tigres in Leg 1 before dropping the return leg in Mexico, but still advancing.

The Champions League has been in existence since 1962, however, the current CCL format has existed for the past 10 years — during which no MLS sides have managed to win the competition.

During the previous Champions’ Cup era, D.C. United (1998) and the LA Galaxy (2000) each brought home titles under the old format

PL Playback: Style over substance?

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2018, 2:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

STYLISTIC WAR TAKES CENTER STAGE

Do you just want to win? Or does it matter more about how you try to win?

With Manchester City taking on Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League in midweek and then Manchester United in the Premier League this Saturday (in case you’ve been living under a rock, a win for City against their crosstown rivals clinches the Premier League title), this topic is at the forefront of conversation.

Especially as Jose Mourinho (shock: he’s firmly in the substance camp) wants people to focus on which teams have the most points rather than how they play.

“We deserve to finish second no matter what the critics say. You all say the teams in third, fourth, fifth and sixth are all better than us, but they are not better than us. We have more points than them. We are going to fight in the seven matches we have left to go to finish second,” Mourinho said.

This argument of who is the “better” team has been a growing theme throughout this season and it is as divisive as it is confusing. You can go around in circles analyzing the team who has the most possession, creates the most chances and runs the furthest at the highest intensity. Every stat imaginable to understand if a team is good to watch or is more economical in winning.

But what does it all mean if you don’t win a trophy?

Defending his defensive, pragmatic tactics which have been hammered by United’s fans and pundits due to the talented attacking players at his disposal, Mourinho is fully aware that results over romance keep you in a managerial job longer.

Or do they?

When you look around the Premier League, specifically at the other teams in the top six, there’s a real argument to be had that teams and owners are now settling for a few seasons of up and down results if they’re going to stick with a manager and his ideology and build something sustainable, something which is admired across the globe and a style of play which is instantly recognizable.

Look at Guardiola. Look at Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Look at Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham. And, in a more extreme case, look at Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. They’re clever (or lucky) because they’re in situations where they are getting time to deliver and they continue to just give everyone enough hope that all of this sexy play will amount to a trophy, or a deep run in the Champions League or a title bid.

The aforementioned managers have all been afforded time, and in the case of Guardiola, Klopp and Wenger (to a certain extent), vast resources to build teams that not only win games but also entertain while they’re doing it.

That is still the key. You need to win. But it is now becoming more about how stylish you are than just grinding out victories.

Klopp and Pochettino are now three years and four years into their respective projects and only now is more pressure being applied to Liverpool and Tottenham needing to win something and have something sustainable to show for their high energy, fluid and highly entertaining brand of play. They have both turned their clubs into top four regulars who are competing at Europe’s too table and impressing.

But what is next? What happens when beautiful play doesn’t yield something tangible?

Wenger has been fighting with that for decades and no matter what you say about his recent seasons, Arsenal are still fun to watch most weeks with Mesut Ozil pulling the strings and a host of attack-minded players put in the same team.

Then on the other side of the coin you have Mourinho and his successor at Chelsea, Antonio Conte. Both have won a Premier League title in the last three years (both at Chelsea) but both are under pressure for defensive tactics and perhaps being too negative with the players they have at their disposal. At the current time Conte is on his way out at Chelsea and despite Mourinho having signed a new long-term deal at United, it doesn’t seem unlikely that next season may be his last at Old Trafford given his penchant for losing the plot in his third season pretty much wherever he goes.

This season Conte and Mourinho have been criticized publicly for their defensive, pragmatic approach but has it harmed their reputations? Will questions about the supposed lack of progress at United and Chelsea (their defeat to Tottenham accelerated this talk) stop them from getting jobs elsewhere?

Nope.

Conte and Mourinho have boatloads of trophies to back up their choices to build from the back and turn their backs on a risk-reward approach. That is why Conte will get another job easily at a top European club when his inevitable exit from Chelsea occurs in the next few months. Pochettino doesn’t have trophies. Klopp has two Bundesliga titles to his name but the last was almost six years ago.

