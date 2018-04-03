Joel Matip’s season likely over due to injury

Joel Matip’s season looks likely to be over after he suffered a thigh injury in Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.
The center back, 26, played alongside Virgil Van Dijk in the win but ahead of Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg with Manchester City at Anfield on Wednesday, the club have confirmed Matip’s injury is likely to require surgery.
In his second season with Liverpool after arriving from Schalke on a free transfer, Matip has been an important part of an improved Reds defense but since van Dijk arrived in January for a club record $100 million the Cameroon international has found himself splitting minutes with Dejan Lovren.
Here are more details from Liverpool’s website on Matip’s injury.
“Matip was able to complete the full 90 minutes of the fixture, but afterwards medical assessment on the thigh revealed surgery is expected to be required to correct the problem. The operation is likely to end the 26-year-old’s involvement in the remainder of the 2017-18 season.”
This is a blow for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, especially after losing Joe Gomez through injury over the international break, but now it is time for Lovren to step up and prove his doubters wrong.
There has been signs of promise about Lovren and VVD playing together and now we will find out just how good they are as a partnership as they will likely play all of Liverpool’s remaining eight games (and possibly more if they get past City in the Champions League) of the season together at center back.
VVD is the main man at Liverpool and now Lovren must find his best form as he has started ahead of Matip in big games in recent months but has struggled at times as he was at fault during Liverpool’s defeat at Manchester United last month.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) River Plate says it will collaborate with authorities after a local NGO reported minors were allegedly abused in the club’s youth divisions.
The AVIVI Association for Victims of Rape made a formal complaint before a local prosecutor on Monday. AVIVI said the three minors were allegedly abused from 2004-11.
Argentina’s La Nacion newspaper reported the complaint was based on information provided by an unnamed doctor who worked at the club for several years.
Officials at River Plate, the NGO, and the prosecutor’s office could not be immediately reached for comment.
River Plate said in a brief statement that club officials will go before the prosecutor’s office on Tuesday, “to understand the full extent of the complaint and provide authorities and accusers with all elements available to clarify this situation.”
MADRID (AP) Sergio Leon scored an 89th-minute winner as Real Betis defeated Getafe 1-0 in the Spanish league on Monday, moving into the qualification zone for the Europa League.
Betis jumped from eighth to sixth in the standings with its third straight victory. It is one point behind fifth-place Villarreal.
The teams in fifth, sixth, and seventh places qualify for the Europa League.
Getafe, which dropped to 11th, missed a 65th-minute penalty kick when goalkeeper Antonio Adan stopped Francisco Portillo’s shot from the spot.
Getafe also came close when defender Vitorino Antunes struck the post with a free kick in the 73rd, and the hosts were denied an injury-time goal when the officiating crew ruled that a ball headed into the far corner did not fully cross the goal line. Getafe also had a first-half goal disallowed for offside.
U.S. Soccer’s decision to allow various clubs into this season’s Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has created the opportunity for more matches to be played.
On Monday, the USSF announced that Miami FC 2, New York Cosmos B and Jacksonville Armada will each be eligible to participate in this season’s tournament, but must compete in play-in matches in order to reach the final competition.
The matches will be played over May 5/6 weekend, although the times and locations of the fixtures are yet to be determined.
Both Jacksonville and Miami will take on PDL opposition in their play-in matches, facing The Villages SC and FC Miami City, respectively, while Cosmos B will take on NPSL side Brooklyn Italians.
For the second consecutive summer, Premier League giants will come to the United States to prepare for another English season.
Manchester United has announced that it will return to America in 2018 in preparation for the next PL campaign, naming the San Jose Earthquakes and Club America as opponents for their trip.
Last year, the Red Devils participated in the International Champions Cup, which has become a staple of summer soccer in the U.S. over recent seasons.
Various outlets have reported that United will likely be named in the tournament once again in 2018, along with the likes of PL giants Manchester City and Liverpool.
The full list of participants in this year’s ICC have yet be released.