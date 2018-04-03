Juve 0-3 Real Madrid: Ronald-Oh. My. Goodness.

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals including an scintillating bicycle kick as Real Madrid scored a trio of away goals in a 3-0 win at Juventus in the first leg of the clubs’ UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in Turin.

Marcelo scored Real’s other goal, but the focus is rightly on Ronaldo’s amazing finish.

Take a bow, Cristiano Ronaldo! 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/x2ubbBo94Y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 3, 2018

Ronaldo put Real ahead after just three minutes of play with a borderline genius toe-poked finish of Isco’s just-off cross.

Toni Kroos put a charge into a 23-yard shot past the fingers of Gianluigi Buffon but off the cross bar in the 36th minute.

Despite those sentences, Juventus was probably the more dangerous team.

10 – Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in Champions League history to score in 10 consecutive games (15 goals). Amazing. pic.twitter.com/oKnXDlDmOF — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 3, 2018

Ronaldo missed a chance to make it 2-0 from in-tight just five minutes into the second half.

Paulo Dybala grew more dangerous as the match wore on, and won a free kick for his team and a yellow card accumulation suspension for Sergio Ramos in the 55th.

Dybala’s left-footed free kick was deflected by the wall and just wide of the frame. Another kick cost him his game, a straight-red to the chest.

Then, one of the best goals you’ll ever see from one of the best to ever lace ’em up. Two seconds after Buffon made a flying two-handed save, Ronaldo went the bicycle kick route to make it 2-0.

His manager was impressed:

yo Zizu's reaction says it all. what a ridiculous goal. pic.twitter.com/jl5e2u7TfY — amadí (@amadoit__) April 3, 2018