Guardiola is a trophy winning machine and the outlier in all of this.

He plays attractive, easy to watch soccer and wins trophies too. City weren’t great to watch last season but they had a plan. City invested in Pep’s ideas and gave him the resources to make it happen as they chucked veteran defenders on the scrapheap after seeing if they could adapt and then allowed his project to take shape by signing players who could understand his masterplan.

Mourinho is now under more pressure at United because Guardiola is doing what he does (deliver trophies) in style. That will be in plain sight at the Etihad Stadium this weekend when the first and second place team collide with vastly different playing styles and 16 points separating the two.

In an age where we are fixated on not only winning but winning in the best way and being entertained, it is clear that winning is no longer good enough.

If being entertained on a weekly basis slows down the rate of winning but makes you go home with a smile on your face, is that better than grinding out a plethora of 1-0 victories in a season and being crowned champions? What happens if the success never arrives?

For the moment it seems that style is winning the battle over substance in the Premier League.

SHAMBOLIC SOUTHAMPTON “ASHAMED”

This is a clear case of players thinking they are too good to go down. Too talented to roll up their sleeves and scrap. Too egotistical to put the need of the team before their own ambitions.

We’ve all heard the term “they are too good to go down.”

Those teams never are and that is the main reason why Southampton are in a shambolic situation.

New Saints manager Mark Hughes looked shocked during his first Premier League game in charge as a team full of internationals lost 3-0 at West Ham United (they were 3-0 down at half time) to keep themselves in the relegation zone and two points from safety with seven games to go.

Dusan Tadic summed up the severity of the situation Saints find themselves in as they still have Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicester, Everton and Man City to play and will probably need to win three more games.

“We feel ashamed. It is a very bad feeling and we have to take responsibility. It is just our mistakes, it is not the mistake of somebody else. We need to be men. We need to take responsibility and to know what kind of situation we are in. And we are in a tough situation,” Tadic said. “I have been here when we have had the best results of all time for Southampton and personally I feel very ashamed. I think this is one of the worst moments of my career and it is a tough moment. But we have to show we are men. We need to fight. Every game you play you try to win. But obviously something is wrong. By this I mean something with me and all the players. It is not the fault of the coach, it is not the fault of the fans. It is not the fault of anyone else. It is just our fault. We should be ashamed that we are in this kind of situation.”

Fair play to Tadic for fronting this up as two abject displays on the spin against relegation rivals (Saints lost 3-0 at Newcastle before the international break) were devoid of passion and desire at a pivotal stage of the season.

Sadly, this is no surprise. How much longer could Southampton’s policy of selling their best players each summer then replacing them with younger, cheaper, supposedly hungrier players go on? It couldn’t last forever and whispers around the South Coast club suggest that two of the big summer signings in Wesley Hoedt and Mario Lemina have upset the balance of the dressing room and sum up the newfound issues threatening to wreck eight years of incredible progress for Southampton.

It is unfair to point the finger of blame at just two players but the board, led by Les Reed on the sporting side, have to take a large chunk of the blame too. They have allowed this situation to develop and fester. By not keeping Claude Puel in charge last summer and not sacking Mauricio Pellegrino sooner than eight games of a season to go they have badly mismanaged this situation.

Mismanagement is not something you could label Southampton of for most of the last decade. Which is why this is so shocking and scream complacency.

Their journey from the bottom of the third tier in 2009 to four-straight top eight finishes in the Premier League, two Europa League campaigns back-to-back and a League Cup final defeat has been magnificent and shows how a strong academy and a detailed and persistent recruitment plan can lead to success. Before this season you would have said Saints were the poster boys of how to run a stable, profitable club. Now they’re in danger of slipping to the second tier and unless they spring some surprise results in the finals weeks of the season against Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City then they have to be the favorites for the drop along with West Brom (already gone, let’s be honest) and Stoke City (on their way down) as three bastions of midtable PL success will be lost to relegation.

