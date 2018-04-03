More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Aguero to miss Man City’s Champions League clash v Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2018, 12:35 PM EDT
Sergio Aguero is out of Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Liverpool on Wednesday.

That sound you can hear is Liverpool fans yelping in delight.

Speaking to the media ahead of the huge game between the Premier League rivals, Pep Guardiola confirmed that Aguero has remained in Manchester and will take no part in the first leg at Anfield as he has failed to full recover from his knee injury.

“”Sergio Aguero is in Manchester. He did not come. He was injured in the last two weeks,” Guardiola confirmed. “Sergio is much better but doctors spoke to him today and he said he still has a little bit of a problem and isn’t comfortable.”

Aguero picked up the injury in training and he last played for Man City on Mar. 4 in their win over Chelsea.

Gabriel Jesus, who scored the winner for Brazil against Germany over the international break and a goal for City in their 3-1 win at Everton last weekend, is expected to start in Aguero’s place.

This is a huge moment for the 21-year-old Brazilian striker who has returned to form and fitness in recent weeks after a long layoff following a knee injury in January.

There’s no doubt that Aguero missing out is a big boost for Liverpool but City have so many other attacking talents at their disposal that Jurgen Klopp won’t be too focused on the absence of one superstar.

However, City not having their all-time leading goalscorer available is a big blow, whatever way you slice it up.

Porto misses chance to regain Portuguese league lead

Associated PressApr 3, 2018, 1:27 PM EDT
LISBON, Portugal (AP) Porto lost at Belenenses 2-0, missing a chance to regain the Portuguese league lead on Monday.

Porto stayed one point behind rival Benfica with six matches remaining.

Nathan put the hosts ahead in the 10th minute and Maurides doubled the lead in the 70th to hand Porto its second league loss of the season. It lost for the first time two rounds ago against Pacos Ferreira.

It was Belenense’s first win over Porto in 16 years.

Benfica will host Porto at the Stadium of Light in two weeks.

How will Liverpool, Man City line up?

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2018, 11:24 AM EDT
What an occasion this should be.

The two Premier League teams remaining in the UEFA Champions League meet at Anfield on Wednesday for the first leg of their quarterfinal.

Liverpool v. Manchester City promises so much with Liverpool’s dramatic 4-3 home win over City in January (City’s only PL defeat all season long) still fresh in our minds.

One thing that’s for sure going into these two huge games over the next week: Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will not waver from their philosophies.

All-out attack is expected and it could well be a classic European encounter between two teams built to entertain first, then worry about the rest later.

Here’s a look at the projected starting lineups for this clash at Anfield.

Liverpool

—– Karius —–

—– Alexander-Arnold —– Lovren —– Van Dijk —– Robertson —–

—– Can —– Henderson —– Oxlade-Chamberlain —–

—– Salah —– Firmino —– Mane —–

Analysis

The only way Liverpool could really be stronger than this is if Nathaniel Clyne (getting back to fitness) or Joe Gomez were available to start at right back. Joel Matip likely being out for the rest of the season is unfortunate and it’s now up to Dejan Lovren to step in and deliver solid displays. In midfield Klopp could go with the experience of James Milner but after Oxlade-Chamberlain’s fine goal and display against City a few months back, surely he will get the nod. The front three picks itself.

Manchester City

——- Ederson —–

—– Walker —– Kompany —– Otamendi —– Laporte —–

—– Fernandinho —–

—– Sterling —– Silva —– De Bruyne —– Sane —–

—– Jesus —–

Analysis

City’s only real concern going into this game is at left back but club-record signing Aymeric Laporte has been steady since he arrived in January and he could get the nod ahead of Fabian Delph and Danilo who are recovering from injury, even though the former Bilbao star is usually a center back. Gabriel Jesus will likely start up top after it was revealed Sergio Aguero is out injured, while John Stones will be City’s best defensive option on the bench as the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva hope to be involved at some point but could be saved for the Manchester Derby at the weekend.

Tottenham reveal record revenues

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2018, 10:28 AM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur released their financial results up until June 30 2017 with record revenues of $430 million reported.

In a statement their chairman Daniel Levy called the revenues “historic” as the new TV deal and Spurs being in the UEFA Champions League were credited for the huge jump in revenue with an increase in over $136 million from 2016.

Delighted with Tottenham’s financial position, Levy also pointed towards the challenges which will come with the opening of Spurs’ new $1 billion stadium later this year, with their new 62,000 capacity home on the White Hart Lane stadium expected to be ready for the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

“Extraordinary levels of financial and human resource have seen significant progress on capital projects, with schemes underway at both the new stadium site and our Training Centre. As custodians of the Club we are ever-conscious of the need to ensure the future stability of the Club whilst managing its growth,” Levy added. “We are in an historic period for the Club and there is a growing sense of excitement. There will, however, be many challenges in the coming months as we near the latter stages of the construction of the new stadium and its opening.”

It will be intriguing to see how Tottenham’s revenues fare this financial year after their move to Wembley Stadium as a temporary home while their impressive new stadium was built.

With a deal with the NFL to host at least two games each season at the new White Hart Lane, plus residential buildings, shops, restaurants and more all part of the Northumberland Development Project to rejuvenate the area around their historic home, Spurs have spent plenty of cash on the project but all of that should help them generate even greater revenues in years to come.

Mauricio Pochettino has done a fine job of managing his squad of players on the pitch with limited resources and Tottenham’s latest financial results show they have just as good as a team handling matters off the pitch.

That said, as revenues continue to rise, players at the club may start to demand more in terms of salary as Tottenham are still way behind their close competitors when it comes to paying their star names top dollar.

Levy and Co. will be hoping the move to the new stadium and a continued presence in the top four and the UEFA Champions League will mean more money can be spent on not only bringing in better players but also keeping the ones they have.

Report: De Gea to sign huge new contract

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2018, 9:38 AM EDT
David De Gea is set to sign a new $491,000 per week contract at Manchester United, according to a report from the Sun.

De Gea, 27, has once again been United’s star performer this season and the Spanish goalkeeper is set to win the Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets in the Premier League. He leads the way with 16 this season.

Per the report, De Gea will sign the five-year contract before he heads to the World Cup with Spain this summer and talks began between United and his representatives last month.

Given the fact he almost left for Real Madrid in the summer of 2015 (the now infamous fax machine scuppered that Deadline Day deal), links continue with a move to the reigning European champions for De Gea.

However, his form at United has been superb and Jose Mourinho has lauded his goalkeeper on multiple occasions this season with De Gea bailing out his team in plenty of big games. There is no doubt he is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League and alongside Manuel Neuer one of the best in the world.

De Gea’s current deal runs out next summer but United do have an option to extend it for a further year but it seems like that is academic as he will become the second-highest paid player at the club (after Alexis Sanchez) and commit his future to the Red Devils.

Mourinho’s rebuild will be based on having a solid defensive unit and DDG is the key to that being successful.