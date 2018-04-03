Aguero to miss Man City’s Champions League clash v Liverpool

Sergio Aguero is out of Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Liverpool on Wednesday.

That sound you can hear is Liverpool fans yelping in delight.

Speaking to the media ahead of the huge game between the Premier League rivals, Pep Guardiola confirmed that Aguero has remained in Manchester and will take no part in the first leg at Anfield as he has failed to full recover from his knee injury.

“”Sergio Aguero is in Manchester. He did not come. He was injured in the last two weeks,” Guardiola confirmed. “Sergio is much better but doctors spoke to him today and he said he still has a little bit of a problem and isn’t comfortable.”

Aguero picked up the injury in training and he last played for Man City on Mar. 4 in their win over Chelsea.

Gabriel Jesus, who scored the winner for Brazil against Germany over the international break and a goal for City in their 3-1 win at Everton last weekend, is expected to start in Aguero’s place.

This is a huge moment for the 21-year-old Brazilian striker who has returned to form and fitness in recent weeks after a long layoff following a knee injury in January.

There’s no doubt that Aguero missing out is a big boost for Liverpool but City have so many other attacking talents at their disposal that Jurgen Klopp won’t be too focused on the absence of one superstar.

However, City not having their all-time leading goalscorer available is a big blow, whatever way you slice it up.