With the wage bill said to have grown to over $130 million per season at Southampton, parachute payments aside, they will be in danger of having to sell off their entire squad and start against in the Championship if they go down.

Saints’ only saving grace is that other teams around them in the table have either played a game more than them or are bang out of form.

Southampton have not only entered the last chance saloon to save themselves. They’ve been wandering around it aimlessly for the past few months avoiding the obvious. It may be too late for them now.

JOSE MOURINHO JR. ON THE BENCH FOR UNITED

You may not have heard of Zuca. He was on the bench for Manchester United on Saturday during their 2-0 win against Swansea City.

Zuca is, of course, better known as Jose Mourinho Jr.

Mourinho’s son, 18, was spotted on United’s bench for the game at Old Trafford wearing a tracksuit which had the initial ZM on them as the 18-year-old undertook “work experience” as part of United’s staff.

Up until last season Zuca was in Fulham’s academy and although he has fallen out of the professional setup as a player, it is believed the goalkeeper could still have a future in the game.

Maybe it will be as an assistant to his father…

Premier League Playback comes out every week as PST’s Lead Writer and Editor takes an alternative look at all the action from the weekend. Read the full archive, here

Gareth Bale “unhappy” as Man United circle

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2018, 1:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Gareth Bale‘s future at Real Madrid appears to be in the balance as reports about him being unhappy have surfaced once again.

Reports from Sky Sports claim that Bale is particularly unhappy about his lack of minutes in recent games, with Bale on the bench in two of Real’s last four games.

Bale, 28, was left out of the starting lineup in both of Real’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 games against Paris Saint-Germain and given Cristiano Ronaldo’s untouchable status at the Santiago Bernabeu, Isco scoring a hat trick during the international break and Karim Benzema a firm favorite of manager Zinedine Zidane, it appears he could miss out against Juventus in a huge week for the reigning European champions.

Bale scored twice for Real Madrid in their win at Las Palmas on Saturday but Zidane refused to confirm if the Welsh international would start in their key UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Juventus on Tuesday.

“I’m very pleased with his performance. You’ll have to wait and see if he plays on Tuesday,” Zidane said.

Hot on the heels of these reports of unhappiness from Bale is a claim from the Daily Mirror that Manchester United is ready and willing to offload Anthony Martial to Juventus in order to sign the former Tottenham star.

Martial has dazzled in spells at United but Mourinho doesn’t appear to trust him in big games and the French international, still just 22 years old, may see a move to Juve better for his long-term development given Alexis Sanchez’s arrival at United and Marcus Rashford often preferred to him on the left.

Given Jose Mourinho’s previous comments that he would drive to the airport himself to pick Bale up if there was a chance of Man United signing the Welsh forward, it appears there could be some movement for Mourinho to make an airport run.

Bale has often been targeted by some of Real’s fans amid plenty of rumblings that he hasn’t taken to life in Spain, despite winning three UCL titles in five seasons at the Spanish giants.

Where would Bale slot in at United?

Well, if Martial leaves then a front three of Romelu Lukaku, Sanchez and Bale wouldn’t be bad, would it? Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard would be in reserve and with Juan Mata perhaps moving on this summer, Mourinho seems keen to add more pace to his forward line.

Bale fits the bill and it appears his relationship with Zidane is strained and his five-year sojourn in Spain is coming towards an end. From a selfish point of view, wouldn’t it be great to see Bale back in the Premier League again?

Champions League quarterfinal predictions

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2018, 12:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The UEFA Champions League quaterfinals kick off on Tuesday as four huge ties take center stage over the next week.

[ MORE: Champions League scores

With the first legs happening this week and the second legs next week, there isn’t much time for a breather, especially with domestic games wedged in-between.

