Getty Images

De Bruyne: I deserve to be Player of the Year

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2018, 8:43 AM EDT
Kevin De Bruyne can make statements like this because he’s just been so damn good this season.

De Bruyne, 26, leads the Premier League in assists with 15 and has been the star performer for a Manchester City side who sit 16 points clear atop the table and can win the title in the Manchester Derby on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) against Manchester United.

So, naturally, he is a leading contender to win the Player of the Year honor in the Premier League.

Does KDB think he deserves to win the PFA award ahead of someone like Mohamed Salah?

“Well, if I get it, it would be nice I think for the team and for me. In one way I believe I deserve it, because I have been very consistent in my form. I am very happy with myself,” De Bruyne said. “I am very pleased with how I have played and I didn’t expect to be this good this season to be honest. There is almost no game where my standard has dropped, so I have been very constant. To maintain the level in the amount of games I have played, the amount of minutes, I am very pleased with that.”

Now, before you jump in and start brandishing De Bruyne as big time he also went on to lavish praise on Salah, his main contender for the accolade as Liverpool’s Egyptian forward has scored 29 goals in the Premier League this season to lead the scoring charts.

Can you compare Salah and De Bruyne? They are very different players, especially this season, as the two former Chelsea wingers have reinvented themselves in new roles.

Salah is now considered an inside forward, while De Bruyne more of a central playmaker and, at times, a box-to-box midfielder.

Whatever you think about De Bruyne’s forthright comments, it’s tough to argue that he doesn’t deserve this accolade. After all, it is very rare a player from the title-winning team doesn’t win this award and although David Silva, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero have been superb for City, De Bruyne has been their main man in this record-breaking season.

Report: De Gea to sign huge new contract

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2018, 9:38 AM EDT
David De Gea is set to sign a new $491,000 per week contract at Manchester United, according to a report from the Sun.

De Gea, 27, has once again been United’s star performer this season and the Spanish goalkeeper is set to win the Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets in the Premier League. He leads the way with 16 this season.

Per the report, De Gea will sign the five-year contract before he heads to the World Cup with Spain this summer and talks began between United and his representatives last month.

Given the fact he almost left for Real Madrid in the summer of 2015 (the now infamous fax machine scuppered that Deadline Day deal), links continue with a move to the reigning European champions for De Gea.

However, his form at United has been superb and Jose Mourinho has lauded his goalkeeper on multiple occasions this season with De Gea bailing out his team in plenty of big games. There is no doubt he is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League and alongside Manuel Neuer one of the best in the world.

De Gea’s current deal runs out next summer but United do have an option to extend it for a further year but it seems like that is academic as he will become the second-highest paid player at the club (after Alexis Sanchez) and commit his future to the Red Devils.

Mourinho’s rebuild will be based on having a solid defensive unit and DDG is the key to that being successful.

Joel Matip’s season likely over due to injury

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 3, 2018, 7:50 AM EDT
Joel Matip’s season looks likely to be over after he suffered a thigh injury in Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The center back, 26, played alongside Virgil Van Dijk in the win but ahead of Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg with Manchester City at Anfield on Wednesday, the club have confirmed Matip’s injury is likely to require surgery.

In his second season with Liverpool after arriving from Schalke on a free transfer, Matip has been an important part of an improved Reds defense but since van Dijk arrived in January for a club record $100 million the Cameroon international has found himself splitting minutes with Dejan Lovren.

Here are more details from Liverpool’s website on Matip’s injury.

“Matip was able to complete the full 90 minutes of the fixture, but afterwards medical assessment on the thigh revealed surgery is expected to be required to correct the problem. The operation is likely to end the 26-year-old’s involvement in the remainder of the 2017-18 season.”

This is a blow for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, especially after losing Joe Gomez through injury over the international break, but now it is time for Lovren to step up and prove his doubters wrong.

There has been signs of promise about Lovren and VVD playing together and now we will find out just how good they are as a partnership as they will likely play all of Liverpool’s remaining eight games (and possibly more if they get past City in the Champions League) of the season together at center back.

VVD is the main man at Liverpool and now Lovren must find his best form as he has started ahead of Matip in big games in recent months but has struggled at times as he was at fault during Liverpool’s defeat at Manchester United last month.

Argentina NGO claims alleged sexual abuse at River Plate

Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 2, 2018, 10:10 PM EDT
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) River Plate says it will collaborate with authorities after a local NGO reported minors were allegedly abused in the club’s youth divisions.

The AVIVI Association for Victims of Rape made a formal complaint before a local prosecutor on Monday. AVIVI said the three minors were allegedly abused from 2004-11.

Argentina’s La Nacion newspaper reported the complaint was based on information provided by an unnamed doctor who worked at the club for several years.

Officials at River Plate, the NGO, and the prosecutor’s office could not be immediately reached for comment.

River Plate said in a brief statement that club officials will go before the prosecutor’s office on Tuesday, “to understand the full extent of the complaint and provide authorities and accusers with all elements available to clarify this situation.”

Late winner moves Betis into 6th in Spanish league

Twitter/@betisweb
Associated PressApr 2, 2018, 8:04 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Sergio Leon scored an 89th-minute winner as Real Betis defeated Getafe 1-0 in the Spanish league on Monday, moving into the qualification zone for the Europa League.

Betis jumped from eighth to sixth in the standings with its third straight victory. It is one point behind fifth-place Villarreal.

The teams in fifth, sixth, and seventh places qualify for the Europa League.

Getafe, which dropped to 11th, missed a 65th-minute penalty kick when goalkeeper Antonio Adan stopped Francisco Portillo’s shot from the spot.

Getafe also came close when defender Vitorino Antunes struck the post with a free kick in the 73rd, and the hosts were denied an injury-time goal when the officiating crew ruled that a ball headed into the far corner did not fully cross the goal line. Getafe also had a first-half goal disallowed for offside.

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga