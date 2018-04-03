How will Liverpool, Man City line up?

What an occasion this should be.
The two Premier League teams remaining in the UEFA Champions League meet at Anfield on Wednesday for the first leg of their quarterfinal.
Liverpool v. Manchester City promises so much with Liverpool’s dramatic 4-3 home win over City in January (City’s only PL defeat all season long) still fresh in our minds.
One thing that’s for sure going into these two huge games over the next week: Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will not waver from their philosophies.
All-out attack is expected and it could well be a classic European encounter between two teams built to entertain first, then worry about the rest later.
Here’s a look at the projected starting lineups for this clash at Anfield.
Liverpool
—– Karius —–
—– Alexander-Arnold —– Lovren —– Van Dijk —– Robertson —–
—– Can —– Henderson —– Oxlade-Chamberlain —–
—– Salah —– Firmino —– Mane —–
Analysis
The only way Liverpool could really be stronger than this is if Nathaniel Clyne (getting back to fitness) or Joe Gomez were available to start at right back. Joel Matip likely being out for the rest of the season is unfortunate and it’s now up to Dejan Lovren to step in and deliver solid displays. In midfield Klopp could go with the experience of James Milner but after Oxlade-Chamberlain’s fine goal and display against City a few months back, surely he will get the nod. The front three picks itself.
Manchester City
——- Ederson —–
—– Walker —– Kompany —– Otamendi —– Laporte —–
—– Fernandinho —–
—– Sterling —– Silva —– De Bruyne —– Sane —–
—– Aguero —–
Analysis
City’s only real concern going into this game is at left back but club-record signing Aymeric Laporte has been steady since he arrived in January and he could get the nod ahead of Fabian Delph and Danilo who are recovering from injury, even though the former Bilbao star is usually a center back. Gabriel Jesus will likely be back on the bench after Sergio Aguero was rested at the weekend, while John Stones will be City’s best defensive option on the bench as the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva hope to be involved at some point but could be saved for the Manchester Derby at the weekend.