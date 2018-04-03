De Bruyne: I deserve to be Player of the Year

Kevin De Bruyne can make statements like this because he’s just been so damn good this season.

De Bruyne, 26, leads the Premier League in assists with 15 and has been the star performer for a Manchester City side who sit 16 points clear atop the table and can win the title in the Manchester Derby on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) against Manchester United.

So, naturally, he is a leading contender to win the Player of the Year honor in the Premier League.

Does KDB think he deserves to win the PFA award ahead of someone like Mohamed Salah?

“Well, if I get it, it would be nice I think for the team and for me. In one way I believe I deserve it, because I have been very consistent in my form. I am very happy with myself,” De Bruyne said. “I am very pleased with how I have played and I didn’t expect to be this good this season to be honest. There is almost no game where my standard has dropped, so I have been very constant. To maintain the level in the amount of games I have played, the amount of minutes, I am very pleased with that.”

Now, before you jump in and start brandishing De Bruyne as big time he also went on to lavish praise on Salah, his main contender for the accolade as Liverpool’s Egyptian forward has scored 29 goals in the Premier League this season to lead the scoring charts.

Can you compare Salah and De Bruyne? They are very different players, especially this season, as the two former Chelsea wingers have reinvented themselves in new roles.

Salah is now considered an inside forward, while De Bruyne more of a central playmaker and, at times, a box-to-box midfielder.

Whatever you think about De Bruyne’s forthright comments, it’s tough to argue that he doesn’t deserve this accolade. After all, it is very rare a player from the title-winning team doesn’t win this award and although David Silva, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero have been superb for City, De Bruyne has been their main man in this record-breaking season.