An all-Premier League clash ensures that there will be one English club in the semifinal, while the three Spanish teams left in the competition have all avoided each other.

Below we take a look at each series and predict the outcome.

Liverpool v. Manchester City – First leg: Apr. 4 & Second leg: Apr. 10
This is it. A monster clash between two of the Premier League’s top three teams. Liverpool’s 4-3 win against Manchester City at Anfield earlier this season (they are still the only team to beat City in the PL this season) will give Jurgen Klopp‘s men confidence they can pull off an upset. But with Pep Guardiola‘s City one win away from clinching the PL title in-between this series (against Man United in a Manchester Derby no less) and the bookmakers favorites to win the UCL, Liverpool are the underdogs.

The key battle will be in the first leg. Liverpool know they must take a lead with them for the second leg at the Etihad Stadium to have any chance of advancing to the final four and that means they will press City high early on, just like they did in the league win in January. If Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi can weather the storm from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino then City have a chance of putting Liverpool in their place, especially with Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva back in top form. Virgil Van Dijk has improved Liverpool’s defense drastically but can Loris Karius step up and deliver two huge displays over the two legs? Man City to advance 4-2 on aggregate

Juventus v. Real Madrid – First leg: Apr. 3 & Second leg: Apr. 11
Massive clash between European soccer royalty. Juve have reached the final in two of the last three seasons. Real have won the Champions League two years in a row. This rematch of the 2016-17 final in Cardiff promises so much. Just like we saw against Tottenham in the Round of 16, this Juve side has the ability to withstand severe pressure and not fall. Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco and Karim Benzema will come at them but with Gigi Buffon in goal and Giorgi Chiellini at the heart of their defense, Juve still has a fear factor around them despite their ageing years.

As for Zinedine Zidane and Real, they are all in on the UCL and have been for a while. A three-peat would be an incredible achievement and Zidane would likely walk away from being a manager after leading this star-studded team to unprecedented success. That said, his former team Juve will give them their toughest test in the UCL this season. Real Madrid to advance 3-2 on aggregate

Sevilla v. Bayern Munich – First leg: Apr. 3 & Second leg: Apr. 11
Having the first leg in Seville means the Spanish side will want to go for it from the start and we saw against Manchester United just how many chances they can create at home with their supporters creating a superb atmosphere. Vincenzo Montella’s men blew a 2-0 lead against Barcelona at the weekend and should have wrapped things up before Lionel Messi jumped off the bench to grab a point for Barca and keep their unbeaten season going.

Bayern have already said they’re wary of Sevilla, who knocked out Man United in stunning fashion at Old Trafford in the last round, but the Bavarian giants are the heavy favorites to make yet another UCL final four. For Arjen Robben and Frank Ribery, this is one last chance to win the big trophy as they continue to rip it up in the Bundesliga year after year. Bayern’s experience should get them through this. Bayern to advance 3-1 on aggregate

Barcelona v. Roma – First leg: Apr. 4 & Second leg: Apr. 10
Barca warmed up for this game with a shaky defensive display at Sevilla as Ernesto Valverde had to call on Messi to save their unbeaten season. Still, with Messi back fit, Barcelona have the edge and having the first leg at home makes a big difference as they will look to wrap things up nice and early at the Nou Camp.

Roma should not be underestimated, especially with Edin Dzeko capable of unnerving the toughest defenses and youngster Cengiz Under bursting onto the scenes in recent months with some incredible goals and attacking displays. Roma’s veteran defense could well collapse with Messi and Luis Suarez running at them but if they can hold things together for the second leg in Rome, things could get very uncomfortable for Barcelona. We saw Roma batter Chelsea earlier this season in the group stages in the Stadio Olimpico and although the Messi factor is strong, Roma has nothing to lose as nobody seriously expected them to get to this stage. Like Sevilla and Liverpool, a team playing without any pressure is a dangerous proposition at this stage of the tournament. But, it’s Messi. Barcelona to advance 4-3 on aggregate